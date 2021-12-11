News from the world of education - December 11, 2021

Information on courses, admissions, launches, partnerships and more

SGU Grenada opens January intake

St. George’s University, Grenada, has opened its January 2022 intake for aspiring medical students. The university offers a rolling admissions process with first-term classes starting in January 2022, giving prospective students a further opportunity to kick-start their medical education without losing out on an academic year. Visit www.sgu.edu/india for more details.

M.Sc. Life Sciences at BGU Israel

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, is now inviting applications for M.Sc. in Life Sciences for the Spring 2022 session. The programme is led by BGU’s Department of Life Sciences and Faulty of Natural Sciences. The course enables students in tackling questions related to protein science, microbiology, development, physiology, neurobiology, genomics, structural biology, ecology and other fields. For details visit https://bit.ly/3y2Z17Y

Manipal MedAce launched

Manipal Global Education Services recently launched Manipal MedAce, a digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate MBBS students in India. Designed around the principles of e-learning, the features include interactive, multimedia learning modules for core topics, short lecture capsules from top Indian medical faculty, case-based learning tools, knowledge checkpoints, and question banks for exam practice. Manipal MedAce enables undergraduate MBBS students to optimise campus learning by providing access to a comprehensive and well-curated learning resource on a single platform. For more information, visit www.manipalmedace.com

MSc Biodiversity and Conservation at Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. in Biodiversity and Conservation course starting in September 2022. Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputable university in biological sciences or other relevant science subject and an overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent can apply. For details, visit https://bit.ly/307KR92 or write to biosciences-pgt@sheffield.ac.uk

Sommet Education partners with ISH

Sommet Education, which owns institutions such as Les Roches, École Ducasse and Glion Institute of Higher Education, recently entered into a strategic partnership with Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) to offer a global standard of education to a larger number of hospitality and culinary arts aspirants in India and the neighbouring countries. Through this partnership, École Ducasse has now its first campus in India at ISH, and Les Roches has an academic alliance with ISH for its undergraduate and postgraduate hospitality management programmes.

India Young Water Professional programme launched

As a collaborative initiative between the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Australia India Water Centre, and Western Sydney University, launched the first edition of the India Young Water Professional Programme recently. The objectives are to equip water professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge, behaviours, and networks that will better enable them to contribute to the development and management of water resources in India, and to address the competency needs and priorities of the water sector in India.

Course5 Intelligence partners with BITS Pilani and Woxsen University

Course5 Intelligence has entered into AI-based research partnerships with BITS Pilani and Woxsen University to foster industry-academia collaboration and nurture talent in emerging technologies through real-world research. As part of the alliance with BITS Pilani, Course5 Intelligence is sponsoring a three-year research programme to apply Cognitive Neuroscience techniques and Multimodal Deep Learning to understand consumer behaviour, attention, memory, and consumer decision-making journey. At Woxsen University, the company will provide faculty and students with internship projects around multiple use cases in customer and marketing analytics.

Platform for AIDS information and services

safezindagi.in, an online platform that offers information and services for HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and retention in care was launched on World AIDS Day by Project ACCELERATE, a programme funded by USAID/PEPFAR and implemented by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in partnership with YRGCARE, The Fenway Institute and Blue Lotus Advisory under the technical guidance of National AIDS Control Organization (NACO). Safe Zindagi is currently active in 49 cities across 20 states.

Taiwan Studies Project at FLAME

FLAME University, along with the Gateway House, the Center for South and Southeast Asia Studies (CSSAS) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC), hosted the ‘India-Taiwan: Partners for the Future’ round table. The event also saw the launch of the Taiwan Studies Project by FLAME University in the presence of H.E. Amb. Baushuan Ger, the Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC). The research focus is to conduct a comparative study on democratic governance and its practice in India and Taiwan.