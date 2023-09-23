Scholarships: September 23, 2023

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023
LIC Housing Finance Limited aims to empower students from low-income groups.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students studying in Class 11 and in the first year of UG and PG programmes (in the academic year 2023-24) who have scored more than 60% marks in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹360,000 from all sources.
Rewards: Up to ₹ 25,000 per year
Application: Online
Deadline: September 30
Teach for India Fellowship 2024
An opportunity for young graduates to serve as full-time teachers. to children from underserved communities.
Eligibility: Open to an Indian citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) who has completed graduation by June/July 2024.
Rewards: ₹23,043 per month and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: October 15
UK-India TOEFL Scholarship
Offered by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union in partnership with ETS TOEFL to 25 Indian students. who wish to pursue UG or PG studies.
Eligibility: Open to Indian passport-holders who have received an offer letter from a university in the U.K; have a minimum score of 75 out of 120 in TOEFL in the last two years and are enrolling for the first time at a UK university.
Rewards: $3,000 (one-time)
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
