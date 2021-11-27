News from the world of Education: November 27, 2021

Information on courses, admissions, scholarships, and more...

The WorldGrad partners with American universities

The WorldGrad, a data-driven study abroad platform, has partnered with universities in the U.S. to make global education accessible to Indian students. It has developed the ‘All American Year 1 programme’, in which a student can earn online credits equivalent to the first year of a Bachelor of Arts or Science degree at an American university. Upon completion, students can transfer to a university of choice for 2-4 years. Programme credits are validated and issued by Mount Saint Mary’s University, LA, and Tiffin University and are recognised by over 4,000 American higher education institutions. The intake will begin from January 2022. With this, The WorldGrad offers students a way to more than 150 qualifications across 4 countries and nearly 20 well-reputed institutions.

Two new app-based learning platforms launched

Ed-tech company Square Panda India has launched two home-grown Apps: SquareHub and Square Activity — to provide AI-powered personalised learning for teachers and early learners. Both can be accessed on Google and Android play stores. Additionally, SquareHub will also be available via a dedicated portal. SquareHub is a Learning Management System (LMS) that helps facilitate training and learning requirements of teachers for their professional development. Square Activity App is developed for early learners to build their foundational skills through a series of fun and engaging learning activities. Both are multilingual, device agnostic, and can be accessed in online and offline modes.

Courses on AI

Ed-tech company DeepSphere. AI is offering a wide range of courses on Artificial Intelligence for students and professionals, with personalised study materials, lab projects, and assessments on its on-cloud intelligent Learning Management System (LMS). Available on a subscription model for schools, colleges, universities, organisations and self-employed, iLMS offers recommendations and feedback on the learning speed, ability, and participation of students, as they learn. DeepSphere. AI maps and reviews the goals of learners and takes appropriate corrective action. It comes with a pre-built curriculum for Foundational, Intermediate, and Advanced courses and offers pre-built real-world use cases, and personalised recommendations.

IIAD opens admission

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design and postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management. Admissions will be on the basis of an entrance test, which will be conducted online and offline. Last date to apply is December 17. For more details, visit http://www.iiad.edu.in or call the admission helpline at +91-9871383633 or +91-11-41380000.

LPU partners with Google Cloud India

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has partnered with Google Cloud India to launch a new course in Bachelor’s in Technology (B.Tech) on Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Cloud Computing with a specialisation in Google Cloud. This is designed for students with little to no background/experience in cloud computing and provides a detailed overview of concepts covering the fundamentals of cloud infrastructure on Google Cloud, big data, and machine learning.

Yoga pose assessment for self-learning

Students from the Computer Science and Engineering Department of MVJ College of Engineering have developed a Yoga Pose Tracking method to estimate multi-person human poses in videos and assigning unique instance IDs for each key point across the frame. The system evaluates a learner’s yoga position by identifying the pose calculating the difference in body angles between a teacher’s stance and that of a user, and displays what the learner is doing incorrectly. The students used Media Pipe Blaze Pose, which is an on-device body pose tracking approach, for this.

Calculate intrinsic value of stock

Ankit Yadav, a wealth manager based in the U.S., recently introduced a formula to calculate the intrinsic value of any stock through course on “How to Calculate Intrinsic Value’. The course is available in Hindi and English and is open to all. Visit www.ankitintrinsicvalue.in for details.

WWI signs MoU with University of Greenwich

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Greenwich, London, to promote collaborative activities to develop staff and student exchange programmes; progression routes to teach programmes; summer school or short courses; to explore research collaborations and develop knowledge exchange; and to provide cultural and intellectual enrichment opportunities.

UBS collaborates with University of Dallas

Mumbai-based Universal Business School has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the University of Dallas, the U.S., to offer its students an AACSB-accredited Master’s degree in Business Analytics (STEM Degree) recognised in both India and the U.S. It will be offered at the UBS campus as a full-time residential eight month programme or a hybrid programme. Those full-time students who do not wish to pursue MS will have an exit option after eight months and get a four-month internship from UBS and be awarded PGP by UBS in Data Science and Business Analytics.