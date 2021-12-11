Scholarships - December 11, 2021

Education

Rolls-Royce Unnati COVID Scholarship for Women in STEM

Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites applications from girls pursuing graduation in STEM courses and have lost their primary earning family member/s due to COVID-19.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who are currently pursuing graduation (general and professional) courses in STEM, who have lost their parent(s)/earning family member/s due to COVID-19 pandemic. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship of ₹25,000

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/RRUS1

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

The programme invites applications to help school and college students continue their education.

Eligibility: Loss of one/both parents or primary earning family member other than parent. Applicants must be school or college-going students between the ages of 6 and 31 i.e. from Class 1 to diploma or graduation course

Prizes and Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

Schaeffler India COVID Crisis Support Scholarship

Schaeffler India invites applications from engineering students for support of education.

Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu who have lost their parent(s)/earning member due to COVID-19. The applicants must be in the final year of the engineering programme at any recognised college in India.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: December 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/SICCSS1

