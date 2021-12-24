News from the world of education: December 24, 2021

24 December 2021 14:11 IST

Information on MoUs, scholarships, partnerships, webinars and more

Upskilling Indian youth

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has recently collaborated with Hero Vired to offer internships, industry projects and financial support to professionals and higher education aspirants. The collaboration aims to develop innovative training programmes in emerging and relevant technologies such as drone deployment and game designing. All programmes will be aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and will be co-certified by NSDC.

PTE Academic Online

Pearson recently announced that PTE Academic Online has opened for bookings with tests starting from January 11, 2022. Hundreds of universities worldwide have added PTE Academic Online to their list of recognised tests for students needing to prove their English proficiency. The test takes two hours and follows the same format and scoring system as the new PTE Academic test centre exam. Though identical to PTE Academic, it is not currently valid for visa or migration purposes.

TSU sees increase in applications from India

Truman State University recently experienced a four-fold increase in applications and admissions from Indian students for the spring 2022 semester. According to the university, it is gaining momentum in South Asia and moving to embrace the need of the hour in discerning the way forward in the post-COVID era.

Bengaluru student wins ballet competition

Tanvi, an IB1 student at Canadian International School, Bengaluru, recently bagged the first place in a virtual dance competition organised by the Federation of British International Schools in Asia. She trains at the Lewis Foundation of Classical Balleta nd has been fancing since she was three years.

IIT Madras Energy Summit; to boost collaboration with corporates and industry

IIT-Madras recently organised an energy summit to enable global transformation to a low carbon future through industry-academic collaboration. It also launched a Global Energy Consortium to boost the progress towards the transformation to a Low Carbon Future and work in close collaboration with industry on areas such as carbon capture and storage, gas hydrates, renewable energy systems and beyond lithium energy storage technologies.

IITK-developed AIIDE website launched

The Government of Uttar Pradesh recently entrusted IIT Kanpur and FICCI to establish a world-class Centre of Excellence in Noida. The Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship Center of Excellence (AIIDE-CoE) will help nurture and incubate 250 startups from the AI/ML domain over five years.

Skills to Win programme

EXLService.com (India) Private Limited, in collaboration with CCDT and EduBridge Learning recently successfully entered the second year of its Skills to Win’ programme. In the past year, approximately 800 beneficiaries were enrolled from Bengaluru and Noida, trained for 530-hours in a Data Analytics course and 300-hours in a Transaction Processing course that was created by EduBridge and vetted by EXL.

Conference on climate change

FLAME University’s Centre for Sustainability, Environment and Climate Change, Centre for Economics and Public Policy, and Centre for South and Southeast Asia Studies recently organised a conference on Climate change and India: Implications for environment, policy and international politics . The centres aim to disseminate the salient insights from such discussions to the academics, think-tanks, media, policymakers, NGOs and students. The keynote speaker was Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Successful funding

Season Two Ventures recently closed twin B2B investments — customer experience automation platform, Twixor and InsureTech platform Vitraya Technologies. It has committed to an investment of $1 Million in Twixor, and $1.5 Million into Vitraya.

IIT-M is actively collaborating with industry and corporate firms to become the core for Technology-Driven CSR Activities in the country. In recent years, it has raised around ₹ 200 Crore for CSR projects from more than 140 leading corporates, implementing technology-driven CSR projects pan-India.

Practically recently announced that it has secured strategic investment of $5 Million from NB Ventures (U.A.E), Earlsfield Capital (the U.K.), Almoe Group of Companies (U.A.E) and Ncubate Capital (investment arm of The SAR Group) in the run-up to raising Series B funding early next year. It will leverage these investments to expand its operations across India, Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

WeSkill (JAP Edutainment Private Limited) recently raised more than $400K from angel investors and syndicates, as part of its pre-seed round of funding. By December 2024, the company plans to nurture and build a community of more than five million learners and launch new course categories for developing 21st-century skills among the next generation.

Meta and CBSE expand collaboration in India

At Meta’s Fuel for India, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, recently announced that the company will expand its partnership with the CBSE to provide a curriculum on digital safety and online well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) for over 10 million students and one million educators in India. Additionally, they will democratise high school curriculum by allowing students access to quality educational content online through modules on CBSE’s website.

ISFC and LEAD sign MoU

Indian School Finance Company recently signed an MoU with LEAD to use their networks to empower affordable schools with resources, improve student learning outcomes and teacher performance, build a comprehensive education ecosystem and grow their footprint across the country. The alliance will enable ISFC to utilise LEAD’s network of over 2,500 schools to reach out to more schools and educational institutions. Schools affiliated with ISFC will benefit through LEAD’s integrated learning system and transform schools into tech-based centres of excellence.

RV University inaugurated

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, recently inaugurated RV University (RVU) and launched the School of Computer Science and Engineering, and School of Business, which will commence courses from 2022. The School of Computer Science and Engineering will offer a B. Tech (Hons.) in Computer Science and Engineering and a B.Sc. (Hons.) with specialisation in Data Science, Decision Science and Computer Science. The School of Business will offer a B.B.A. (Hons.) with specialisation in Entrepreneurship, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics and Human Resource Management. It will also offer a B. Com (Hons.) with specialisation in Banking and Finance, Risk Management and Audit. In addition, RVU School of Business will launch an Executive MBA programme for working professionals in 2022.

Collegedekho.com forays into Ed-FinTech

CollegeDekho recently forayed into the Ed-FinTech vertical, so that it now offers end-to-end financial solutions for students. The company will look to cater to the financial needs of students and parents across India to help them achieve their educational goals.

Teachmint acquires Teachmore

Teachmint recently announced the acquisition of Teachmore, to further expand its offerings to enable teachers, freelancers and creators to build a global teaching business by sharing their knowledge and passion.

IDP Education expansion

IDP Education recently expanded its reach to four new cities by launching full-fledged offices in Dehra Dun, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, and Rajkot. With this, IDP is now present in 44 offices across India, taking the organisation a step closer to its vision of providing study abroad assistance to more students, including those residing in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

AnanU and UNESCO host workshop

UNESCO New Delhi Office, in collaboration with UNESCO Chair at Anant National University, recently organised a two-day workshop on “Returning the Loot: How to Tackle the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property in South Asia”. The expert gathering raised awareness on the need to strengthen national legislation and tighten controls, establish greater regional cooperation, and strengthen security in museums and at heritage sites.

Unlu onboards Sudesh Bhosale

Unlu recently onboarded Bollywood voice actor and playback singer Sudesh Bhosale to take up a dedicated course on Voice Acting on its platform. The comprehensive course will help aspiring artists, voice-over artists, podcasters, anchors, and others develop style and technique for voice acting from an industry veteran.

International Day of Person’s with Disability observed

SAI International Education Group recently observed the International Day of Person’s with Disability. Sruti Mohapatra, Executive Founder Swabhiman, (State Disability Information and Resource Centre), Odisha, was keynote speaker. The day was observed in association with Swabhiman and students from SAI International School and SAI International Residential School.

India Skills Report 2022 launched

Sunstone Eduversity recently collaborated with CII, AICTE, AIU and UNDP to launch India Skills Report 2022. The study was conducted by WheeBox, and over 1000 MBA freshers from 23 Sunstone campus partners in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities took the Wheebox National Employability Test. As per the results, most Indian students need better training for skills set development in the critical, analytical, and communicational areas — a finding also highlighted by recruiters as a skills gap in the report.

Ericsson Innovation Awards 2021

Team BlisCare from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University recently won the 2021 Ericsson Innovation Awards competition for creating a solution that enables equal educational opportunities for visually impaired people globally. The solution uses a tablet to create digital Braille in real time from any text or graphic. It is affordable and provides unlimited content, online and offline. Team Plug & Plant, from the University of Gloucestershire was awarded second place while Team Bsense from Stockholm University, Sweden, secured third place.

Teacher training for digital learning

Globus Infocom recently collaborated with the Haryana Government to conduct a Teacher Training workshop in government schools under Directorate of School Education, Government Of Haryana, to educate government teachers about the advanced classroom technology and its benefit. It was executed in 22 districts of Haryana.

Beyond 8 launches third centre at Palavakkam

Beyond 8 recently launched its third centre at Palavakkam, Chennai. The first two centres are located at Muttukadu and Sholinganallur. The new centre will offer learners plenty of learning spaces, a practice laboratory, recording rooms, a library among other innovative learning resources.

NIT Andhra Pradesh induction programme

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh, recently conducted an induction programme for the incoming batch of first year B.Tech students admitted. The online classes will commence from December 27.

GLIM organises a Pride walk

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, (GLIM), recently organised a pride walk to celebrate all identities in society. Three student-run committees — the DSLC (Dean’s Student Leadership Committee), LA’ttitude and the Events Committee — collaborated to organise it. Over 300 students, faculty and teaching staff participated.

Study Group partners with Florida Atlantic University

Study Group recently announced a new partnership in North America with Florida Atlantic University to recruit international students to a range of programmes. Study Group will accept applications from February 1, 2022, for Fall 2022.

Maharashtra’s first Google Reference School

The Green Acres Academy’s (TGAA) Chembur School was recently acknowledged as a ‘Google Reference School’. Google awards this recognition to schools that integrate technology into their teaching and learning processes to drive positive learning outcomes.

Prof. Markus Venzin appointed as EHL Group’s new CEO

EHL Group recently announced that Markus Venzin to take office as CEO in 2022. He is an expert on growth strategies with a focus on innovation and corporate entrepreneurship. He obtained his PhD in Strategy and Organisation at the University of St Gallen and is currently Professor of Global Strategy and Dean of Innovation at Università Bocconi in Milan.