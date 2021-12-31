News from the world of education - December 31, 2021

Information on courses, events, research, awards, studies and more

VMC’s National Admission Test in January

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) will conduct its National Admission Tests (NAT) on January 15 and 16 and on January 22 and 23 in online mode. This test is meant for students of Classes 6-12 to join courses at VMC from September 2022. Scholarship opportunities are also available. Students will get mentorship, doubt resolution and support at the nearest VMC centre all days of the week, motivation sessions, and free mock and practice board tests. Visit www.vidyamandir.com for more details.

Admissions open for Axis Young Bankers Programme

Manipal Academy of BFSI has opened admissions for its Axis Bank Young Bankers Programme, February 2022 batch. This one-year programme for graduates and postgraduates focuses on training individuals from any field into young bankers with new-age BFSI domain expertise . On successful completion, participants are awarded a Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking Services from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). For more information, eligibility, and admission details, visit https://axisbank.myamcat.com/

New Year offer from Unacademy

Unacademy has announced ‘Resolve 2022’, a New Year resolution offer for its learners to kickstart their preparations. Resolve 2022 is applicable across all subscriptions on the platform across competitive exams and K12. The offer will be valid from midnight of January 1 till January 3 (11:59 p.m.), 2022. Learners who subscribe through the website or the application will receive a 22% discount on Plus and Iconic subscriptions as a part of the new offer. Learners can use ‘RESOLVE22’ to avail this new year special offer.

IIM-B receives EQUIS re-accreditation

IIM-Bangalore has received re-accreditation from EQUIS for five years for the second time. Factors like strong doctoral, management and executive education programmes, strong commitment to digital learning and MOOCs and connection to practice, diversity policies and achievements in research and publication in top journals were among the reasons. Graduates who study at an EQUIS accredited school are assured of an international recognition for their qualification.

BridgeLabz launches #TaketheBridge Campaign

BridgeLabz recently launched the #TaketheBridge campaign, which focuses on providing 100% tech employability through experiential learning approach. The campaign promotes the platform’s experiential learning approach with 500+ hours of coding, 16 weeks online programme, 1:10 mentorship and 100% live sessions. As part of the campaign, cricketer R. Ashwin also attended one of the classroom sessions and shared his experience with the candidates.

IIAD students help digitise National Museum

Students from the Communication Design department of IIAD — Nikhil Shankar, Risaal Shaan, Shreya Bhardwaj, Aishwarya Shyam Kumar, Janvi Khera, Sreeram Jayaram, and Deepak Gupta — under the guidance of faculty members Shaaz Ahmed, Associate Professor, and Inderjit Singh Jassel, Technical Lecturer, undertook the project of digitising many of the galleries at the National Museum. Himanshu Sabarwal of Tricolor India Schauspiel Pvt. Ltd. involved IIAD students and faculty in the project.

Acvitities at IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad hosted a Faculty Orientation Programme on “Academic Excellence through Pedagogical Innovations”. Speakers included Dr. Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad; Programme Chairperson Dr. Radhika Malhotra; Dean Students Affairs Dr. Ajay Kumar Patel; and Controller of Examinations, Dr. Vaishali Agarwal.

A workshop on “Protecting Innovation through Patents and Trade Secrets” was also hosted to create awareness about the need and importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) among PGDM students. The Expert Resource Speaker was Rajat Malhotra, Principal Consultant, Ideas2IPR.

The institute celebrated Christmas with “Odha do Zindagi”, a blanket distribution drive organised with the help of Manpreet Mann, social worker and COVID hero. Students distributed 330 blankets to homeless people across Noida and Ghaziabad.

The institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indo Gulf Management Association (IGMA), a non-profit network of professionals committed to re imagining business and society The alliance was formalised by Dr. Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad and Dr. Mohan Lal Agarwal, President, IGMA, Dubai & India.

From the IITs

A collaborative research team comprising scientists from the IIT-Mandi and National Brain Research Centre, India, and University at Buffalo, the US, performed mathematical simulation studies on non-invasive brain simulation techniques. The results have been published as an abstract in the journal, Brain Stimulation. The abstract has been co-authored by Dr. Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury from IIT-Mandi, Dr. Yashika Arora from National Brain Research Centre, India, and Dr. Anirban Dutta of University at Buffalo.

IIT-Roorkee has been ranked #5 in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The institute has improved four places from its last year’s rank. The institute also hosted a two-day workshop to motivate school children to pursue careers in the field of science and technology under the aegis of Vigyan Pradarshani by the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering. Around 50 students of Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Haryana, along with two teachers participated and visited various labs and were introduced to the technologies studied.

IIT-Madras has launched the ‘Surendra and Dorothie Shah Chair’ for furthering cutting-edge research in the field of Civil Engineering materials. Prof. Surendra P. Shah is one of the foremost global experts in engineering materials, is the Presidential Distinguished Professor, University of Texas, and Walter P. Murphy Emeritus Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Northwestern University. Dorothie Shah is the founding President of the Indo American Museum, now called the National Indo American Museum, in Chicago.

Researchers from IIT-Guwahati have developed hybrid perovskite-based solar or photovoltaic devices to produce electricity the sunlight, which is highly efficient, cost effective, easy to manufacture and easily recyclable. The research team comprised Rabindranath Garai (Department of Chemistry), Ritesh Kant Gupta (Centre for Nanotechnology), Arvin Sain Tanwar (Department of Chemistry), Maimur Hossain (Department of Chemistry) working under the supervision of Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Department of Chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology and School for Health Science and Technology. The results were published in the journal Chemistry of Materials. The institute has also commenced academic activities at the newly initiated School of Business and will soon admit the first batch of students at its flagship MBA programme. The admission process will open in January 2022 and the first batch is expected to commence studies from July 2022. Applicants will have to qualify through the Common Admission Test (CAT). Details of the programme and other initiatives will be available at http://www.iitg.ac.in/sob

IIT-Kanpur ended its Phase I of placement season 2021-22 on a high with 1300 offers, of which 1100 were accepted. This included the 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) accepted from the 207 offered. The institute received 47 international offers at the end of Phase I. Top recruiters included Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, Tiger Analytics, among others, this season. The institute also held its 54th convocation in a hybrid mode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the Guest of Honour. Around 1723 students received their degrees. White 880 attended the event in person, the rest joined in remotely. Prof. Rohini M. Godbole, Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan and Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty received honorary doctorates during the event.

Surveys

Brainly conducted a survey on studying Maths in the COVID-induced new normal. Key highlights were that 67% students face challenges when solving problems without teacher's support and 74% students found online platforms useful in resolving their doubts.

Ed-tech startup Harappa shared insights from its community of learners. Key highlights were that young learners opt for online learning to advance in their careers and make themselves stand out; Mid and senior-level learners leverage online learning to break the stagnancy of their career growth graphs and that peak online learning hours are 8.00 to 10.00 a.m. and 5.00 to 7.00 p.m. and peak days are Monday and Friday.

Prof. Ganti S. Murthy visits JAIN

Professor Ganti S. Murthy, national coordinator of the Indian Knowledge Systems Division (IKSD), an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), visited JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Centre for Ancient History and Culture and held an informal meeting, which was was attended by academicians from the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Karnataka Sanskriti University (KSU), Christ University, PES University, Amrita University, and Sanskriti University.

Manav Rachna celebrates convocation

Around 2000 students (undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral) from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS); Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna Dental College were awarded with their degrees at a convocation cCeremony organised at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions. Guests included Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, Atul Kothari, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Uthaan Nyas, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Power. Stalwarts from industry, academia and administration were bestowed with Honoris Causa degrees in recognition of their contributions.

Yellow Class partners with Srikanth Kidambi

Yellow Class announced its partnership with badminton player Srikanth Kidambi. The free coursework contains five sessions on badminton, introducing the sport with all the essential rules. The session is about two hours long and will explain the rules, body posture, footwork, injury prevention, strokes, and unique aspects of Srikanth's game. The startup offers programmes in dance, GK, yoga, arts and crafts in interactive classes and workshops through, Podcasts, Stories, DIY sessions.

Camp K12 hosts TED-Ed Student Talks

Ed-tech start-up Camp K12 gave students between eight and 13 years a live public platform to share their ideas at the TED-Ed Student Talks. The top 10 young speakers were featured on the official TED-Ed Student Talks channel. With this initiative, Camp K12 focuses on transforming and nurturing the future thought leaders.

Camp on clean energy

Shiv Nadar School, Noida, concluded its virtual scientific awareness event, Educational Boot Camp (EBC) 2021 on the theme, "Let Us Celebrate the Sun". As the world battles the rising threat of climate change, the month-long camp aimed to create awareness on the potential of the sun and clean energy. Scientists and educators took interactive sessions on topics like ‘Cosmology and the Future of Astronomy’, ‘Sun and the Circadian Rhythm’, ‘Surya Siddhanta’ and ‘Astrophysics and the Universe’. The camp saw participation from around 2000 students from schools in Delhi NCR.

MU establishes lab along with Intel

Rajkot-based Marwadi University, together with Intel, has set up a multi-disciplinary Intel Intelligence System Lab for Computer, Information Technology, Information and Communication Technology as well as Electrical engineering streams. Called the Intel Unnati Data-Centric Lab, it will strengthen the practices of cloud computing, edge computing, mobility and big data with the help of technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Analytics and Data Sciences, and Code Modernisation and Parallel Programming. Setting up the lab is part of the Intel College Excellence Programme, which also entails faculty development programmes and enhanced career prospects for engineering students at MU.

Boeing India instals STEM lab

Boeing India installed a STEM Lab at Shishu Mandir, Bengaluru to encourage students to develop a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The new state-of-the-art Lab was inaugurated by Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India in the presence of Praveena Yangnambhat, Chief of Staff at Boeing India, Vandana Kumar, President and Anand, Secretary of Shishu Mandir among others.

Simplilearn wins award

Simplilearn won the ‘Digital Business Education Product of the Year’ title at the 2021 edition of the Digital Education Awards for the ‘Simplilearn Corporate Upskilling and Reskilling’ product. Earlier this year, Simplilearn was also recognised as one of the Top IT Training Companies by the prestigious Training Industry Inc.

Amity awards honorary doctorate

Prof Ian Greer, Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, was awarded an honorary doctorate by Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, India, for his vast experience, distinctive achievements and contribution to academia. Prof. Greer attended the hybrid graduation ceremony virtually from Belfast and was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy honoris causa.

JAIN Group launches JIRS Hybrid

JAIN Group announced the launch of JIRS Hybrid. (www.JIRSHybrid.com), a joint venture between JAIN International Residential School, and Crimson Education. JIRS Hybrid is affiliated to the Cambridge International Assessment International Education, UK and offers international academic programmes right from KG to Class 12.

CareerLabs hosts Naukri Fest

CareerLabs will host a ‘New Year Naukri Fest’ to help engineering students with relevant placement opportunities till January 15, 2022. The festival is being hosted on on the platform's mobile application: the CareerLabs ELEV8 app. This event has garnered more than 10,000 registrations on the mobile app since launch. Top companies including Tech Mahindra, Flipkart, Bosch, and others from diverse sectors like e-commerce, automobile, IT, travel, manufacturing, and logistics are participating in the fest.

GLIM hosts international marketing conference

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted its 15th NASMEI International Marketing Conference in collaboration with the North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI). The conference was organised by the Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing and inaugurated by Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of management. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Arvind Rangaswamy, Distinguished Professor of Marketing at Penn State University, the U.S.