Scholarships: December 26, 2021

26 December 2021 18:12 IST

Information on financial aid for students to continue their education

HDFC Ltd’s Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to help students continue their education by providing financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 9 to undergraduate level who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. Annual family income must not be greater than ₹6lakh from all sources. Annual family income must not be greater than ₹6lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹ 1,00,000

Deadline: February 15, 2022

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/HTPF1

STFC India Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Limited provides financial assistance to students from families of commercial transport drivers.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes with at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than ₹4 lakhs per year.

Prizes and rewards: ₹ 15,000 for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (for one year), and up to ₹ 35,000 per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/SIMD4

Virchow Scholarship Programme

Aims to provide financial support to girl students.

Eligibility: Girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or diploma/Graduation (any stream) from government schools/colleges. Annual family income must be less than ₹ 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹ 15,000 per year

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/VISC1

