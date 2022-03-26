Scholarships: March 26, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

L&T Build India Scholarship

An initiative from L&T Construction to support meritorious engineering students.

Eligibility: Open to candidates pursuing final year B.E./B.Tech. degree from core Civil Engineering & Core Electrical Engineering.

Rewards: ₹13,400 per month and other benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

b4s.in/edge/LAB7

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology

This prize will be awarded for research contributions made by citizens of India during the last five years.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are below 45 years, as of December 31, in the year preceding the year of the prize and engaged in research in any field of Science and Technology.

Rewards: ₹5 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

b4s.in/edge/SBP2

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi aims to support students continue their education.

Eligibility: Loss of parent/s or primary earning member of the family (other than parents). Applicants must be school or college-going students between age 6 to 22 years i.e., class 1 to diploma/graduation course.

Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

