News from the world of education - October 15, 2021

Technion’s Robotraffic Competition open to Indian school students

Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, has announced that the 12th edition of the Nadav Shoham Robotraffic Competition conducted by the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering will be held virtually between March 6 and March 10, 2022. The main challenge is to build an autonomous robotic car model that can move according to the traffic rules, obey traffic lights and signs, signals, and keep a safe distance from other cars. The competition is open to Indian school students between Classes 10 and 12. The students can participate in teams of 1-8 and be advised by a teacher, although the construction must be solely done by the students. Full competition rules are available at: https://robotraffic.net.technion.ac.il/virtual-robotraffic-rules/ For participation requests, write to apply@int.technion.ac.il

Last date to register: December 31, 2021

Submission: March 1, 2022

Edu Brain Academy opens admissions

The Edu Brain Academy offers Bachelor’s programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design and postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Technology in collaboration with some of the top national and international universities. Admissions are open for UG, PG and diploma-level courses.

Applications: Eligible students can apply online and offline. Due to the COVID-19, there is no entrance exam. Admissions will be based on Class 10 and 12 marks and merit.

Eligibility: For the degree course, students should have completed Class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed Class 10 in any stream from an approved school board.

Admissions Process: Personal Interview

Last date to Apply: October 30

For more details, visit http://www.edubrain.in

Executive Programme in AI for Business

WileyNXT and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, invite applications for an Executive Programme in AI for Business. This aims to impart technology-led business skills involving the application of AI models, products, and platforms to business managers and professionals. The next batch will commence from November 21. For details on eligibility and how to apply, visit https://www.wileynxt.com/iim-lucknow-wiley-executive-program-in-ai-for-business

AWS launches AWS re/Start in India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of AWS re/Start, a free skills-development and job training programme that prepares learners for cloud computing careers. The 12-week programme is offered with no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required. The programme covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The programme prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more. In addition, the programme prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential. For more information, visit https://aws.amazon.com/training/restart/

Simplilearn hosts first online convocation

Simplilearn hosted its first online convocation ceremony in partnership with Caltech CTME to felicitate and acknowledge over 140 learners for completing the Post Graduate Programme in three categories: DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Full Stack Web Development.. Gracing the event with their presence were Dr. Rick Hefner, Program Director - Caltech CTME, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, and Mark Moran, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn. The ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube and LinkedIn.

IMS Ghaziabad wins awards

The Federation of World Academics (FWA) conducted its Annual Conclave 2021 on the theme “Leveraging Lock down Learnings” at Le Meridian, Delhi with IMS Ghaziabad as the presenting partner. Dr. Urvashi Makkar, Director IMS Ghaziabad, spoke at the event and was presented with the ' Academic Leader of the year for Innovative Practices'. IMS Ghaziabad received the award for "Best Institute in India with Strong Industry Connect". The awards were by Prof. K.K. Agarwal, Chairman-NBA; Mr. Samir Kumar, Head, Prasar Bharti News Services and Digital Platform and Dr. Rizvi, Vice President FWA.

Truman State University opens enrollments

Truman State University has announced student enrollments for on-campus studies for its programmes in Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry and Business Administration. On-campus classes commence on January 10, 2022. To help students reach their goals , Truman introduced special merit-based scholarships of up $10,000 for high-achieving students from India. The deadline to apply for Spring semester scholarship consideration has been extended to October 30, 2021, while the deadline to apply for fall 2022 scholarship consideration is April 30, 2022. Apply online at https://international.truman.edu/southasia/

Creative showcase

Whistling Woods International (WWI) School of Fashion presented a creative showcase of its graduating students with Aiyanna 2021. From designing and producing 100% compostable and sustainable t-shirts, the revival of Batik with natural dyes, contemporised traditional embroidery to detailed and precision-oriented menswear and encompassing the essence of Goa in the garments through revival of Kunbi, this year’ collection wasn’t just about fashion on the ramp but also aboutsustainable trends, practices and future. The theme of this year’ edition was Beyond Stillness. The graduating batch of students showcased their creativity in the form of editorial photoshoots, fashion films, presentations, and research projects.

LEAD Championships 2021

Ed-tech company LEAD announced the launch of LEAD Championships 2021. This year, the championship will have four categories: English Champs, Science Champs, Quiz Champs and Li’l Champs. The competition is designed to provide a national platform to students of all age groups and to motivate to demonstrate skills such as speaking, reading, listening, comprehension, application of their science-based concepts, current affairs. Students upto Class 9 can submit their entries until November 10, 2021 on www.leadschool.in/championships

IIT Kanpur revamps curriculum

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced a comprehensive revamp of its curriculum, laying down a new template with path-breaking features. The transformative steps were part of the Undergraduate Academic Review Committee Report 2020-21 (UGARC 2020-21) that was approved by the IIT Senate in its meeting held earlier this month.The template for undergraduate education will include features such as new opportunities for student exchange across institutions for the Masters part of the Bachelors-Masters Dual Degree programme, direct admission for talented students via globally acclaimed Olympiads, academic credits for approved entrepreneurial activities and learning done in the industry set up, and an exit option degree for those students who want to leave the programme in the middle.

SSN College of Engineering celebrates Graduation Day

SSN College of Engineering, Chennai, celebrated its 21st Graduation Day. Dr. B. Venkataraman, Director, IGCAR, Kalpakkam and Dr. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai who were the Chief Guests of the ceremony conferred degrees upon 895 graduates. Also, present at the occasion were Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, President, SSN Institutions; Dr. V. E. Annamalai Principal, and Heads of the Department, SSN Institutions. Over 95% of graduating students are on their way to join organizations including but not limited to Google, Amazon, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Barclays, Optum, McKinsey, Hyundai, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and HCL. SSN also announced that a substantial number of students have received admission offers from top institutions and universities across the world for their further education.

MoUs galore

The Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST), the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur, (also known by the brand name, SIIC IIT Kanpur) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), Canada. The primary objective is to provide business advisory, investor, and industry connects to startups qualifying under TBDC's programs like Startup Visa and Soft-Landing Program. The selected startups will also receive an opportunity to relocate to Canada. The enterprises further will launch a joint cross-mentorship programme as a collaborative venture for startups from both nations. FIRST and TBDC will also provide an opportunity for incubation to the selected startups for a period of six months.

The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) has selected Lovely Professional University as a ‘Mentor Institution for Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ under the Mentor-Mentee programme 2021-22. As a mentor institution, IIC established at LPU will conduct various innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities mentioned by MIC within the given timeline. These activities include periodic workshops/ seminars/ interactions with entrepreneurs, investors, professionals; creation of mentor pool for student innovators; networking with peers, national entrepreneurship development organizations; organizing hackathons, idea competitions, and challenges across industries. LPU will work with the other higher education institutions (HEIs) and encourage their students to work on new ideas and innovations. LPU will also receive funding from MIC/AICTE to provide mentoring to the mentee institutions to improve their innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has signed MoUs to establish 10 new international collaborations with international partner universities. The new partners of JGLS include 10 universities in eight countries Australia (2), New Zealand (1), Portugal (1), Slovakia (1), South Africa (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1), and Uzbekistan (1). The types of collaborations include short-term study abroad programmes, J.D. transfers, pathways to master’s degrees, joint research and faculty exchange programmes. Students of the three- and five-year law programmes and postgraduate programmes will be the beneficiaries. Further, pathways to many M.A. and selected LL.M. programmes of the Queen Mary University London have been exclusively secured for the students of the three-year B.A. (Hons) Legal Studies programme.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an organisation under MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), and AIC STPINEXT INITIATIVES (STPINEXT) have signed tripartite non-financial MoU with SINE-IIT Bombay to foster entrepreneurship and nurture tech start-ups. This will strengthen the collaboration for leveraging the latter’s expertise and knowledge to empower startups incubated at STPI Motion, Pune, learn and garner experience to scale up their ventures.

Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Powai will soon get a new wing from its alumni. For this new wing which would be approximately 40,000 square feet, Kendriya Vidyala, Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Powai, IIT Bombay, Smt. Durga Devi Sharma Charitable Trust; and Sharma Foundation have signed a MOU to upgrade the infrastructure. The trustee of Sharma Foundation, Narottam Sharma, and the trustee of Smt. Durga Devi Sharma Charitable Trust, Prashant Sharma, are both alumni of KV IIT Powai.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s Wipro 3D and Alliance University have signed an MOU to design competency development programme and industry-aligned IOT centres. The aim is to bridge the industry-academia gap and develop qualified human resources and research personnel with industry-aligned competencies in areas of digital manufacturing. The 40-day course is designed to help students learn the theoretical aspects and practical aspects of 3D printing and IoT, and also help them develop an entrepreneurial mindset. The students will get an opportunity to work on live projects with Wipro 3D.

Teachmint partners with Malaysia's Pandai

Teachmint and Pandai, a Malaysian edtech startup, announced a partnership to deliver classroom solutions to over five million students in Malaysia through Teachmint’s live class technology. This partnership comes as part of Teachmint’s Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organisations across the globe to enable them with their proprietary, state-of-the-art plug and play live class solutions. With this, Teachmint solidifies its expansion into Asia, having recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech startup Shikho to power live classes for students in Bangladesh.

BHIS Malad studet win at MISA competition

Three students of Billabong High International School (BHIS), Malad, won awards for their research on different topics in the Members of International Schools Association (MISA) inter-school competition Luminous Spark 2021. Their research papers have been published in the Indian Scholar Journal. Sparsh Bhimrajka, Class 9, won for his research paper on Data Science Techniques to handle the Epidemic and Pandemic. Ujjwal Sharma and Alexia Dsouza, both from Class 11, won for their research on Business Intelligence and Data Science and Pandemic respectively.

Stories of inspiration

People Powered Digital Narratives (PPDN) is working with young girls from marginalised backgrounds abd training them on storytelling through mobile videos. Its aim is to encourage girls to tell their inspirational stories of beating the odds to access education, through short mobile videos. On the International Day of the Girl Child, these girls have created a video inspiring other girls to tell their stories through short videos. The girls then encourage others to share their stories through #ConfessionBox videos which will be featured on the #HerAkshar's Facebook page.

Funding, expansion and acquisition

Bengaluru-based ForeignAdmits has raised Rs.3.5crores in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from angels like RiDiK Technology from Singapore, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Kumar Siddhartha (CEO, Greytrix), Chandra Shekhar Sharma (HoD, Physics, Reliable Institute, Kota, A division of Allen), Sudhanshu Mishra, Sagar Gandhi, Mayank Sharma (India Head of Prodigy Finance).

Jaro Education announced robust growth plans to strengthen its position by offering additional unique programs especially in the tech-focused segment, and strengthening its partnerships with leading universities in India and globally. In the last quarter, Jaro Education has already achieved more than 100% revenue growth and now expects to reach more than 200% revenue in the FY21. To support its plans, Jaro Education will expand its workforce from 800 to 2,000 employees by FY21.

Graphy, an Unacademy Group company, announced the acquisition of edtech platform Spayee for $25 million. The acquisition further cements Graphy’s position in the creator ecosystem, while increasing its reach and enabling it to optimise its product offerings. Post the acquisition, Spayee will continue to operate independently. Spayee allows content creators to produce customised courses in the form of audio and video tutorials, PDF documents, quizzes, assignments, and live classes and also supports creators to create and build their own website and mobile apps on Android and iOS.

BeyondSkool gets STEM.org Accreditation

EdTech platform BeyondSkool has now been accredited by STEM.org, the leading STEM organisation in the U.S. The achievement is an encouragement to BeyondSkool’s endeavour to develop and enable young minds through innovative real-world application of STEM. Within 10 months of its commercial launch BeyondSkool has impacted 33,000+ students across 18+ countries.

Research into COVID-19 treatment

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal recently published a review of the biomolecular relationships among COVID-19, aging, and diabetes. Dr. Amjad Husain, Principal Scientist and Chief Executive Officer, Innovation and Incubation Center for Entrepreneurship (IICE), along with researchers from The University of Arizona, the US, presented that existing drugs used to treat diabetes, obesity and ageing can potentially be used to treat COVID-19. The article, co-authored by Dr. Udeep Chawla, Dr. Manoj Kumar Kashyap and Dr. Amjad Husain, has recently been published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry and offers insight into future directions in COVID-19 therapeutics.

Jigsaw and IIM Indore launched Sales Management Programme

Jigsaw, a UNext Learning company, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, have launched an Executive Programme in Strategic Sales Management, to help sales professionals and aspirants across different experience levels incorporate digital skills for a profound sales team-building and strategic approach towards driving sales. The course has been designed to acquaint learners with the best practices for recruiting, training, building and managing high-performing sales teams. For details, visit https://www.jigsawacademy.com/iimi-executive-program-in-strategic-sales-management/

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management wins award

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management has been bestowed with the Valuable and Exemplary Contribution to the Education Community award, at the first New Normal: Education Leadership Summit and Awards 2021. Organised by ArdorComm Media, the event recognised the initiatives and accomplishments of education leaders, institutions and organizations, in achieving excellence in the field of higher education. The award was accepted by Dr. Shraddha Sharma, Head of Department – English Language and Communication, Shahani Group. Held for the first time this year, the theme was Empowering Education Community for Socio-Digital Transformation.

Cambridge Entry

Pathways World School, Aravali, has annonuced that some of its students have got admission into the University of Cambridge, the U.K. Vedika G Mandapati scored a perfect 45 in the IBDP and is currently pursuing a Human, Social, and Political Sciences course from the Murray Edward College. Anirudh Bhalekar scored 44 in IBDP and is studying Engineering from Peterhouse College. Akrit Agarwal, who scored 42 in IBDP, is pursuing a Bachelor's in Economics from the Lucy Cavendish College. Tushti Hari who also scored 42 in IBDP got accepted for Psychological & Behavioral Sciences at Homerton College.

Food-based expedition

Heritage Xperiential Learning School recently launched a food-based expedition for its Class 5 students. The “I Am What I Eat” expedition explored various aspects from studying the various components of food, deficiency diseases, and what comprises a balanced diet. It also introduced students to different types of food systems and farming practices like organic farming. The students explored these and created a website that captured their learning and also showcased healthy recipes, analysis of their weekly diets, games and poems and the kitchen gardens that they nurtured in their homes.