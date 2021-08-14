Scholarships

14 August 2021 13:46 IST

Information on financial aid and fellowships

Nikon Scholarship Programme

Nikon India Private Limited invites applications to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open for students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses of three-month or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Advertising

Advertising

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Deadline: September 01

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/NSP5

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving financial aid to students to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2020 board exams are eligible to apply for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, four-year engineering programme, Diploma and, one-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Prizes and Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/EDGE/KISSP01

IIT-Roorkee Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) Post-Doctoral Fellowship

This is a research opportunity to work on a project titled “Environmental Management of Water Bodies through Waste Algal Biomass-based Energy Production and Greenhouse Gas Mitigation”.

Eligibility: Candidates who holds a Ph.D. degree in Environmental Microbiology/Environmental Engineering/Biogas Technology/Algal Bioprocessing/Environmental Management of Waterbodies or related fields with a research background in these areas.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per month

Deadline: August 20

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/RHR2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com