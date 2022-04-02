Scholarships - April 2, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Information on financial aid for students

ISRO-Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA)

An initiative to create awareness about emerging trends in Science and Technology among the youth.

Eligibility: Open to candidates studying in Class 9 as on March 01, 2022 in a school located within the territory of India.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: April 10

b4s.in/edge/YSY7

MANAGE Internship Programme

An initiative from the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a PG degree or PhD in Agricultural Extension/ Agriculture Marketing/ Home Science Extension/ Agri-Business Management/ Agricultural Economics/ Animal Husbandry Extension/ Fisheries Extension/ Forestry/ Food Technology/ Agriculture Engineering/ Mass Communication & Journalism/ Information Technology/ Food Processing with 80% marks and good academic background.

Rewards: Up to ₹35,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

b4s.in/edge/MEP2

Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), the U.K.

An initiative by the Oxford and Cambridge Society of India (OCSI) for Indian students

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 30 years on September 01 of the year of application for the award and fulfilling all the academic requirements as specified for the scheme. The candidates must be admitted to the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford through the University’s normal academic procedures.

Rewards: Up to ₹200,000

Application: Through email only

Deadline: May 15

b4s.in/edge/OCS7

