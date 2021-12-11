Scholarships - December 11, 2021
Information on financial aid for students
Rolls-Royce Unnati COVID Scholarship for Women in STEM
Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites applications from girls pursuing graduation in STEM courses and have lost their primary earning family member/s due to COVID-19.
Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who are currently pursuing graduation (general and professional) courses in STEM, who have lost their parent(s)/earning family member/s due to COVID-19 pandemic. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes and Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship of ₹25,000
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi
The programme invites applications to help school and college students continue their education.
Eligibility: Loss of one/both parents or primary earning family member other than parent. Applicants must be school or college-going students between the ages of 6 and 31 i.e. from Class 1 to diploma or graduation course
Prizes and Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Application: Online
Schaeffler India COVID Crisis Support Scholarship
Schaeffler India invites applications from engineering students for support of education.
Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu who have lost their parent(s)/earning member due to COVID-19. The applicants must be in the final year of the engineering programme at any recognised college in India.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Deadline: December 15
Application: Online
