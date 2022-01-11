News from the world of Education: January 11, 2022

11 January 2022 12:04 IST

Information on courses, MoUs, and other activities at educational institutions

Anant National University launches two new executive education programmes

Anant Centre for Sustainability, Anant National University, recently launched two new executive education programmes delivered through a blended learning model: a one-week certificate course in Designing Affordable Living commencing on March 4, and a one-year Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) programme. Interested candidates can enrol until February 10.

GUVI launches free courses along with AICTE

GUVI, a start-up incubated by IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, will partner with AICTE to offer Python and AI upskilling courses, free of charge, to socially and economically disadvantaged youngsters. The courses can be learned in regional languages along with English. Free access will be available through the registration process on the website. The learner also has an option to avail an IIT-Madras certificate by taking an assessment and paying a nominal fee to IIT-Madras. For details, visit, https://www.guvi.in/python-one-million

National Finals of TCS IT Wiz 2021 winners

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently announced the winners of the National Finals of TCS IT Wiz 2021. The championship title went to Sandeep Murugesh from St. Judes Public School and Junior College, Coimbatore. The runner-up was Mustafa Ahmed from Little Flower High School, Telangana. The other finalists were Smitendu Dutta from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, Krishang Nigam from Navrachana School, Vadodara; Dhyan Vyas from National Public School, Bengaluru; and Kanishka Deora from St. Anthony Senior Secondary School, Udaipur.

Most subscribed on Coursera

In 2021, Yale University’s Financial Markets course emerged the most enrolled business course in India on Coursera. The University of Illinois’ Financial Planning for Young Adults also made to the top 10 list, indicating a growing interest in financial markets and investment advisory jobs.

Ampersand upskills students

The Ampersand Group recently provided vocational training to over 256,000 high school students, in various domains including Security, IT-ITes, Media and Entertainment, Tourism and Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, Electronic Hardware, Healthcare, Telecom, Agriculture, Sports and Physical Education, Plumbing, and Self-Defence Training.

Virohan expands

Virohan recently announced the launch of 10 centres across Karnataka, Mumbai and Gujarat. It has launched four centres in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in Electronic City and Peenya in Bengaluru, and Tiruchi and Tellicherry in partnership with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF). Three centres have been launched in Gujarat and Mumbai each; in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara in partnership with International Institute of Import and Export Management (IIIEM) and in Thane, Virar and Dahisar in partnership with Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers.

IIT Kanpur launches Hridyantra; files 107 IPRs in 2021

IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the country’s leading hospitals, has launched Hridyantra, a project to develop next-generation solutions for patients with end-stage heart failure. This flagship programme under IIT Kanpur’s upcoming School of Medical Research and Technology will be select a team of innovators under the mentorship of industry experts. It is open to Basic Sciences, Medical and Engineering graduates or graduates of any stream with relevant experience.

The institute also filed 107 patents in 2021, making it the highest number of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) ever filed by the institute. The prospects included 62 patents, 15 design registrations, two copyrights, and 24 trademark applications along with four US patent applications.

ISFC and Chrysalis sign MoU

Indian School Finance Company (ISFC) recently signed an MoU with Chrysalis to provide affiliated schools with a one-stop solution for their financial, operational, and academic needs. Through this partnership, ISFC will get access to 1,800 schools of Chrysalis for funding and Chrysalis gets access to ISFC’s 5,000-school universe for content.

Emeritus appoints Ganesh S. as Global CHRO

Emeritus recently appointed Ganesh S. as its Global Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). He will be responsible for all aspects of employee and workplace operations, talent management, pay and benefits, global recruiting, and lead Emeritus’ response to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce.

RTU wins award

Rabindranath Tagore University was recently awarded the Most Promising University of Central India award. Vice-Chancellor Bramhprakash Pethia accepted the award from Mohan Yadav, Higher Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the chief guest for the programme.

Imarticus on a high

Imarticus Learning recently concluded 2021 on a high. It added throughout the year to its portfolio, collaborated with top-tier educational institutions, especially from the non-urban regions in the country, and transformed over 35,000 careers. It has reached out to learners across different spectrum, and scaled its business through acquisitions. In 2022, it aims to augment its enterprise learning business, foray into new markets, especially overseas, and expand its presence.

BITS-Pilani collaborates with Mphasis

BITS-Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) Division recently entered into a collaboration with Mphasis, which will begin with enrolling 250 employees for an M.Tech. Programme. The employees will be able to pursue the programme without taking a career break.

IIM-Bengaluru announces DAA Awards 2022

IIM-Bengaluru recently announced the recipients of the IIM-B Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2022. Each awardee receives a citation and his/her name is engraved on the institute’s Wall of Fame. The awardees include Vipul Parekh (PGP 1988), Co-Founder of Bigbasket.com; Raghavendra Rau (PGP 1989), Professor of Finance at the University of Cambridge; Apurva Purohit (PGP 1989), Co- Founder, Aazol; and Saugata Gupta (PGP 1991), Managing Director and CEO, Marico Limited.

Propelld to hire 30 experts

Propelld recently announced its plan to recruit 30 employees in its tech team by FY 2022 to strengthen its in-house tech capabilities. The platform intends to recruit tech experts for the roles of Software Development Engineer, Lead Engineers, Engineering Manager, DevOps Engineer, UI Developer, and UI/UX Designer. Aspirants can apply through various channels, including LinkedIn, campus placement drives, Naukri.com, Propelld’s career page, alumni network, employee referrals, and hiring agencies.

IIT-Jodhpur creates C2VNet

Researchers of Digital Humanities (DH) at IIT-Jodhpur are developing a framework to create Comic-to-Video Network (C2VNet) software to convert born-digital, or digitised comic books, to video. The goal was to design and develop software that takes a born-digital or digitised comic book as input and produces an audiovisual animated movie from it.

Toppr achieves milestone

Toppr recently achieved a milestone of over 1 billion questions having been practised by students since the platform’s inception in 2013. Most were related to Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Maths. These subjects together account for 74% of the questions practised. Besides these, there was significant activity in English grammar as well.

NIT Andhra Pradesh Encourages Research in Biovalorisation

NIT-AP recently organised a five-day online faculty development programme on Biovalorisation: Trend and Prospects of Value-Added Products to impart advanced knowledge on bio-valorisation of wastes to renewable chemicals and biofuels for faculties, scientists, and research scholars.

Annual India Maths Day Competition

Nearly 77,000 students from more than 400 schools across India participated in the second edition of Annual India Maths Day Quiz Competition and 25,000 qualified for the final event. Nine schools took home the ‘Home of Maths Genius’ Award. Middle school (classes 6-8) students from 31 states and union territories participated, with close to 60% coming from tier-2 or smaller cities.

Brainly’s Maths Solver successful

Brainly launched Math Solver, an AI-powered 24/7 tool, in India in early 2021. This helps users find solutions for complex Maths problems. Since its launch, Brainly Math Solver has been discovered by over 3.8 million users in India alone.

Johari Centre of Excellence launched

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. recently launched the Johari Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT-Jodhpur Technology Park. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT-Jodhpur; Sampat Raj Vadera, Deputy Director, IIT-Jodhpur; Satyendra Johari, CEO and founder; and Nisha Johari, co-founder, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd., and other dignitaries were present.