Scholarships
Information on financial aid and fellowships
Nikon Scholarship Programme
Nikon India Private Limited invites applications to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.
Eligibility: Open for students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses of three-month or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
Deadline: September 01
Application: Online
Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving financial aid to students to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.
Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2020 board exams are eligible to apply for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, four-year engineering programme, Diploma and, one-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.
Prizes and Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.
Deadline: August 31
Application: Online
IIT-Roorkee Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) Post-Doctoral Fellowship
This is a research opportunity to work on a project titled “Environmental Management of Water Bodies through Waste Algal Biomass-based Energy Production and Greenhouse Gas Mitigation”.
Eligibility: Candidates who holds a Ph.D. degree in Environmental Microbiology/Environmental Engineering/Biogas Technology/Algal Bioprocessing/Environmental Management of Waterbodies or related fields with a research background in these areas.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per month
Deadline: August 20
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com