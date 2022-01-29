Education

Scholarships: January 29, 2022

IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship – Centre for Digital Transformation

Eligibility: Candidates who hold a Master’s or Ph.D. in Management/Information Systems/Engineering/Computer Science/Mathematics or Social and Economic related disciplines.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: February 06

b4s.in/edge/MCT3

HDFC Ltd's Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to students who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 9 to undergraduate (general and professional) courses who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. Annual family income must not be greater than ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: February 15

b4s.in/edge/HTPF1

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Aims to provide financial assistance to students who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education

Eligibility: Student in the six to 22 year age group (Class 1 to graduation/diploma) who has lost parent/s or earning member of family (other than parents)

Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline March 31

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 4:12:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/information-on-financial-aid-for-students/article38344384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY