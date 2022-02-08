News from world of Education: February 8, 2022

08 February 2022 10:24 IST

Information on courses, admissions, webinars and other events in schools and colleges.

Study UK Subject Fair

British Council is hosting the ‘Study UK Subject Fair’ on February 11 and 12. The event will focus on STEM-Medicine and Business Management subjects, and participants will be able to get credible information from experts about subjects, courses, applications, scholarships and other admission related information. The webinars will begin with sessions on scholarships, followed by meetings with experts from over 15 universities, including seven prestigious Russell Group institutions. For more information and to pre-register, visit: https://bit.ly/3IZYaJt

At University of Strathclyde

Advertising

Advertising

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its one-year, full-time LLM/ MSc Mediation and Conflict Resolution course starting this September. More details at https://bit.ly/3glPGA7

The Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, is offering upt 35 Master’s Scholarships for September 2022. The deadline for submission is August 31.

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded and hold an offer for a full-time MSc programmes for entry September 2022, and also be deemed International with regards to the fee status. Applicants should provide a maximum of 1000-word statement on why they should be awarded this scholarship. Candidates will be considered on the overall quality of their application and financial need.

https://bit.ly/3opcD9W

International Postgraduate Scholarship 2022

The University of Sheffield the U.K., is offering the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2022 to international students, joining the university from select regions including India .

Eligibility: Applicants must be a national of or permanently domiciled in India; the taught Master’s programme must be scheduled to commence this September; those selected must accept the offer for the course by June 17.

https://bit.ly/3AZRwzS

MBA in Global Hospitality Management

Les Roches, Switzerland, has opened admissions for the one-year MBA in Global Hospitality Management. Scholarships are available. Admission process will have a compulsory interview and may involve a written exercise.

Eligibility: Minimum age is 23 and applicants must have two years of work experience and have official English language exam scores in case of non-native speakers or if the applicant hasn’t spent the last two years in full-time English education.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3gpL3Fa

The University of Manchester opens admissions for September 2022

The University of Manchester, the U.K. invites applications from international students for the September 2022 intake. A number of partial scholarships are available for students with strong academic credentials. For more details about the courses and admission process, visit https://www.fateheducation.com/get-in-touch/

Ritwik Khare is COO of LEAD

LEAD, which recently turned Unicorn, announced the appointment of Chief Commercial Officer Ritwik Khare as its Chief Operation Officer (COO). In his new role, Khare will take the lead in providing a unified customer experience to LEAD’s partner schools and ensure to deliver learning outcomes for students.

At The Design Village

The Design Village (TDV) recently organised Spatial and Performative Aesthetics, an academic course in the form of a staged event. Everything, from making a stage to composing background music, constructing props and costumes was done by the first-year students, under the guidance of an academic facilitator, Pritesh Mathur.

Mudita Pasari, Associate Dean of Academics, received the Young Achievers’ Award by the Indian Achievers’ Forum in recognition of outstanding professional achievement.

Promoting fitness

Fittr recently collaborated with Vedantu to promote healthy and active living in children through monthly sessions. Fittr and Vedantu's wellness sessions was conducted by certified Fittr coaches using Vedantu’s platform, under the V-Nurture and Super School programmes.

EduBridge to inculcate skilling habits in youth

EduBridge, in association with UNICEF-YuWaah, recently conducted Skills Factor 2022, a day-long online event. It was split into 26 bite-sized, sessions, and participants learnt about various topics including technology, banking and finance, and self-development, to understand and build skills that will help build sustainable careers.

Aditya Birla World Academy students develop SAATHI

Aditya Birla World Academy robotics team recently designed ‘SAATHI’– Your Fitness Companion, a smart wrist band to motivate the elderly to prioritise their health. The idea was developed for the First Robotics Competition Qualcomm Innovation Challenge where the students won a semi-finalist award. The students wrote a white paper based on their invention and it was published in the International Journal of Software and Hardware Research in Engineering.

EuroSchool partners with Jonty Rhodes

EuroSchool India recently partnered with former South African cricketer, Jonty Rhodes, by hosting a workshop-cum-webinar titled How To Build A Champion Mindset. It shed light on how a healthy mind and a good supportive ecosystem can go a long way in defining a healthy attitude and lifestyle.

Scholarship awarded

Hmangaihzuali, daughter of a farmer in Mizoram, is among five successful recipients of a scholarship for admission to the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh (AUW). The scholarship will cover tuition, room and board, health coverage, textbooks, and supplies along with possibility of internship opportunities with Syngenta. She will pursue undergraduate programme in Politics, Philosophy and Economics, and Public Health at the university.

Rajeev Sharma is Head L&D, Autobot Academy

Autobot Academy recently appointed Rajeev Sharma as the Head, Autobot Academy Learning and Development (L&D) division. In this capacity, he will be endeavouring to put the company on the world map of EV learning.

IMS Ghaziabad hosts course on Marketing Management

IMS Ghaziabad organised an online Master’s Class Certification Course on Fundamentals of Marketing Management for PGDM students. Expert Resource Speaker Sanjiv Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, Sambalpur University, used an interactive pedagogy replete with practical exercises, corporate examples and anecdotes..

Executive Programme in Investment Banking and Capital Markets

IIM Calcutta recently launched an Executive Programme in Investment Banking and Capital Markets (EPIBCM) in association with Imarticus Learning. The year-long programme comprises three foundation and seven advanced modules. Additionally, a three-day intensive workshop will be conducted at the IIM Calcutta campus during the first quarter, followed by a three-day workshop towards the end of the programme.

myTutorHub launches ClassInApp

myTutorHub recently launched ClassInApp, a mobile application to empower schools with the right software for an experiential virtual classroom and provide a smooth remote learning experience. The mobile application is available on Android phones and offers various features such as Live Classes, Online Assessment, Personalised Analytics and more.

Certification Course on Effective Online Teaching

OrangeSlates and ImaginXP recently announced a certification course for teachers called Effective Online Teaching. The course is meant for educators who are looking to upskill themselves and those who are starting their careers with ed-tech companies, or are thinking of switching to the education technology sector as it promises growth and skill development.

Aakash launches coaching for CUCET

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) recently launched a crash course and test series to help students prepare for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). Classes will be conducted virtually. For details, visit, www.aakash.ac.in

IIT Guwahati launches Bachelor’s programme in Energy Engineering

IIT Guwahati will launch a new B.Tech. in Energy Engineering from the School of Energy Science and Engineering, in the academic year 2022-2023. The programme is intended to bridge gaps between academia, humanities, science, engineering, economics, management, and policymaking by incorporating Energy Management, Societal and Environmental Impact Studies, Policymaking, Economics, and other allied programmes in addition to the core engineering subjects.

Ashoka University’s Young India Fellowship

Ashoka University recently announced that the second and final round of applications to the 12th cohort of its Young India Fellowship (YIF) are open till March 15.

Eligibility: Recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline (can be final-year students at the time of application), and not more than 28 years on August 1. They may have work experience and/or postgraduate degree, and can be from any academic or professional background.

For information, visit yif.ashoka.edu.in

Wharton Global High School Investment Competition

Team Comrades consisting of students from National Public School HSR Layout, Bengaluru, and Delhi Public School, Khajaguda Layout, Hyderabad, was among the 50 global semifinalists at Wharton Global High School Investment Competition conducted The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The semifinals will be conducted virtually.

FIITJEE eSchool launched

FIITJEE recently launched FIITJEE eSchool for students residing in smaller cities/towns. They will now have access to quality preparatory services through FIITJEE’s classroom preparatory services in the form of LIVE Online classes (with two-way communication). For details, visit, www.fiitjee-eschool.com

Admissions to UGC-entitled LPU online programmes open

Admissions to 12 fully online programmes of Lovely Professional University (LPU Online) are now open for the January-February 2022 intake. Programmes are available in the disciplines of Management, Commerce, Computer Applications, Science and Arts. Visit https://www.lpuonline.com/ for details