Education

Scholarships

Nikon Scholarship Programme

Nikon India Private Limited invites applications to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open for students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses of three-month or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Deadline: September 01

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/NSP5

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving financial aid to students to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2020 board exams are eligible to apply for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, four-year engineering programme, Diploma and, one-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Prizes and Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/EDGE/KISSP01

IIT-Roorkee Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) Post-Doctoral Fellowship

This is a research opportunity to work on a project titled “Environmental Management of Water Bodies through Waste Algal Biomass-based Energy Production and Greenhouse Gas Mitigation”.

Eligibility: Candidates who holds a Ph.D. degree in Environmental Microbiology/Environmental Engineering/Biogas Technology/Algal Bioprocessing/Environmental Management of Waterbodies or related fields with a research background in these areas.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per month

Deadline: August 20

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/RHR2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 1:48:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/information-on-financial-aid-and-fellowships/article35909125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY