Education

Scholarships and Fellowships: June 26, 2021

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship

Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) is offering this fellowship to recognise, encourage and support translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals working in India in various capacities of the engineering profession in public-funded institutions who possess adequate professional qualifications and hold at least a Bachelor’s degree with minimum of five years of service left in the parent organisation as of the date of the award. Candidates should not be holding any other fellowship.

Prizes and rewards: ₹25,000 per month and other benefits

Application: Through post

Deadline: June 30

b4s.in/edge/AKT6

Credit Suisse Scholarship Programme

Buddy4Study aims to provide financial support to help qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the academic fees and their ability to pay.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Engineering/MBA programmes at one of the designated institutions (List available in the scholarship detail page). They must have passed Class 12/Graduation and scored at least 60% marks or above. Family income less than or equal to ₹5,00,000 per annum.

Prizes and rewards: For MBA: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹200,000 | For Engineering: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹1,00,000.

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/CSE1

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Chandrasekhar Post-Doctoral Fellowships

IIA invites applications from candidates with outstanding academic credentials in astronomy and astrophysics.

Eligibility: Open to those below 32 years who hold a Ph.D. and have outstanding academic credentials in all areas of astronomy and astrophysics.

Prizes and rewards: Fellowship up to ₹80,000 pm and contingency grant of ₹2,00,000 P.A.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/ACD7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 1:15:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/information-on-financial-support-for-education/article34984994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY