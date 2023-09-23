ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: September 23, 2023

September 23, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Madhuvanti S Krishnan 10440

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023

LIC Housing Finance Limited aims to empower students from low-income groups.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students studying in Class 11 and in the first year of UG and PG programmes (in the academic year 2023-24) who have scored more than 60% marks in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹360,000 from all sources. 

Rewards: Up to ₹ 25,000 per year

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/LHVC11

Teach for India Fellowship 2024 

An opportunity for young graduates to serve as full-time teachers. to children from underserved communities.

Eligibility: Open to an Indian citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) who has completed graduation by June/July 2024.

Rewards: ₹23,043 per month and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TFIF1 

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

Offered by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union in partnership with ETS TOEFL to 25 Indian students. who wish to pursue UG or PG studies.

Eligibility: Open to Indian passport-holders who have received an offer letter from a university in the U.K; have a minimum score of 75 out of 120 in TOEFL in the last two years and are enrolling for the first time at a UK university.

Rewards: $3,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UKIT1 

Courtesy: Buddy4study

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US