News from the world of education: February 15, 2022

Information on webinars, MoUs, research and other events

At the IITs and IIMs

A multi-institutional team, co-led by Mitali Mukerji of IIT Jodhpur, recently used genomic sequencing methods to identify variations in the RNA of the COVID-19 virus. The results have been published in the journal, Nucleic Acid Research.

Researchers from IIT-Madras are using AI tools to study the processes involved in conversion of biomass to gaseous fuel. The research was led by Himanshu Goyal, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras and Niket S Kaisare, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras. Results were published in the peer-reviewed journal Reaction Chemistry and Engineering.

IIT-Hyderabad and Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, recently signed a three-year contract to start the Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC), which will be operated as a platform for open innovation among industries, academia, and start-ups and support skill development and exchange of human resources between India and Japan.

The Public Policy and Opinion Cell, IIT Kanpur recently organised Policy Conclave 2022. The chief guest was Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.

Eight B.Tech students from JK Lakshmipat University have been selected to complete their semester at IIT Gandhinagar. The selected students are pursuing their Bachelor in Computer Science and are fluent in multiple programming languages.

o9 Solutions recently announced its collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and NITIE, to drive R&D on AI-ML technologies. This will be a cohort-based research programme to create high-quality research papers in AI-ML by using the o9 Platform.

Students from IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, and IIT-Madras recently bagged top honours at ‘IIMK Scholars for Future 2021’ Award Programme. The students were Ravikanth Vazrapu (IIM Bangalore). Bhadra K V (IIT Madras), and Geethika Raj (IIM Kozhikode).

IIM Calcutta recently organised an on-campus felicitation ceremony for the 22nd batch of PGP, which has contributed ₹54 lakhs to reform the infrastructure and modernise students’ sports complex.

TalentSprint recently announced an Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership (APDBL), offered by IIM Calcutta. The 12-month intensive programme will be delivered in a hybrid forma and is scheduled to start in April. To apply, visit, iimcal.talentsprint.com/dbl

IIM Kozhikode and NITI Aayog recently agreed on Institutional Partnership to focus on strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen the overall monitoring and evaluation environment in India, with special focus on building a data monitoring and evaluation stack.

Walkaroo recently partnered with Backwaters 22, IIM-Kozhikode’s Annual Management Fest, to roll out a case-study contest for B-school students. Over 2,000 teams and 10,000 students participated.

At Orchids - The International School

Six students from five branches of Orchids - The International School, recently emerged as top performers in the Ei ASSET – Summer 2021. Each will get ₹50,000 from Education Initiative (Ei).

Shraddha Rangarh, national Taekwondo champion, recently announced her collaboration with the school.

At Sanskriti University

Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital recently organised a seminar on Keraleeya Ayurvedic Marma Speciality clinic. The guest speaker was Dr. N.V. Sreevaths, Specialist Consultant. on Keraleeya Marma.

The university recently organised an orientation programme for new Ph.D scholars to guide them about the regulations and guidelines and also help them understand the institution and opportunities available.

The university recently signed an MoU with EUCLID University to strengthen existing programmes and offer industry-oriented new edge programmes embedded with on-job training. Another MoU was signed with UPVERTER to establish relationships between industry and university and eliminate the existing barriers in STEM education.

Partnerships

Marwadi University signed three MoUs with Almelo Private Limited (Hyderabad), Lifeactivus Private Limited (Hyderabad), and Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC)to make advanced learning in the Science and pharmaceutical space accessible to its students across disciplines.

The British Council and the Government of Telangana recently signed an MoU to renew their partnership in Education, English and Arts, to create global opportunities for Telangana’s youth.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research recently signed an MoU to set up a world-class academic research and language development centre for English.

National Skill Development Corporation recently signed an MoU with the Common Services Centers to collaborate for the delivery of services related to various skill development programmes for the youth in the country’s rural and remote areas, under the Skill India initiative.

Indian School Finance Company recently signed an MoU with Nspira. The association intends to create a sustainable environment by leveraging each other’s services and networks to help students and parents achieve their academic goals.

Center for Artificial Intelligence, IIIT-Delhi, and Artificial Intelligence Institute, University of South Carolina, recently signed an MoU to promote a close association between the institutes through academic cooperation and research collaboration, with an international focus among students and faculty members, for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Edubridge recently partnered with Oracle as a network member to offer specialised training on Oracle programmes. Through this partnership, Edubridge will widen the scope of its courses and also offer Oracle certifications post successful completion.

SBI, through its Strategic Training Unit, recently announced its partnership with NSE Academy. Learners can enroll for the five inaugural MOOCs of SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform as a part of this strategic association. The duration ranges from 3-6 weeks, and learners are expected to spend 2-3 hours each week.

Extramarks recently announced a strategic partnership with Arsenal Football Club to become its exclusive Official Learning Partner in India, South Africa, Indonesia, and the Middle East. The agreement will enable Extramarks to combine football and education to drive awareness of its offerings, and attract new-age learners.

Surveys and reports

A report by ApplyBoard explains how Indian Students will drive growth in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. Business and Management is the leading field of study for Indian students studying in the U.K. (44%) and Canada (37%). In the U.S., 78% of Indian students study or work in STEM. In Canada, Health Sciences and skilled trades workers are in high demand.

Great Learning recently released its annual Upskilling Outlook in India 2022 report, which highlights trends, insights, and numbers in the professional upskilling space. Some key findings were: more than 70% of people chose to upskill for new opportunities; professionals from Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad showed the highest intent towards upskilling in 2021 and 2022; IT, Banking, Education and Training, Healthcare and Consulting are the top five industries among professionals who want to upskill in 2022.

ByteXL recently released a Trends Report - Deep Tech Insights 21-22 that analysed student behaviour from a sample size of 55,000 students, over 60 colleges actively pursuing IT-Career Readiness programmes. Key findings included: tier-1 students preferred skilling and maximum interest was witnessed in the combined group C, Python, and Java.

KL Deemed-to-be University recently undertook a pilot project in association with AP Legal Services Authority, Guntur. The objective was to ensure that the villages are made litigation-free through free legal aid, arbitrations, conciliation processes and awareness services.

The WorldGrad conducted a survey of overseas education aspirants, which highlights how the cost of education plays a deciding role in determining the choice of education, as 72% of all students surveyed were open to choosing a hybrid route to save costs.

World Robot Summit 2021

Vijayanta, a team from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, recently won the Best-in-Class Dexterity Award under the Standard Disaster Robotics Challenge of Disaster Robotics Category, held as part of World Robot Summit (WRS 2021), Tokyo, Japan. The award-winning robot, Paripreksya, was developed under the guidance of Dr. Rajesh Kannan Megalingam, Director, Humanitarian Technology (HuT)

Session on Conservation

Griffins International School, Kharagpur recently organised a virtual interactive session with conservation scientist Ravi Chellam, CEO, Metastring Foundation, on Conservation of Threatened Species. The session focussed on extinction in the wild due to human action and the importance of wildlife conservation.

Study abroad seminar series

Amity University Mumbai’s Corporate Resource Center and International Affairs Cell recently organised a seminar Global Tutelage to guide students and faculty participation in international seminars, workshops, and study tours. The workshop was for students who aspired to study abroad and were in the process of applying for research work.

Vocational training

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, and Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, recently inaugurated 33 Extension Centres, aimed at strengthening the vocational and technical training framework in the skill ecosystem.

Case Mania 2022

Mumbai’s Universal Business School recently organised Case Mania 2022, a business management case study teaching workshop for management students on the occasion of World Case Teaching day. Students were exposed to broadened perspectives while drafting and unriddling a case.

Cycling for a cause

A team of three Swiss students from the EHL Hospitality Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland (EHL), recently participated in a tour from Delhi to Chennai, to promote education and hospitality. The 15-day tour started from Taj Palace, New Delhi and covered places including Agra, Bhopal, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Hampi, Bengaluru, Madurai, and concluded at Chennai.

JAGSoM re-accredited by AACSB International

The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) was recently re-accredited by the AACSB International across UG, PG, and Executive programmes.

Convocation at BSARCIST

B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology recently conducted its 11th Convocation with 2382 graduating in doctoral, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Forty-one students were awarded gold medals. Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp, was the Chief Guest.

Pathways students wins funding

Anoushka Jolly, a student of Pathways School, recently won funding of ₹ 50 lakh for her entrepreneurial idea at Shark Tank India. Her idea was to create a mobile app KAVACH to anonymously report bullying incidents.

Turing Network Development Awards

The University of Sheffield was recently announced as one of the first recipients of a new award launched by The Alan Turing Institute, the Turing Network Development Award, to support its Data Science and AI research.

NIT-AP conducts online course

NIT-AP recently conducted a short-term online course on A Technical Overview of Public and Private Blockchains. It provided exposure to the evolution of ‘trust’ and drew parallels to significant societal developments in which information technology tools played a key role.

SP Jain Global ranked in QILT

SP Jain School of Global Management recently ranked high in the Australian Quality Indicators for Learning and Technology (QILT) 2021 Graduate Outcomes Survey. The parameters were overseas student employment (full-time), overall employment rate, labour force participation rate and median salary.

LPU’s MBA Programme ranks hig

Mittal School of Business (MSoB) at Lovely Professional University was recently ranked number 1 in Punjab and in the top six in North India.