Scholarships: January 29, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship – Centre for Digital Transformation

Eligibility: Candidates who hold a Master’s or Ph.D. in Management/Information Systems/Engineering/Computer Science/Mathematics or Social and Economic related disciplines.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: February 06

b4s.in/edge/MCT3

HDFC Ltd's Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to students who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 9 to undergraduate (general and professional) courses who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. Annual family income must not be greater than ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: February 15

b4s.in/edge/HTPF1

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Aims to provide financial assistance to students who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education

Eligibility: Student in the six to 22 year age group (Class 1 to graduation/diploma) who has lost parent/s or earning member of family (other than parents)

Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline March 31

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com