Scholarships

Information on financial aid for education

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Part of the the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, the Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first-year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NBA/UGC accredited). Professional courses include Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or those pursued alongside graduation like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, and LLB. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be ₹3 lakh or less from all sources.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year

(Disclaimer: Renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.)

Deadline: September 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KKGS1

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship

IDFC FIRST Bank aims to help MBA students who need financial support in managing their tuition fees.

Eligibility: Indian students in the first year of full-time MBA programmes for 2021-23 batch at selected educational institutions. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Prizes and Rewards: ₹1 lakh per year (for 2 years)

Deadline: September 02

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/IFBMS2

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

This programme aims to support children who have been left vulnerable and with little or no financial support for their education owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to Graduation; who have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or loss of job/employment of an earning family member.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com