Scholarships: April 23, 2022
Google Ph.D. Fellowship India Programme
An initiative from Google to support promising candidates who seek to influence the future of technology.
Eligibility: Open to those enrolled in Ph.D. programmes at an Indian University with an undergraduate/Master’s degree also from an Indian University. Candidates must be professionals employed with a registered organisation in India.
Rewards: Up to $50K and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: May 18
Lady Meherbai D. Tata Education Scholarship
An initiative from Tata Education Trust for Indian women graduates who wish to pursue higher education abroad in the specified fields.
Eligibility: Open to Indian women graduates from a reputed university who have a consistent and remarkable academic record. Applicants must have applied for admission or preferably secured admission to reputed universities or institutions in the U.S., the U.K. or Europe for the year 2022-2023 and have relevant work experience of at least 2 years.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Email
Deadline: May 02
ICCR Scholarship for Indian Culture
An initiative from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India.
Eligibility: Open to candidates between 18 and 30 years who are pursuing the study of Indian Culture such as dance, music, theatre, performing art, sculpture, Indian languages, Indian cuisine, etc.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Online
Deadline: April 30
