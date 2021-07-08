News from the world of education: July 8, 2021

08 July 2021 10:50 IST

T.I.M.E Talent Search Exam

On July 11, test-prep institute T.I.M.E will conduct its Talent Search Examination for CLAT, IPM, BBA and HM aspirants. The institute is also providing a fee waiver on classroom courses. This will be based on performance in the scholarship test. A minimum assured discount of 10% of the total course fee will be available for those who enroll by July 11, To register, visit https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4876

Applications open at NIIT University

NIIT University (NU) invites applications for the academic year 2021 and is launching four new programmes — B.Tech in Communication and Computer Engineering, B.Tech in Data Science, B.Tech in Cyber Security, and Bachelors in Business Administration — to help students craft successful careers. The university is enabling an online Admission Interaction Process (AIP) to evaluate applicants on the basis of overall personality rather than only academic records. The AIP consists of three parts: A questionnaire, a test based on Class 12 subjects and Personal Counselling Interaction. For more information, visit https://www.niituniversity.in/admissions/b-tech/data-science

LawSikho hosts bootcamps and placement drives

Delhi-based legal ed-tech company LawSikho organised a three-day online bootcamp on Building an International Career in Technology Law, which saw 17,995 people from across 119 countries participating. Hosted by Ramanuj Mukherjee and Abhyuday Agarwal, co-founders of LawSikho, the session introduced a host of professionally oriented skill-building exercises such as drafting and review of various tech-contracts and policies such as SLA, End User License Agreements (EULA), Integration Agreement, e-commerce cancellation, returns and refunds policies etc. For more details, visit https://lawsikho.com/webinars

LawSikho also started a dedicated placement office in February 2020 and has successfully facilitated job and internship placements for 1,113 learners up to June 2021. The placement drives have helped over 450 organisations hire well-trained legal talent. Learners have also interned at various international organisations in Japan, the U.S., Malaysia, the U.A.E, the U.K. among others. The platform is working with solo lawyers and small law firms in the U.S. to identify remote freelancer requirements and training law graduates and students to fulfil these needs.

Careera ties up with EdX for Ivy League certification

In association with EdX, Careerera will now offer its learners accredited certifications from Ivy League universities. Since studying at these universities is not easy for most students, this partnership makes the courses accessible and opens up opportunities for every student to get quality education at an affordable cost. Visit https://careera.in/ for more

New programmes and webinars at Great Learning

Ed-tech company Great Learning is hosting a free webinar on How to become a Web Developer from 12.00 noon on July 9. The one-hour session will be led by Ritwik Raj, Trainer of Full Stack Development and expert in HTML, CSS, JS, Java, and Python, and is meant for those to looking to kickstart their career in this domain. Register at https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/how-to-become-a-web-developer-in-2021

Great Learning has also tied up with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) to launch a one-year postgraduate diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. The programme will be delivered online and includes a combination of live classes, hands-on tutorials, and project-based learning sessions. Students who complete the programme will get IIIT-Delhi alumni status and also have access to robust career support from Great Learning through its GL Excelerate, which includes resume and interview preparation support, access to career mentorship, and job opportunities. Details at https://www.greatlearning.in/post-graduate-diploma-csai-iiit-delhi

Study abroad conference

ForeignAdmits is organising Mentor Conference 2021 for prospective students seeking admission abroad. An online summit powered by ETS TOEFL, it will be held from July 11 to 25 and will have over 40 speakers and over 400 mentors. The 14-day event will comprise workshops and panel discussions on topics ranging from Data Science to Public Policy. In addition, the event will host an online university fair with participation from the University of Melbourne, University of Calgary and University of Alberta among others. Students can learn about top career choices, scholarship process and study abroad options. Entry is by registration. Visit https://www.foreignadmits.com/mentorconference2021 for details

Limited seats for PGDM at JKBS

JK Business School (JKBS) invites applications for limited seats against withdrawals for PGDM 2021-2023. Last date for application is July 10. Open to students with a three-year Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate marks recognised by the AIU or UGC. Students should appear in national entrance exams such as CAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ XAT/ GMAT and their equivalent. There will be a two-stage admission process. Final selection will be on the basis of overall performance in the National Entrance Exams such as CAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ XAT/ GMAT or their equivalent, internal tests and past academic record. Visit https://apply.jkbschool.org/?utm_source=collegedunia&utm_medium=native1&utm_campaign=desktop for details

RNTU opens admissions

Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), which is under the aegis of AISECT Group of Universities, has announced admissions for the 2021 session for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. The admission process will be totally virtual and RNTU will provide all the facilities and services related to the admission process, along with live video chats with counsellors, through its website. Prospective candidates will have to appear for AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE), registration for which will close on July 15. RNTU offers117 programmes at UG, PG, and doctoral level under 12 major faculties, including Engineering and Technology, Commerce, Management, Humanities and Liberal Arts, Mass Communication and Journalism, Computer Science and IT, Agriculture, Science, Law, B.Voc., M. Voc., Nursing and Paramedical Science, and Education. Details available on https://www.rntu.ac.in/

IM-K welcomes its latest students

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode welcomed the latest inductees of its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) along with the incoming students from PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD). Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director at Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (AMUL), was the Chief Guest for the e-induction ceremony, which was presided over by the Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode. Around 600 students have been admitted into the PGP (483 students), PGP-LSM (53 students), PGP-F (40 students) and DPM (Ph.D) (28 students) programmes of the institute. The Institute also conducted a virtual orientation session for the new students before the commencement of the classes in the first week of July. More details at https://iimk.ac.in/

Workshop on Design Thinking

World University of Design conducted a workshop on Design Thinking and Service Design on World Industrial Design Day (June 29). The session was about the methodology of Design Thinking that leads towards Design Strategy and how the former could help achieve the SDG on reducing solid waste. The workshop was spearheaded by Dr. Sanmitra Chitte, Dean of School of Management, and attended by educators from various schools and colleges.

YUGMA platform strengthened

VANS Skilling & Advisor has acquired the “Student Development” vertical of Ozone Education Consultants, to strengthen its YUGMA platform with new products and wider customer base. Shantanu Sen Sharma, founder of Ozone Education Consultants, will take charge as Chairman of the advisory board for YUGMA. For more details, visit : http://vansskilling.co.in/yugma/

Study abroad dreams continue

According to research conducted Study Group, students’ desire to study overseas on-campus remains strong, with 92% of prospective international students willing to quarantine rather than defer their academic programme. The study also showed that traditional destinations like the U.K. and the U.S. continue to be the most preferred choices. Study Group has also announced the launch of new initiatives in response to the evolving needs of its partner universities and students. Additionally, it has introduced new online programmes to support learners as they prepare to study overseas.

Tribute to Milkha Singh

KIIT World School hosted an online session to remember the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh and pay tribute to the late athlete. A two-minute silence was observed and teachers spoke to the students about his struggles and achievements and explained why he was an inspiration for all.

HOTS Olympiad results out

Ed-tech start-up WizKlub released key findings from the recent HOTS Olympiad competition that assesses the cognitive ability of children between 6 and 16 years. The results of this six-month competition showed that performance in Comprehension and Critical Thinking was below global average; that students scored really well on the Logical Thinking section and were, on an average, one stanine ( better than the global averages; and that the Problem-solving score was at par with the global averages. WizKlub also distributed over ₹1 crore worth of scholarships and prizes to the winners. With enthusiastic participation from over 50,000 students in the first edition, HOTS Olympiad 2.0 has already started and will go on for the next six months. Details at https://wizklub.com/programs/hots-olympiad/

Banking made easy

Aeldra Financial Inc., a digital neo bank, is offering Indian students gearing up for admissions in the U.S. a unique U.S. bank account with a Mastercard Global Debit Card that can be opened and operated from India, even before students get an F-1 visa. Students can fund the account and receive the debit card so that they have a functional U.S. bank account before they leave for the U.S. All they need is a valid Indian passport to digitally open an account, following a simplified application and automated KYC-check process. They can immediately begin using the account through mobile banking and make purchases through their virtual debit cards.

FIITJEE launches new initiative

FIITJEE has launched an an initiative to offer fee waiver to students who have lost either/both parents due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is meant for both fresh and already enrolled students and will help them fulfil their dreams. Students who want to avail of this waiver will have to submit the death certificate/s (period of death must be after March 2020 and reason should be COVID-19 only.) and ITR of the last year or last three months’ payslips of the parent who expired and a affidavit on ₹50 non-judicial stamp paper that the surviving parent does not have any earnings at the time of enrolment.

Marwadi University received Green award

Rajkot-based Marwadi University (MU) has received the prestigious ‘One District One Green Champion’ award conferred by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, for the district of Rajkot. MU houses the Energy Swaraj Ashram, a solar incubation centre based on the Gandhian ‘Gram Swaraj’ model, that will help the University generate, nurture and promote young entrepreneurs in the energy sector. MU has also designed a course in agricultural science to impart knowledge on sustainable precision farming and smart agriculture. Recently, the University signed an MoU with ASSOCHAM Council for ‘Green & Eco-friendly Movement’, which complements India’s sustainability movement and takes it to the next level by promoting environment-friendly green building design and construction.

GLIM hosts Lakshmi Narayanan in its Term Zero-CXO Interaction series

As part of its Term Zero-CXO Interaction series, Great Lakes Institute of Management hosted Lakshmi Narayanan, Former CEO and Emeritus Vice-Chairman, Cognizant and Chairman, ICT Academy. He shared his thoughts on Deep Technology Management in high-growth sectors and spoke about renewable energy streams and shared critical insights to create a new world order that is free of high carbon emission. The session can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlBLzRhB4l4

Seminar on soft skills

Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, C.T. Bora College, Pune and ed-tech start-up SkillingIndia hosted a two-day national seminar and workshop on the ‘Significance of soft skills and life skills and its pertinence in career development.’ The virtual event saw participation from students, academicians, universities and educationalists. The speakers discussed need for soft skills, designing a curriculum and methods of teaching them, bridging the gap between industry and academia, and so on. The seminar convener was Dr. Arunima Borah and speakers included Dr. K.C. Mohite, Principal, C.T. Bora College, Pune; Professor Rakesh Vaid, and Professor Renu Nanda, University of Jammu, Neeraj Kumar, Co-Founder, Skilling India; and Sandeep Gautam, Positive Psychology, Happiness and Strength Coach.

Twins from SRM University-AP get identical packages

Twins Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumdar, students of SRM University-AP, received a pay package of ₹50 lakh per annum each with PVP Inc, a strategic partner of Google Japan. They were selected during the campus placement. Saptarshi and Rajarshi are from the first batch of engineering students from the university. They were felicitated on June 26 by the Chancellor Prof. V.S. Rao.