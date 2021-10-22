News from the world of education - October 22, 2021

22 October 2021 10:47 IST

T.I.M.E. Talent Search Exam on October 24

T.I.M.E. will conduct the T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for CAT21/22 aspirants on October 24 at 10.00 am and 6.00 pm. Students can choose to write the test at the time convenient to them. Every student who writes the TTSE and enrolls for the CAT 2021/22 between October 18 and October 24 will get a ₹5000 discount on CAT 2021 Crash Course and ₹5000 discount on CAT 2021/22 Regular Course To register, visit https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4430

Admissions open at FORE School of Management

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, has opened applications for admission to the two-year Full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programme for the batch 2022-24. The courses offered are Post Graduate Diploma In Management (PGDM); Post Graduate Diploma in Management (International Business); Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Financial Management) PGDM (FM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Big Data Analytics) PGDM (BDA). Last date to submit applications is December 20. For details visit https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/ or write to admissions@fsm.ac.in

Online MBA from Sunstone Eduversity

Sunstone Eduversity has launched an Online MBA Programme in partnership with MIT, Pune, and Jain University, Bengaluru. The programme will comprise 48 training sessions and 12 celebrity masterclasses from renowned experts to help students gain insights from the best in the industry. The programme is based on Sunstone’s ‘Pay After Placement’ (PAP) fee payment model. For more details, visit https://sunstone.edu.in/

RV University launches Ph.D. programme

Bengaluru-based RV University (RVU) has launched a Ph.D. programme in its School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the School of Economics and Finance. In the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the focus areas for Ph.D. are Film Studies; Organisational Psychology; Law; Philosophy and Interdisciplinary Studies; Political Science (Indian Political Thought and Indian Politics); International Relations; Modern Indian History (Socio-Cultural History of Modern India) and Indology. In the School of Economics and Finance, applications are invited in the fields of Economics; Marketing; Finance and Banking; Organisational Behaviour & Human Resources; and Strategy. Both full-time and part-time options are available. Applications are invited from candidates who have a Master’s degree, with a minimum aggregate of 55% marks. The deadline for submission of applications is November 13. The selection procedure includes a written entrance test followed by a viva voce. More details at https://rvu.edu.in/phd/

University of Birmingham Dubai opens applications for Master's in International Business

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its Master's in International Business programme for the January and September 2022 entry. Those with a four-year Bachelor’s degree from a range of backgrounds or a three-year Bachelor’s degree (first-class or a very good upper second class) from recognised institutions in India can apply. IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band or TOEFL 88 overall with no less than 21 in Reading, 20 in Listening, 22 in Speaking and 21 in Writing or Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic 67 with no less than 64 in all four skills or Cambridge English (exams taken from 2015) Advanced with minimum overall score of 176, with no less than 169 in any component is required. Applications for January 2022 and September 2022 intakes are open and there is no application fee. Apply online at https://bit.ly/3G6XvFo

Scholarships at University of Strathclyde, Glasgow

Scholarships of between £3,000 and £5,000 are available to new international students joining the M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science or M.Sc. Advanced Software Engineering in the Faculty of Science commencing January 2022 at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Scholarships will be awarded on a competitive and rolling basis to candidates who demonstrate in their application for admission excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience. In order to be considered for a Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship, candidates must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission of a full-time place in MSc Advanced Computer Science or MSc Advanced Software Engineering in the Faculty of Science commencing January 2022 and self-funded. For more details visit https://bit.ly/3G6SJHY

IIT-Guwahati to launch B.Tech in Data Science and AI

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will launch a new B.Tech programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from the coming academic year. The first batch of 20 students will be admitted to IIT Guwahati through the ongoing JEE Advanced 2021 counseling process. This programme will be offered by the newly established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati.

FLAME University launches Ph.D. programme

FLAME University has launched its Ph.D. programme in the areas of Data Science, Psychology, Economics and Management. The admission process will consist of an entrance test, followed by an interview. Selected candidates will be provided with a monthly stipend with biennial increments as per University policy for four years from the date of admission. Those on fellowship will also be given financial support to attend two National and one International conference and a contingency grant during the course of the programme. A Research Advisory Committee (RAC) consisting of experts in the field will be constituted for each candidate and will be the main body guiding him/her in research. Ph.D. scholars will work, through collaborations and joint projects, on real-world issues in close association with outside organisations/industries and apply appropriate and innovative methodologies to address their problems.

B.Tech programmes at IIT Jodhpur

IIT Jodhpur offers eight B.Tech. programmes with multi-disciplinary learning opportunities in Bioengineering; AI and Data Science; Materials Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Computer Science and Engineering; Electrical Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; and Civil and Infrastructure Engineering. In addition, the flexible academic structure allows students to opt for a B.Tech. in Engineering Science as an informed choice after completing the first year. Each student can design a program of his own in consultation with a faculty mentor to meet personal preferences and get trained for unique graduate outcomes in alignment with emerging industrial or research trends. There is also an option of Double B.Tech. with a second degree in Engineering Science programme.

JKLU establishes Genius Academy

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), with support of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) and Atal Innovation Mission, has established the JKLU Genius Academy through which students can attend masterclasses by outstanding global faculty from institutions such as MIT, Boston College, Edinburgh Napiers University as well as experts in Design, Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence among others. Students will also get an opportunity to participate in a cross-country Innovation Challenge and win awards and prizes. Students will get a platform to discover and propose innovative ideas to tackle today's pressing problems and and personal mentorship opportunities and certificates of participation and merit.

ProTeen launches career guidance platform

ProTeen today announced the launch of its digital and integrated academic and career guidance platform built for high-school and college students to make informed career choices. The platform has easy navigation, an engaging interface, personalised content, clear actionable academic and career paths, gamification, and much more. ProTeen’s 3D Awareness engine provides integrated academic and career guidance, analytics, and empowers students, counsellors, and parents and has has added 100+ new-age career options to its existing library of 500+ careers.

Registrations open for Eureka Junior

The student-run Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) will be the title sponsor for the fifth edition of Practically’s Eureka! Junior competition. Eureka! Junior aims to promote entrepreneurship among students of Classes 6 -12 across India. Participants will have to register on the Eureka! Junior microsite and download the Practically app. The winners will be rewarded with Practically scholarships worth upto ₹1.5L and an overall cash prize of 15,000 from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. All participants will also get certificates from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. The last date to register October 25.

Riidl Academy renamed

Riidl Academy has now been renamed Somaiya School of Design, supported by riidl. It offers a four-year full-time Bachelor of Design that aims to nurture Design, Entrepreneurship and Innovation skills and combines combines classroom sessions with an intensive focus on industry knowledge through design challenges, internships and live projects. For more details, visit schoolofdesign.somaiya.edu

MIT-WPU to establish Hydrogen Research Centre; signs Mou with SAVWIPL

MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) under the guidance of TERRE Policy Centre released a road map for the establishment of an on-campus Hydrogen Research Centre. The announcement was made p during the t‘Our Common Future in Clean Energy: Hydrogen-Economy’ conference held at the institute. The guest of honour was H.E. Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Ambassador, of Norway to India and the chief guest was Mr. Erik Solheim, Former Under-Secretary-General, UN, Former Executive - Director, UNEP. Other dignitaries were Arne Jan Flølo, Consul General, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Dr. Ravi Kumar Chitnis, Vice Chancellor-In-Charge, MIT-WPU, Pravin Patil, Senior Director - CIAP, MIT-WPU, Dr. Prasad Khandekar, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, MIT-WPU, and Dr. Milind Pande, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MIT-WPU.

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology at the University also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL). This industry partnership will play a crucial role in bridging the industry-academia gaps for students and provide them with opportunities for internships, placements, live projects, industry visits, guest lectures, campus recruitment and industry inputs on curriculum.

ConveGenius raises funds

Edtech firm ConveGenius has raised $5M USD in venture capital funding to launch its conversational AI platform, ConveGenius AI in India and global markets. The pre-seed round was led by new investors, BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Lines Venture Capital as well as existing investor, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. ConveGenius.AI aims to expand its products on WhatsApp ecosystem and other conversational AI-based channels horizontally, to service more customers across different verticals and allow developers to launch their solutions on the platform.

LPU in the THE World University Rankings

Lovely Professional University has been ranked amongst the top 10 universities of India for multiple subjects in the THE World University Rankings by subject. The university bagged second position in Business & Economy. The other subjects from LPU that appeared in the top 10 list in India include Clinical & Health Sciences (8th), Computer Science (9th) and 10th in both Engineering as well as Life Sciences. LPU has been ranked 11th among private universities and 36th among all the universities in India.

Revant Mehra wins silver at Maharashtra State Skill Competition

Revant Mehra, a Mumbai-based Class 7 student trained by Aptech Learning, bagged a silver medal at the Maharashtra State Skill Competition for his exceptional skills in the web technologies category. He will get a chance to participate in the India Skills-2021 regional rounds, and if he wins here, he will be eligible for India Skills-2021 and may also get an opportunity to represent the country at World Skills 2022 Competition which is scheduled to be held next year in October in Shanghai, China.

TagHive Inc to collaborate with UP government

Samsung Ventures-backed ed-tech start-up TagHive Inc. will collaborate with the state government of Uttar Pradesh to launch its at-home learning app, Class Saathi, in 1000 schools across the state. Through this partnership, the at-home learning app will cater to over 2 lakh students in government schools from class 6-8 for Maths and Science subjects. The app is an AI-powered learning solution that has NCERT-based teaching and learning content for Maths and Science subjects for classes 6-10. It AI technology to monitor and report student performance on a regular basis, allowing teachers to take evidence based remediative action immediately.

IIIT-Delhi hosts virtual convocation

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) hosted a virtual ceremony for its 10th convocation recently. This year, the institute conferred degrees upon 345 B.Tech., 205 M.Tech. (including one dual degree) and 26 Ph.D. students. Shubham Thakral (B.Tech- CSE) was awarded with the prestigious Chancellor's Gold Medal, while Sameep Dahal (B.Tech. CSAM), Riya Singh (B.Tech. CSD), Angel Walia (B.Tech. CSD), Aarushii Agrawal (B.Tech. CSSS), and Samarth Singhal (B.Tech. ECE) were awarded the Silver Medal. Five students, Chhavi Keswani (B.Tech. CSAM), Riya Singh (B.Tech. CSD), Chirag Jain (B.Tech. CSE), Shubhangi Butta (B.Tech. CSSS), and Khalid Lodhi (B.Tech. ECE) received the All Round Performance Medals. Kajal Singla (M.Tech. CB) was awarded the Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance in all of the M.Tech. programme.

Sanskriti University hosts webinars

Sanskriti University organised a webinar on Intellectual Property Rights in association with ASSOCHAM and AIPFC to create awareness about the different types of IPR and how and when one can claim IPR. The key speakers were Nahid Alam (AIPFC) and Vijay Shivpuje (director, Patlex Solutions). The School of Fashion Designing of the university hosted a webinar on Designing to motivate the students to choose a creative path in their life. Sonam Sonkar, Training Officer (National Skill Training Institute for Women) was the key speaker.

PurpleTutor sees growth in teacher capacity

Mumbai-based edtech start-up PurpleTutor has grown in teacher capacity by 10x in the last 12 months. The company intends to take the number of teachers to 3000 in a year’s time. The start-up which operates in the skill-building for kid’s segments had earlier raised money from IvyCap Ventures and other prominent investors earlier in the year.

Aakash felicitates its IIT-JEE Advanced rank holders

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) felicitated 35 of its students who were among the Top 500 rank holders in the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 entrance examination recenty. The event, ‘Champions of Aakash’, saw the participation of the top management of Aakash, its faculty from across the country, as well as the meritorious students with their parents.

IDP Connect releases report on overseas study

The “New Horizons” research, released by IDP Connect recently, found that 79% of students are considering overseas on-campus options. Meanwhile, 18% were comfortable commencing their studies online provided there was a pathway for on-campus learning. Only 10% would consider a complete online-only study option. New Horizons also investigated how student motivations and decision-making factors may be used as future levers to drive greater adoption of new ways of study across the international education sector. Migration incentives and post-study work rights were also found to be strong drivers that could be used to influence which courses and in which countries students chose to study.