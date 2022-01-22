Scholarships: January 24, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship
To recognise, encourage and support translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals working in India in various engineering capacities in public-funded institutions. They must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of five years of service left on the date of the award.
Prizes and rewards: ₹25,000 per month and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: June 30
Rolls-Royce Unnati COVID Scholarship for Women in STEM
Rolls-Royce India Private Limited supports girls in STEM courses.
Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who are currently pursuing graduation (general and professional) courses in STEM, who have lost their parent(s)/earning family member/s due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship of ₹25,000
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31
Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers financial aid to students to continue their education.
Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2021 board exams and wish to pursue higher secondary, graduation or diploma courses. Annual Family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to four years of studies depending on their current level of education
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com