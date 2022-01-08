Scholarships: January 8, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Reliance Foundation Scholarships

The scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s youth to sit at the forefront of India’s technologically driven growth for the benefit of Indian society.

Eligibility: Undergraduate and postgraduate students from all universities, who are currently enrolled in the first year are eligible. They must be enrolled in degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, and Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering.

For Undergraduate scholarships: Applicants who secured ranks between 1 and 35,000 in the JEE Main (Paper 1) Examination.

For Postgraduate scholarships: Applicants who secured a score of between 550 and 1,000 in the GATE exam. Applicants who have not attempted GATE but have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA), can apply

Prizes and rewards: Upto ₹4 lakh (for UG) d upto ₹6 lakh (for PG) over the duration of the course and development programme for selected students aimed at helping them innovate and create technology for social good

Application: Online

Deadline: February 14s

b4s.in/edge/RFS5

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship Programme

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have lost their parent(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are studying in school or undergraduate (general and professional) courses.

Prizes and rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to ₹60,000

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

b4s.in/edge/ABCC1

DYSL-AI Bengaluru Junior Research Fellowship

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years and hold a B.E/B.Tech. degree in Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with CSIR-UGC (NET)/ GATE qualification OR a postgraduate degree in professional course (M.E./M.Tech.) from AICTE accredited Institute/University.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month plus HRA

Application: Online and Offline application by post to The Director, DRDO Young Scientist Lab-Artificial Intell Agence Dr. Raja Ramanna Complex, Raj Bhavan Circle, High Grounds, Bengaluru-560001

Deadline: January 16

b4s.in/edge/ABJ6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com