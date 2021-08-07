Scholarships - August 7, 2021

07 August 2021 13:46 IST

Information on financial help for students and researchers

IIT Gandhinagar Department of Mathematics (DM) Institute Postdoctoral Fellowship

This is a research opportunity in the areas of inverse problems related to integral geometry and partial differential equations.

Eligibility: Open to candidates with a Ph.D. degree in a relevant subject such as Inverse Problems, Partial Differential Equations (PDEs), Analysis, or Applied Mathematics (must have completed or submitted Ph.D. thesis) and background in analysis and basic tools in PDEs in addition to knowledge of Computational Mathematics. The applicant will also be expected to contribute to other academic activities of the institute including teaching.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 plus ₹10,000 as HRA per month

Deadline: August 15

Application: Via email

b4s.in/edge/MPF5

IISER Mohali Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021

This is an ongoing research initiative in the area of ultrafast nano processing of silk-based materials and attosecond physics.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age with a Ph.D. in Physics in areas related to ultrafast laser, optics, atomic and molecular physics. Those with demonstrated experience of working with femtosecond laser systems, attosecond physics, building/customisation of high-end instruments, and wet-lab synthesis of biomaterials for femtosecond processing will be preferred. Candidates who have submitted their Ph.D. thesis may also apply.

Prizes and Rewards: As per GoI (SERB/MHRD) norms

Deadline: August 14

Application: Via email

b4s.in/edge/RMP6

Credit Suisse Scholarship Programme

Buddy4Study aims to financially support qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the programme fees and their ability to pay.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Engineering/MBA/MA (Economics) programmes at one of the designated institution (List available in the scholarship detail page). They must have passed Class 12 or Graduation and scored at least 60% marks or above and demonstrate significant financial need, defined as family income less than or equal to ₹5 lakh per annum (subject to verification by Buddy4Study).

Prizes and Rewards: For MBA/MA (Economics): Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹2 lakh.

For Engineering: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to ₹1 lakh.

Deadline: August 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/CSE1

