News from the world of education - November 30, 2021

30 November 2021 11:22 IST

Information on internships, new courses, research studies and more

One-day internship offer

Internshala has launched a one-day dream internship at OnePlus, JioSaavn and Rapido Auto. Interested students can apply before December 2. Those selected will get to experience the real world of these brands, learn about their culture, work alongside talented minds, and see how different departments contribute to making a successful brand. Interns will also earn a stipend of ₹3,000 and a certificate. Visit https://bit.ly/3FN32Qy for more details and to apply

TUTRRD launches app

Online platform TUTRRD has launched an an app to bridge the gap between after school tuitions and virtual education by enabling teachers to conduct classes at their convenience and generate additional income for themselves, thereby providing personalised, convenient, and affordable learning solutions to the students from across boards. The app is currently available only on Android Play Store. More details at https://tutrrd.com/

Long-term weekend UPSC coaching

Chinmaya IAS Academy, Chennai, has announced long-term weekend batches exclusively for college students aspiring for the UPSC Civil Services exams. This is a three-year course, with classes on both Saturdays and Sundays. Additional classes are conducted during the semester holidays as well so that students can balance their college studies and exam prep. To know more, visit www.chinmayaias.com/online-coaching

Executive HR Leadership programme

Pearson India, in partnership with SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global), has launched an Executive HR Leadership programme to foster talent and workforce transformation by providing skill-based learning and adaptation to the changing work ecosystems. The Executive HR Leadership Programme is a live online interactive course that looks at how to re-think HR, becoming a trusted advisor, and digital transformation. Learning will be supplemented by interactions with industry stalwarts who will share insights on the trends and dynamics of the new workplace and the evolving role of HR leaders in the workforce of the future.

Certification programme on stock market

BSE Institute Ltd., along with BSE IPF, announced a new certification programme in the stock market for young investors during World Investor Awareness week (November 21 to 28). The course aims to educate young investors with basic concepts of stock markets using audio-visual mediums like videos and animation. The course is offered as a self-paced online course which uses a unique story and video-based pedagogy.

Scholarships for study abroad

iSchoolConnect Inc has announced the second edition of its annual scholarship to assist students who want to study abroad but face financial challenges. The scholarship sum has increased this year and includes cash rewards, flight tickets, and assistance worth ₹1 crore. Students who want to study in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, or Switzerland next fall can apply. Those selected will get cash awards and one-way flight tickets. In addition, the scholarship will also provide top candidates with free access to iSchoolConnect's services, as well as tailored study abroad counselling.

MSc Autonomous and Intelligent Systems

The University of Sheffield invites applications for this one-year full-time Master's course starting in September 2022. Holders of a three/four-year Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" from a reputable university in control engineering or a related subject can apply. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent is required. For details, visit https://bit.ly/312B4Sh

Executive HR Leadership programme

Life Skills Glossary launched

The Life Skills Collaborative (LSC) recently launched the India Life Skills Glossary, a comprehensive repository of life skills, created and contextualised to the needs of India’s young people and education system. The comprehensive glossary defines and explains 51 life skills that can help youngsters develop necessary personal capabilities to fulfil their human potential while also adapting to an ever-changing world. The India Glossary is designed with the aim to provide students, learning ecosystems, and parents with a common vocabulary to better understand and adopt life skills. Visit https://lifeskillscollaborative.in/glossary/ to know more

Proctur releases app for teachers and tutors

Proctur recently launched its app “Proctur Live Teaching App” for teachers, educators, and tutors in India. Currently available free on App Store and Google Play, the app will help coaching institutes to manage and streamline their services like live classes, online exams and fee collection. Available in different languages, it also has a chat feature to communicate. The app allows monetising of content, including courses, tests, live classes, and videos.

Free course on Cloud Technologies

Inventateq has launched a new free online training course through cloud technologies on Amazon Web Services (AWS). A certified course, it can be completed in 4-5 days and has a team of experts sharing insights and guiding the learners. It also offers knowledge of operating systems, virtualisation, and networking. Apart from delivery of content, the institute also offers interview preparation assistance with real projects, guaranteed internship and placement support.

National Constitution Day celebrated

The National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) and the Centre for Social Development (CSD) hosted an event to celebrate National Constitution Day at Hansraj College Auditorium. Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi was the keynote speaker and Dr. Alka Singh Gurjar, National Secretary of BJP, was the guest of honour. The event was presided over by Professor A.K. Bhagi, President, National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), University of Delhi. It was attended by principals of different colleges, senior professors, professors, teachers and scholars. Raj Kumar Falwaria, Chairman, Centre for Social Development, welcomed the gathering

BridgeLabz places over 1500 engineers

BridgeLabz, an AWS-recognised incubator, has groomed and placed more than 1500 engineers for development jobs since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The incubator witnessed about 80% enrolments from tier 2 and 3 cities. Another emerging trend is the increase in the number of women participating, as 40% of the engineers enrolling are women.To encourage graduates, BridgeLabz recently introduced scholarships worth Rs 50 Lakh and launched BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ), a score that determines the likelihood of getting a job for tech graduates based on their skills.

Pathways School Noida conducts IB training

Pathways School Noida (PSN) has delivered the fourth training session on IB MYP Curriculum, after a special request from the Government of Delhi to train Delhi Government school teachers. The session was organised to fulfil the government's agenda of bringing international curriculum to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). More than 70 teachers from top government schools attended and were apprised about various aspects of the IB.

International Village School gets IB affiliation

International Village School, Chennai, has been affiliated with the IB (International Baccalaureate), a globally recognised model that offers a new promising pathway for students. To know more, visit www.internationalvillage.org

Common platform for learners and teachers

Inkclick has launched a learning and growth platform Inkclick.com that brings students, teachers, and mentors, school and universities to a common place and is dedicated to help redefine learning through innovative pedagogical ways and a high level of student engagement. The users also have the independence to choose their interests and be flexible on the time to nurture them. It provides an opportunity to explore one common platform on which anyone can teach and anyone can learn in the most affordable and accessible manner. For more, visit https://inkclick.com/

Winners of India@75 National Youth Ideation 2021 announced

Dakshyani Pandey, a Class 9 student of Vidya Gyan School, Sitapur (UP), emerged as the winner of India@75 National Youth Ideathon 2021 for her indigenously built low version automotive prototype capable of saving countless infant lives. Aaryaman Sharma, of Class 8, Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, was the 1st runner up for his idea of an app that could help students find internships. Pooja Bhatoo, of Class 11, St. Johns International School, Fatehabad, was adjudged the second runner up for her idea on a vermicomposting and organic products venture focusing on women empowerment. The three-stage competition was organised by ThinkStartup in association with Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Succesful placements at RICS SBE

RICS School of Built Environment announced the successful placements of the 2019-2021 batch with leading domestic and international organisations. Placements for the batch of 2020-2022 has begun and is going well. The recruiting process drew in a total of 150 recruiters, including 81 new ones. Well-known corporate names include iBerkadia, Cushman & Wakefield, Savills, CBRE, JLL, Knight Frank, ICICI Bank, Nalsoft, Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd, JMC Projects India, Puranik Builders, Xanadu Realty, DesignQandy, Homelane, Valocity, Red Ribbon Asset Management, David Adamson Group have offered jobs to the students.

Early Steps Academy raises $1.2 million

Early Steps Academy announced that it has raised $1.2 million seed capital from BEENEXT, Whiteboard Capital and Taurus Ventures. The academy will use the funds to deepen investment in research and development of case studies, advancing technology, as well as expanding the team to continue delivering the best learning experience to children worldwide.

Promoting Gandhian thought

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, was felicitated by Vijay Goel (Vice-Chairman) and Dipankar Shri Gyan (Director) of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti for her valuable contribution towards “romoting the Life, Teachings, Values, and Principles of Mahatma Gandhi.” Alka Kapur is a staunch supporter of Gandhian philosophy and works to instil the spirit of truth and non-violence among all her students.

Masters’ Union announces placement for first cohort

Masters’ Union School of Business announced the placement of the first cohort of its flagship Post Graduation in Technology and Business Management, a 16-month on-campus programme. Consulting giants BCG, Bain and Company; tech majors Microsoft, Virtusa and CISCO and several Indian start-ups including Razorpay and Unacademy are among the recruiters. Apart from placements and in keeping with recent trends, 7% of the cohort has launched startups and have raised VC funds.

Internet connectivity does not guarantee access to education

A recent survey showed that only 25% of enrolled school-aged children accessed education during school closures in Delhi, despite high levels of Internet connectivity. The survey, conducted by policy think tanks, LIRNEasia and ICRIER, showed that 84% of households in NCT Delhi have an Internet connection: 22% points higher than the national average. Although the survey also shows that the high level of household connectivity in Delhi helped it to better adapt in certain aspects during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, it did not translate to gains in education. In contrast, 40% had access to education in Tamil Nadu. Access was even low among the households with internet connectivity, indicating that while Internet connectivity helped enable access to education, it did not guarantee it. The survey findings were released at a virtual launch event with a panel discussion with leading government, private sector and civil society representatives. Panelists included Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya (President, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research), Abhishek Singh (President & CEO, National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), Nishanth Baghel (Director of Technology Innovations, Pratham) and Helani Galpaya (CEO, LIRNEasia). The discussion was moderated by Dr. Rajat Kathuria (Senior Visiting Professor, ICRIER).

Extramarks undergoes overhaul

Extramarks announced the launch of its new logo, visual identity, and category positioning today. As a part of this launch, the company’s flagship product, Extramarks The Learning App, has undergone a complete overhaul. All its applications in the K-12, JEE, NEET segments and its school-based solutions like Assessment Centre and Live Class Platform have been integrated into a single app, making it a one-stop learning destination for students across segments. Besides media-rich modules, live classes, and recorded lectures for learning, users will also have the ability to practice score boosters, high weightage questions, get unlimited doubt solving live sessions, create custom tests, and get access to many more exciting features for a holistic learning experience.

Faculty from SSN College in Stanford University list of top 2% scientists-

Faculty from SSN College of Engineering, Chennai, have been ranked among the top 2% scientists in the world as per a list compiled by Stanford University, the U.S., for the second time in a row. The four researchers are Dr. P. Senthil Kumar, Professor, Department of Chemical Engg; Dr. P. Ramasamy, Dean Research, Dr. A.K. Lakshminarayanan ,Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engg and Dr. M. Gulam Nabi Alsath Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engg. Prof. Senthil Kumar is the youngest Indian scientist to feature in the list for the second consecutive year.

SVKM's NMIMS Hyderabad signs MoU with Virtusa

SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad has signed an MOU with Virtusa to work together in knowledge creation and dissemination in the domains like AI Machine Learning, Analytics, Insights, Data, Content and Customer Experience, Digital Process Automation, Enterprise Applications, Organisation Change Management, Healthcare Analytics, Marketing Analytics, HR Analytics and more. Virtusa will develop the curriculum for MBA Business Analytics programmes. With this tie-up, students will get an opportunity to get hands-on experience in real-time projects and a practical orientation to new-age analytics across various domains.

GMAC releases 2021 Application Trends survey

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) released its annual 2021 Application Trends Survey recently. The survey found that, in 2021, the volume of applications for graduate business school programmes grew 0.4% from 2020, sustaining the elevated demand since the onset of a global pandemic in 2020 when business schools worldwide saw unusually high volume of applications due to the economic uncertainty. Key findings included: Majority of MBA programmes witnessed surge in applications from India; International candidates rebound in top-ranked business schools; and More MBA programmes reported growth from female applicants. The complete survey can be accessed at gmac.com/research