Scholarships

Kotak Kanya Scholarship
Part of the the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, the Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of the society.
Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first-year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NBA/UGC accredited). Professional courses include Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or those pursued alongside graduation like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, and LLB. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be ₹3 lakh or less from all sources.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year
(Disclaimer: Renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.)
Deadline: September 30
Application: Online
IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship
IDFC FIRST Bank aims to help MBA students who need financial support in managing their tuition fees.
Eligibility: Indian students in the first year of full-time MBA programmes for 2021-23 batch at selected educational institutions. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakhs.
Prizes and Rewards: ₹1 lakh per year (for 2 years)
Deadline: September 02
Application: Online
COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme
This programme aims to support children who have been left vulnerable and with little or no financial support for their education owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to Graduation; who have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or loss of job/employment of an earning family member.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits
Deadline: August 31
Application: Online
