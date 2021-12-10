News from the world of education

10 December 2021 12:35 IST

Maker Mela in January

Somaiya Vidyavihar offers an opportunity for grassroots makers to be a part of Maker Mela, an initiative organised by the university’s riidl (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory), to accelerate the Maker Movement in India. The seventh edition of this event will be held in virtual mode from January 21-23, 2022. Those interested in showcasing their ideas and products can register by December 31 at makermela.com

Maths challenge for middle school

Maths learning app Countingwell will host India Maths Day 2021, the second edition of its annual nationwide maths quiz competition on December 22. Open to students from Classes 6 to 8, this is designed as a “learn-and-compete Maths Challenge”. Registrations have opened and all participants will have to qualify by completing a pre-assessment and a learning course by December 21, 2021 to enter the finals on December 22, 2021. This year’s competition will celebrate the application of mathematical shapes, numbers, formulas, and theories in daily lives. For details, visit https://countingwell.com/

IIAD wins award

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) received the Best Communication Design College In India award from Asia Today Research and Media recently. Presented by well-known actor and former MP Jaya Prada, the award was received by IIAD Director Jitin Chadha. Communication Design is one of the new and sought-after disciplines in the design world. It encompasses many aspects of visual design, such as UI/UX, graphic design, motion graphics, animation, branding, and has a broad spectrum of applications within the design industry.

Boost to research

Santosh Deemed-to-be University hosted Aarogyam, a research and innovation initiative to encourage students become researchers. Developed and conducted by Dr. Jyoti Batra, Dean Research, Santosh Deemed-to-be University in association with Dr. Salaj Rana, Scientist B, ICMR, the event was declared open by vice-chancellor Dr. Tripta Bhagat. Dr. Neeti Mittal, Reader, introduced the expert jury members who included Dr. Rabinder Singh, Scientist D, ICMR; Dr. Salaj Rana, Scientist B, ICMR; Dr. Jyoti Batra, Dean Research; Dr. Alka Aggarwal, Dean Medical; Dr. Shalabh Gupta, Dean Academics and Dr. Akshay Bhargava, Dean Dental.

Book on coverage of climate change

Professor Deepti Ganapathy, faculty in Management Communication at IIM-Bangalore, recently published Media and Climate Change: Making Sense of Press Narratives (Routledge). The book looks at the Indian media’s coverage of climate change, and investigates its role in representing the complex realities of climate uncertainties and its effects on communities and the environment. It focuses on the Western Ghats as a macrocosm of climate change complexities and delves into a five-year analysis of the coverage of media reporting between 2012 and 2017.

IIT-Mandi to collaborate with AIIMS Bilaspur

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi will collaborate with All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur on joint research and academic exchange activities according to a recent agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi; Dr. Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Dr. Venkata Krishnan, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Vikrant Kanwar, Dy. Medical Superintendent AIIMS Bilaspur and some faculty members from IIT Mandi. Under this MoU, both the institutions will provide the researchers and students an opportunity to visit and work collaboratively with the other institution.

Amity Institute student selected at BARC

Vivekanand Kumar Yadav, a B.Tech student from Amity Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology(NST), has been selected for Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre( BARC), Mumbai. After the one-year training, Vivekanand will be recruited as Scientific Officer C, at Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) organisations.

Burlington English launches in India

Burlington English launched its services in India in the presence of renowned cricketer, Kapil Dev and several education Leaders. Ratnesh Jha, CEO, Southeast Asia and India, spoke about Burlington’s vision in helping learners, educators and education institutions attain their goals. Burlington English offers personalised digital and blended learning solutions for schools, adults, and Test Prep segments such as IELTS.

Zoho Corporation launches TrainerCentral

Zoho Corporation launched a new business division called TrainerCentral, which offers a robust training platform to serve the booming e-learning market. TrainerCentral will help knowledge creators, solopreneurs, and experts from all fields host live sessions as well as sell on-demand courses, evaluate students, build an engaged learner community, and manage their business. It offers a tool-kit that includes a website builder, business administration console, dedicated learner portal, payments gateway, online conferencing and analytics. The platform is available in Hindi and Tamil, as well as English, and will support other regional languages.

Yellow Class sees growth

Ed-tech platform Yellow Class announced that it has seen tremendous growth with children taking more than a million lessons every month on the platform. It offers a wide range of co-curricular and extra-curricular interactive classes and content like art, craft, dance, Yoga, logical reasoning, GK, Phonics, and more for kids between two and 13 years.

Glion alumni win Best Professional Success trophy

Hospitality ON, the international hospitality and tourism media, awarded Glion Institute of Higher Education alumni Rita Amorim and Bonn Krongsak Paramacharoenroj the trophy of Best Professional Success. This is given to young professionals under 30 years who have been working for a maximum of five years. The candidates are assessed on the quality of their academic results as students, the exemplary start of their professional career, and the efficiency of the actions and projects they achieved within their company.

University of Essex engaged in project in Uttarakhand

The University of Essex announced that it is engaged in a project in India that uses AI and analytics to better fight the forest fires in Uttarakhand, which is funded by the U.K. Government’s Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) and led by a team of multi-disciplinary experts at the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Lucknow (IIIT-L) and the University of Essex. Dr. Haider Raza, from the School of Computer Science and Electronics Engineering, University of Essex, is leading the project with Dr. Vishal Krishna Singh, Dr. Niharika Anand (expert in Wireless Sensor Networks, 4G and 5G technologies and IoT) and Dr. Soumendu Chakraborty (expert in Image Processing, Computer Vision & Medical Image Analysis) from IIIT-L, actively supporting it.

NSE and Be.artsy host World Investor Week India

More than 7,000 young professionals and college-going students participated in World Investor Week India observed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India in collaboration with awareness experts Be.artsy. This year, the pan-India event was held across 42 cities with key educational institutions and corporate offices hosting the sessions designed and delivered by experts from the NSE and Be.artsy.

UPES launches incubation programme Runway

Dehra Dun-based university, UPES, launched ‘Runway’, an incubation programme to work with start-ups within and of the university and help them transition into strong, scalable and successful businesses. This will be done through a mix of mentorship, grants and investments, legal and incorporation support, and allocation of space to work. Runway has been established under UPES Council for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UCIE), which has been recognised by the government of Uttarakhand as a business incubator and the state nodal agency to encourage entrepreneurship in the state.

Unacademy to educate and empower girls

Unacademy announced its flagship initiative, ‘Shikshodaya’, with which it aims to commit to educate and empower five lakh girl students across the country. It will enable girls who are school dropouts, currently in schools and in colleges by creating opportunities for them to be re-integrated into mainstream education. With Shikshodaya, the students will acquire knowledge and skills which will help them to accomplish their goals and be part of India’s growth story.

Aurum Ventures extends internship programme

Realty-tech company Aurum Ventures has extended its eight-week paid internship programme for graduates of Indian Institute of Technology, Powai, at Eureka! 2021, an event hosted along with Entrepreneurship and Business Club (EnB Club), an e-cell initiative of IIT Bombay. The event was attended by more than 250 start-ups and 30 mentors/investors participated.

The Design Village students win

Students of The Design Village (TDV) won two prizes at the Biodesign Challenge Summit 2021. Over 52 teams from 20 countries participated and TDV’s project team and its mentors were awarded the Community Choice Prize and the Outstanding Instructors prize respectively. The summit aims to develop ideas that bridge art, design, and biology to reimagine a more sustainable and equitable future and to explore the ethical implications of current and future biotech. Tanish Agrawal, Arshad Bajil Kuttasseri, Natasha Singh, Kunika Sharma participated in the Biodesign challenge under the guidance of Anusha Dhawan and Sneha Ravishankar.

IMS Noida opens for centre for women empowerment

IMS Noida inaugurated a centre for women empowerment and skill development in association with Marico and ICT to train its students and empower them with employability skills. Apart from training, the centre will provide certification, and facilitate placements for certified students. The event was attended by B. Raghava Srinivasan, Head, Corporate and Government Initiatives in ICT academy (Delhi), Kamlesh Kumar Singh- State head ICT Academy and Dr. Kulneet Suri Senior Director of IMS Noida.

Study Group recognised

Study Group and its online education specialist platform, Insendi, were both shortlisted in the Education Investor’s Pathway Company of the Year and Education Software Provider awards. The Awards recognise outstanding achievements amongst commercial education providers. Study Group secured the top place in the prestigious Pathway Company of the Year category.

Aryabhatta College nominates members for start-up development committee

Aryabhatta College of Delhi University has released its list of nominated members for the Aryabhatta College Innovation Start-up Policy Development Committee based on National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP) guidelines under the aegis of the Ministry of Education. Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems Limited, has been nominated as a member of this development committee. The 14-member committee includes other notable dignitaries, including faculty from the college and stalwarts from industry, academia, and civil society.

WUD wins awards

World University of Design (WUD), Sonipat, Haryana, won the prestigious IndiGlobal Innovative Leadership Award for "most visionary contribution in establishing design as a mainstream field of study and career choice in India" from the Telangana Education Department and IndiGlobal Education Festival (IGEF) Committee. It has also been selected as an Outstanding Institution of India for imparting education in creativity. Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, WUD) received the awards at the IndiGlobal Education Festival (IGEF) held at Hyderabad.

OPPO India launches Genius+ programme

OPPO India has introduced the Genius+ programme to provide scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premium institutes and has signed an MoU with IIT Delhi to offer scholarships covering academics expenses for shortlisted students. The Genius+ programme is aimed at connecting with youth at renowned institutes in India and reach out to the best talent who can further build the India’s innovation portfolio. To further strengthen this initiative, OPPO will also be extending the programme for Masters and PhD students to invest in the future of technological leaders in the industry.

Tata Power to collaborate with IIT Madras

Tata Power and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will collaborate in areas of research and development (R&D), consultancy, policy advocacy, advisory, training, and commercialisation of technologies and solutions, among others. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate this collaboration. As a part of the MoU, Tata Power and IIT M will aim to pursue advanced research in areas of future technology. The agreement also includes campus recruitment opportunities to postgraduate students of IIT-M.

Popular on Coursera

With Machine Learning emerging as a crucial skill, the course in this field by Stanford University is the most popular one on Coursera, said the MOOC platform. Besides Machine Learning, Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere course by Google is also a popular choice to gain skills such as Data Visualization, Data Analysis, Data Cleaning, SQL and Data Processing. Apart from technical skills, learners are enrolling in courses that teach happiness and well-being. The Science of Well-Being and Introduction to Psychology by Yale University are highly popular.

Making design education accessible

The Designer’s Class is an e-learning platform to make premium design education accessible. It covers fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, UI/UX, fashion and fine jewellery and has courses for age groups ranging from school children to adults. The platform aims to transform and democratise the design education landscape with its comprehensive course content that can be applied in the real world – whether in an emerging new venture or into an existing business line. For details visit https://www.thedesignersclass.com/