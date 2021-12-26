Scholarships: December 26, 2021

HDFC Ltd’s Badhte Kadam Scholarship
Aims to help students continue their education by providing financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic.
Eligibility: Indian students from Class 9 to undergraduate level who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. Annual family income must not be greater than ₹6lakh from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹ 1,00,000
Deadline: February 15, 2022
Application: Online
b4s.in/edge/HTPF1
STFC India Meritorious Scholarship Programme
Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Limited provides financial assistance to students from families of commercial transport drivers.
Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes with at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than ₹4 lakhs per year.
Prizes and rewards: ₹ 15,000 for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (for one year), and up to ₹ 35,000 per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Virchow Scholarship Programme
Aims to provide financial support to girl students.
Eligibility: Girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or diploma/Graduation (any stream) from government schools/colleges. Annual family income must be less than ₹ 6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹ 15,000 per year
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com