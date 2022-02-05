Scholarships: February 5, 2022

Education

IIT Kharagpur Centre of Computer Science & Engineering Junior Research Fellowship

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a B.E./B.Tech. degree or equivalent with GATE/NET score, OR M.Tech. degree in CS/IT or related disciplines.

Rewards: Up to ₹31,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: February 08

b4s.in/edge/CCE2

MakeMyTrip Foundation ‘Padhte Raho, Badhte Raho’ Scholarship

Eligibility: Indian students currently in school or college (graduation/post-graduation). Annual family income must not be more than ₹6lakh from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000

Application: Online

Deadline: February 20

b4s.in/edge/MMTS1

Reliance Foundation Scholarships

Eligibility: Undergraduate and postgraduate students in the first year of programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, and Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering. For Undergraduate scholarships, applicants should have secured a rank of 1-35,000 in the JEE Main (Paper 1) Examination. For Postgraduate scholarships, applicants should have secured a score of 550-1,000 in the GATE examination. Those who have not attempted GATE should have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA).

Rewards: Up to ₹4 lakh (for UG) & Up to ₹6 lakh (for PG)

Application: Online

Deadline: February 14

b4s.in/edge/RFS5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


