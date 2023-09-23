HamberMenu
Scholarships: September 23, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

September 23, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Madhuvanti S Krishnan 10440

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023

LIC Housing Finance Limited aims to empower students from low-income groups.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students studying in Class 11 and in the first year of UG and PG programmes (in the academic year 2023-24) who have scored more than 60% marks in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹360,000 from all sources. 

Rewards: Up to ₹ 25,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/LHVC11

Teach for India Fellowship 2024 

An opportunity for young graduates to serve as full-time teachers. to children from underserved communities.

Eligibility: Open to an Indian citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) who has completed graduation by June/July 2024.

Rewards: ₹23,043 per month and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TFIF1 

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

Offered by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union in partnership with ETS TOEFL to 25 Indian students. who wish to pursue UG or PG studies.

Eligibility: Open to Indian passport-holders who have received an offer letter from a university in the U.K; have a minimum score of 75 out of 120 in TOEFL in the last two years and are enrolling for the first time at a UK university.

Rewards: $3,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UKIT1 

Courtesy: Buddy4study

