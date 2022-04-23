Scholarships: April 23, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Google Ph.D. Fellowship India Programme

An initiative from Google to support promising candidates who seek to influence the future of technology.

Eligibility: Open to those enrolled in Ph.D. programmes at an Indian University with an undergraduate/Master’s degree also from an Indian University. Candidates must be professionals employed with a registered organisation in India.

Rewards: Up to $50K and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: May 18

b4s.in/edge/OGL7

Lady Meherbai D. Tata Education Scholarship

An initiative from Tata Education Trust for Indian women graduates who wish to pursue higher education abroad in the specified fields.

Eligibility: Open to Indian women graduates from a reputed university who have a consistent and remarkable academic record. Applicants must have applied for admission or preferably secured admission to reputed universities or institutions in the U.S., the U.K. or Europe for the year 2022-2023 and have relevant work experience of at least 2 years.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Email

Deadline: May 02

b4s.in/edge/TET7

ICCR Scholarship for Indian Culture

An initiative from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to candidates between 18 and 30 years who are pursuing the study of Indian Culture such as dance, music, theatre, performing art, sculpture, Indian languages, Indian cuisine, etc.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

b4s.in/edge/ICS7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com