Scholarships: April 30, 2022

Nursing Scholarship, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation
An initiative by the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF)
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 17 years of age residing in a self-settled leprosy colony and who want to pursue a B.Sc. Nursing (Basic) or GNM degree.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Online
Deadline: June 05
Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships
An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, which supports nationals of India and other Asian countries to study PhD in India.
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age who have a first-class postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate at both graduate and postgraduate levels and are already registered/admitted for Ph.D. degree with a recognised University/Institution in India. Candidates who are full-time Ph.D. scholars are also eligible.
Rewards: Up to ₹18,000 per month and other benefits
Application: Offline application to - Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011
Deadline: May 31
Professor Jai Krishna and Professor S.N. Mitra Memorial Awards
An initiative by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are eminent engineers, engineer scientists, or technologists of high achievement and standing and have made contributions of a high order to Indian Engineering and Technology, and acquired a high level of eminence and respect in the engineering community. The candidates must not be a member of the INAE Governing Council during the year of the award.
Rewards: ₹2 lakh in cash and a citation
Application: Online
Deadline: May 15
