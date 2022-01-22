Scholarships: January 24, 2022

22 January 2022 17:44 IST

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship

To recognise, encourage and support translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals working in India in various engineering capacities in public-funded institutions. They must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of five years of service left on the date of the award.

Prizes and rewards: ₹25,000 per month and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: June 30

Rolls-Royce Unnati COVID Scholarship for Women in STEM

Rolls-Royce India Private Limited supports girls in STEM courses.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who are currently pursuing graduation (general and professional) courses in STEM, who have lost their parent(s)/earning family member/s due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship of ₹25,000

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers financial aid to students to continue their education.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2021 board exams and wish to pursue higher secondary, graduation or diploma courses. Annual Family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to four years of studies depending on their current level of education

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

