News from world of education: February 5, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, webinars and other events.

Webinar on Computer Science

Scholarly Global presents a free webinar on research and emerging areas in Computer Science. Prof. Doug Luman will be the speaker. On February 12 at 7.30 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3Gl3PIp

M.Sc. in Geological and Environmental Sciences

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications from international students for a two-year, full-time M.Sc. in Geological and Environmental Sciences for the Fall 2022 admission cycle. Scholarships are available

Deadline: Rolling

Eligibility: B.Sc. in Geological and Environmental Science or in closely related fields, with average grade point of at least 80 from an accredited institution; TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or equivalent in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam. Acceptance requires the agreement of a specific faculty member to act as a supervisor. For help finding an advisor, visit Scholars@BGU

PGDM Entrepreneurship

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) invites applications for a two-year full-time PGDM-Entrepreneurship (PGDM-E) course.

Eligibility: Graduates with 50% marks and with a valid CAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA/XAT score.

Apply at: https://edii.nopaperforms.com/

International Undergraduate Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering the International Undergraduate Scholarship 2022 to new international students starting their undergraduate studies at the University of Sheffield in September 2022. The scholarship is worth £2,000 per year for courses in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Faculty of Social Sciences and £2,500 per year for courses in the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health, and Faculty of Science. Details at https://bit.ly/34g0Xz2

At University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering the Faculty of Science Undergraduate Scholarships for International Students. Scholarships of between £3,000 and £5,000 are available to new international students joining an undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Deadline: July 31

Subjects: Chemistry, Computer and Information Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Physics, Forensic Science, Biochemistry, Biology and Biological Sciences, Biomedical Science, Immunology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Pharmacy.

Eligibility: A new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission to a full-time undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science for the 2022/2023 academic year with excellent grades in academic studies. Must be self-funded.

https://bit.ly/3KRYxHM

The university also invites applications for its B.Sc. Hons Biochemistry and Immunology course starting in September 2022. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: 70-75% in all subjects taken at Class 12 and Class 10. Marks should be particularly strong in the proposed area.

https://bit.ly/3KU4sfl

Sonny Mehta India scholarship

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced a fully sponsored annual Sonny Mehta India scholarship worth £28,500 for promising Indian writers. It is open to creative writing students from India and the Indian sub-continent and will cover tuition fees and living costs, as well as contribute towards the moving expenses to the U.K. for the duration of the course. This programme is meant for aspirants who are self-funded and can validate genuine financial needs along with outstanding creative writing potential.

Deadline: June 3

https://bit.ly/3o8gYhJ

Beyond 8 launches in Bengaluru

Beyond 8 has launched its first centre in Bengaluru at Shanders Enclave, Electronic City Phase 2. In Chennai, it has centres in Muttukadu, Sholinganallur and Palavakkam. The new and exclusive academic centre will offer high school learners a transformative pathway to pursue the best collegiate liberal education in India and abroad. Beyond 8 is now accepting enrollments for the Bengaluru Centre. Visit www.beyond8.in for more details.

CSB to collaborate with HBS Online

Crescent School of Business, Chennai, will collaborate with Harvard Business School Online. Starting this year, HBS Online courses like Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting and Entrepreneurship will be offered to the students of MBA programmes at Crescent School of Business. This offers the students global exposure and opportunities to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy.

Pearl Academy’s EDGE partners with TRAZOS

EDGE by Pearl Academy has partnered with TRAZOS, a leading animation school in Spain, to launch international certification courses in such as Master Certificate in Animation with Autodesk Maya, Master Certificate in Compositing with NukeX, Master Certificate in VFX with Houdini and Master Certificate in Videogame Production. EDGE also offers three-month Bootcamp courses in Computer Graphics, Unreal Engine and Motion Graphics. For details, visit www.pearledge.com