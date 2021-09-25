Scholarships - September 25, 2021

Information on financial aid and fellowships

IIT Kanpur Department of Mathematics and Statistics Junior Research Fellowship

This fellowship is for the project “Some Compact Commutator Problems in Operator Theory.”

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. in Pure Mathematics. Those with a M. Sc. in Pure Mathematics with some research experience can also apply.

Prizes and Rewards: ₹31,000 per month

Deadline: September 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/MSR4

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to help girls students from underprivileged sections pursue their education.

Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses — like Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or professional courses pursued alongside graduation like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, LLB — from institutes of repute. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations. Annual family income must be ₹3 lakh or less from all sources.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh* per year (Disclaimer: The annual renewal will be at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.)

Deadline: September 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KKGS1

Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship

Schaeffler India aims to support engineering students who belong to economically weaker sections.

Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu who have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (Science) in the academic year 2020-21. Applicants must be enrolled in the 1st year of engineering programme at a recognised college. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than ₹5 lakhs.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 per year for the complete duration of engineering programme

Deadline: September 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/SIHE3

