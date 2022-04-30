Scholarships: April 30, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Nursing Scholarship, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation

An initiative by the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF)

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 17 years of age residing in a self-settled leprosy colony and who want to pursue a B.Sc. Nursing (Basic) or GNM degree.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: June 05

b4s.in/edge/FNS7

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships

An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, which supports nationals of India and other Asian countries to study PhD in India.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age who have a first-class postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate at both graduate and postgraduate levels and are already registered/admitted for Ph.D. degree with a recognised University/Institution in India. Candidates who are full-time Ph.D. scholars are also eligible.

Rewards: Up to ₹18,000 per month and other benefits

Application: Offline application to - Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/JLN7

Professor Jai Krishna and Professor S.N. Mitra Memorial Awards

An initiative by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are eminent engineers, engineer scientists, or technologists of high achievement and standing and have made contributions of a high order to Indian Engineering and Technology, and acquired a high level of eminence and respect in the engineering community. The candidates must not be a member of the INAE Governing Council during the year of the award.

Rewards: ₹2 lakh in cash and a citation

Application: Online

Deadline: May 15

b4s.in/edge/PKA7

