News from the world of Education: March 1, 2022

March 01, 2022 14:07 IST

Information on research, MoUs, partnerships and other events in schools and colleges.

At IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati recently signed an MOU with the South Dakota Mines to advance research into 2D materials, and biofilms. The collaboration enables the institutions to share resources and leverage research funding opportunities while joining multidisciplinary teams at both institutions, to maximise complex problem-solving.

A team from the institute recently met officials from various departments of the Assam Government to prepare the future course of action and collaborate in various fields related to the development of the region.

Advertising

Advertising

An Australian Delegation led by Barry O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia, visited the campus to discuss several projects of mutual cooperation such as academics, scholarships, strategic research, trade and commerce, governance, disaster management, cultural exchange, water conservation, and clean energy.

Researchers from the institute recently developed a self-healable amphiphobic solid slippery coating that exhibits sliding of droplets of various liquids-including of water, polar and non-polar organic solvents, edible oil, motor, engine oil, and crude oils. The research team included scholars Manideepa Dhar, Avijit Das, Dibyangana Parbat, and was led by Uttam Manna, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology.

IIM Calcutta collaborates with Eruditus

IIM Calcutta recently launched the nine-month Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management with Eruditus, which introduces participants to project and portfolio management, and the advanced tools and techniques available for implementing them in different businesses. The third batch of classes begins on March 27.

Virtual Actuarial Conclave 2022

The Second Virtual Actuarial Conclave 2022 (VAC 2022), themed Preparing for a new era: Decoding Disruption, recently organised by the Institute of Actuaries of India, concluded with insightful sessions on the critical issues that are disrupting business models today, and the evolving role of actuaries in managing the emerging risks. The three-day conclave brought together dignitaries from insurance, finance and wider domains from across the globe to a platform that deliberated on organisational transformation for resilient and robust growth.

Seminar on immunisation

Gavi, the Zero-Dose Community of Practice recently organised and participated in a seminar titled Unvaccinated (zero-dose) children in India, 1992–2016: Learning from progress, and those left behind. It was based on the recently published, Lancet Global Health article, Progress in reaching unvaccinated (zero-dose) children in India, 1992–2016 which was co-authored by Prof. Sunil Rajpal, FLAME University, Mira Johri, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada, and SV Subramanian, Harvard University, Cambridge.

IMS Noida organises industry visit

IMS Noida recently organised an industry visit to Mother Diary for PGDM and MIB department for making students aware of the practical working environment of the plant and an opportunity to learn through interaction regarding the Milk collection, Transportation, Testing, Processing, and manufacturing of other dairy products.

IIT Madras research on groundwater recharge

IIT Madras researchers recently proposed implementing a rapid groundwater recharge technology for combined flood and drought mitigation near Ayankulam village in Thisayanvilai taluk of Tirunelveli District. The proposal has been submitted to the Tirunelveli District Administration.

CMRU School of Legal Studies win

Riddhi Dasgupta from CMRU School of Legal Studies, Bengaluru, emerged victorious at the first Virtual National Moot Court Competition 2022 organised by AP Goyal Shimla University. There were 51 teams in the preliminary round, 22 in the semi-finals and only two teams in the finals.

IIT (BHU) Foundation receives donation

The IIT (BHU) Foundation, a U.S.-based all-volunteer, non-profit association of alumni, announced that Naresh C. Jain has donated ₹5 Cr to establish the infrastructure for the Naresh C. Jain School of Decision Sciences and Engineering. This new school will offer a Master of Technology and a Ph.D. programme in Decision Sciences and Engineering with emphasis on practical learning and applied research.

Robotics education

mPowerO and Robotex India recently announced plans to train two lakh students from economically-weaker sections on the concept of Robotics over its eLearning platform. The mPowerO eLearning app, which hosted the robotics course, taught children how to programme and operate a robot in a pilot project. The team now plans to extend the programme to 2,00,000 students.

In the India Book of Records

Aashvik Garg, a class 1 student from EuroSchool Kharadi, Pune, recently entered the India Books of Records by answering 160 questions at an average time of 1.67 secs per question. He also won the second title under Maximum General Knowledge questions answered by a kid in five minutes.

News from Simplilearn

Simplilearn recently hosted its fifth convocation with Purdue University to felicitate over 629 learners for successfully completing their graduation. Sorin Matei, Associate Dean of Research, Purdue University College of Liberal Arts; Jillian M. Henry, Vice President of Engagement, Purdue for Life Foundation; and Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, were the dignitaries present.

The ed-tech company also collaborated with Wharton Executive Education to provide a programme on AI for Business. The four-to-six-week course will help learners understand the fundamentals of big data, AI, and ML, the applications of AI in marketing, finance, and people management; and how to deploy these technologies to support an organisation’s strategy. For details, visit sl-onlinetraining.wharton.upenn.edu/ai-program-for-business

K. Umamaheshwar Rao is now director of NIT Rourkela

Professor K. Umamheshwar Rao recently assumed office as the new director of NIT Rourkela, succeeding Prof. Simanchalo Panigrahi. He has served as the Director of the NIT Karnataka and was a faculty member at IIT Kharagpur for almost three decades.

Physio Ratan Award

Dr. Mohammad Sidiq, Department of Physiotherapy, School of Medical and Applied Science, Sanskriti University, was recently awarded the Physio Ratan Award by the Physiotherapist Welfare Association Prayagraj for his contribution in the field of physiotherapy profession.

NIT-AP researchers develop computing stack

NIT-AP researchers recently developed an Edge Computing Stack to monitor and control electrical loads through Smart Powerline communications. This was developed by Phani Krishna Karri, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT-AP along with LN Sastry Varanasi, Research Scholar, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT-AP.

Autobot Academy launches new course

Autobot Academy recently launched an advanced professional course in EV Servicing and Maintenance. The three-month blended course will have Autobot Level 2 certification. To apply, visit, https://www.autobotacademy.com/courses/Electric-Vehicle-Servicing-and-Maintenance

Billabong High unveils new initiatives

Billabong High International School recently unveiled new initiatives for the upcoming academic year at its Hadapsar, Pune, campus. This includes infrastructure upgrades, CBSE affiliation, new labs, studios for art and dance, music rooms and a Centre of Well Being. It will also launch a new digital learning ecosystem called Argus.

KLE Technological University opts for 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Dassault Systèmes has announced that KLE Technological University has selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enhance its curriculum with research and project-based learning solutions. The university offers several courses on modelling and simulation including product lifecycle management (PLM).

Haryana State Board of Technical Education signs MoU with Jindal Stainless

Haryana State Board of Technical Education, Panchkula, recently signed an MoU with Jindal Stainless today to promote technical education in stainless steel technology and applications by institutionalising stainless steel courses in all polytechnic colleges in Haryana.

Gurucool to launch Padhaai 2.0

Gurucool recently launched a revised version of Padhaai 2.0 to incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough learning material with the launch of its next-generation education platform. With Gurucool’s A Million Dreams campaign for Padhaai 2.0, the venture aims to benefit a million students each year.

Public Speaking Training Course

Kandor will host a five-day public speaking training programme with a final event on stage in front of an audience. The sessions will be conducted from 1.00 to 5.00 p.m. on March 6, 13, 20, 27, and April 2, with the final event on April 3. For details, visit, https://www.kandor.in/

Schoolnet India Launches Project Tejaswini

Schoolnet India Ltd recently implemented Project Tejaswini, an initiative to encourage girls to restart their education in Jharkhand. THis is led by the Jharkhand Women Development Society and supported by the World Bank. The project also promises a National Institute of Open Schooling certificate at the end of the process.

Sona College gets patent

A team of researchers from Sona College of Technology, Salem, recently patented a unique method of replacing up to 70% sand in concrete with shredded plastic. This will help save the second most-used natural resource while simultaneously helping cut down plastic waste from reaching landfills.

IAS Gurukul opens enrollment for CSE 2023 new batches

IAS Gurukul recently notified the new batch date for Civil Services Examination 2023 aspirants. The batch will cover the entire syllabus and provide access to live and recorded lectures. Visit www.iasgurukul.com for details and to enroll.

NIU opens admissions for School of Public Health and Human Development

Noida International University recently announced its admission process for School of Public Health and Human Development for the upcoming academic session. The courses are BBA in Hospital and Health Management, Bachelor of Public Health, MBA in Hospital and Health Management, and Master of Public Health.

Eligibility: Minimum 50 % aggregate in UG for Master’s programme, 50 % in classes 10 and 12 for UG programmes. There will be merit-based assessment of candidates, focusing on attitude and aptitude.

Deadline: March 31

https://admissions.niu.edu.in/

LPU in THE’s Young University Rankings 2022

Lovely Professional University (LPU) was recently ranked 27th amongst all Indian universities in THE’s Young University Rankings 2022. It has also placed LPU in the 351-400 Band on a global scale.

Unmukt Chand and Orchid – The International School collaborate

Unmukt Chand, former U-19 World Cup-winning captain, recently announced his collaboration with Orchids - The International School. He will motivate students from 60+ branches and talk to them about his experiences in sport.

The International School holds competition

The International School recently conducted its first-ever Shark Tank-inspired competition to nurture innovation and entrepreneurial outlook among the students. The judges were members of the E-Cell Wing from IIT Bombay and members of Orchids Academic Planning Wing. Around 228 students from Classes to 10 participated and the top three from each class were selected as winners.