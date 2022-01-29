Scholarships: January 29, 2022

IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship – Centre for Digital Transformation
Eligibility: Candidates who hold a Master’s or Ph.D. in Management/Information Systems/Engineering/Computer Science/Mathematics or Social and Economic related disciplines.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Online
Deadline: February 06
HDFC Ltd's Badhte Kadam Scholarship
Aims to provide financial assistance to students who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education
Eligibility: Indian students from Class 9 to undergraduate (general and professional) courses who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. Annual family income must not be greater than ₹6 lakh from all sources.
Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
Application: Online
Deadline: February 15
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi
Aims to provide financial assistance to students who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education
Eligibility: Student in the six to 22 year age group (Class 1 to graduation/diploma) who has lost parent/s or earning member of family (other than parents)
Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Application: Online
Deadline March 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com