News from the world of education - October 29, 2021

29 October 2021 10:42 IST

Hackathon for girls

Coding platform Codingal is hosting ‘CodeQueens’, an online app, game, and website development hackathon exclusively for K-12 girl students. The event will feature multiple coding challenges to build functional websites, apps or games. The hackathon is divided into three groups: Junior (class 1-4), Middle (class 5-8) and Senior (class 9-12) and is open to individual registrations. Winners from each group will receive exclusive scholarships from Codingal. Registrations are open and those interested can visit https://www.codingal.com/competitions/codequeens/ to register

Internshala hosts recruitment fair; releases report

Internshala has launched ‘India’s Biggest Recruitment Fair’, a virtual recruitment fair hosted on the platform’s website. The initiative brings over 8000 fresher jobs and PPO internship opportunities for aspiring students with brands like big brands like American Express, HCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, People, FirstCry, Viacom India, and PhonePe participating. Last date to apply is November 10. For more information or to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/Jobs2O21

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, also published a report highlighting young graduates’ interest in stock market trading and investment skills. The platform registered an 8X increase in enrolments in their beginner’s trading certification training and 60% were learners who wanted to hone new-age trading skills. The report suggested that the growing recruitment drives and career opportunities in the field of finance, trading, investment, and stocks was one of the reasons for this popularity.

CareerLabs hosting placement drive in Telangana

CareerLabs, in partnership with Telangana Training and Placement Officers (TPO) Association, is organising an exclusive placement drive in Telangana, which allows students to interact with over 300 top India companies like Wipro, Reliance Jio, Accion Labs, Happiest Minds, Kotak Bank, among others. Currently ongoing, the drive will go on till January 10, 22. Students can register at https://clabs.me/offcampus Once registered, they can upload their CV. They will have to take a qualifying test and those selected can participate in the placement drive.

IIT BHU students clear UPSC CSE 2021

Seventeen students from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, have been passed the Civil Services Exam 2021. In the last two decades, the number of students appearing for the exams has increased and the IIT BHU Alumni hosts regular counselling and knowledge sharing sessions for UPSC aspirants.

University of Sheffield in best maker schools list

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., has been named as one of the best maker schools in the world in a new list published in October, by the Newsweek magazine in collaboration with Make. Central to the movement at the university is The iForge, a 24x7 student-led makerspace and new facilities at the University’s new Engineering Heartspace, a state-of-the-art social and learning space for students, and The iForge’s new Engineering Centre in the university’s George Porter Building.

Big wins at KL University

KL Deemed-to-be University announced that its Hyderabad campus won three out of the top 15 national ranks at NASSCOM Future Skills Prime Hackfest ML Challenge 2021. Of the 123 students from KL University who participated, 82 were from the Hyderabad campus. The participants were required to work on problem statements provided by NASSCOM FSP experts within 24-hours with faculty support made available to them.

Webinar on Indian agriculture

Nagpur-based independent journalist, researcher and writer Jaideep Hardikar spoke at a webinar, Ramrao: The story of India’s agrarian crisis, hosted by IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Public Policy (CPP). He discussed the problems plaguing Indian agriculture in a talk moderated by Prof. Arpit Shah. The session can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLbbmebeq-k

NSDC collaborates with WiselyWise

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WiselyWise,a Singapore-based edtech firm, announced a learning initiative in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable skilling of Indian youth. As part of this collaboration, WiselyWise has integrated its WiseCentral AI Education platform with NSDC’s eLearning portal, eSkill India to provide access to free AI courses and paid age-appropriate affordable courses in multiple regional languages. Learners will be able to customise their learning path depending on their interests and career prospects. These paths are custom developed for K-12 students, college students and adult learners.

Students from Amrita Vidyalayam win UNESCO competition

Abhiram Shine Nair (Class 3) and Nythika Sajith (Class 6), students of Amrita Vidyalayam, Thalassery, were judged the winners of UNESCO’s H2Ooooh!, a national-level creative competition to make school children ‘waterwise’. The project encourages youngsters (6 to 14 years) to make creative contributions to spread awareness about and find solutions for water scarcity, sustainable use, water conservation, safeguarding water resources, and other issues. The contributions of the two students will be used to create animation videos on water protection and its sustainable use in India.

Convocations galore

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management (APIM) held its 23rd Annual Convocation for 2021 for PGDM batches 2018-20 and 2020-21 recently. The Chief Guest was Gita Mittal, Former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir, and Guest of Honour was Dinesh Kumar Likhi, Director JP Power Venture Limited. The convocation saw 164 students passing PG Diploma in which 111 from 2018-2020 batch and 53 from 2019-2021 Batch.

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi celebrated its ninth Convocation with a graduating class of 452 students. Padma Vibhushan Prof. Anil Kakodkar, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India, Former Secretary, Government of India, and Former Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, was the Chief Guest. Prof. Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the event.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) held its 24th annual convocation recently. Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman ISRO, and Chairman National Steering Committee for the Development of National Curriculum Frameworks, was the Chief Guest. Degrees were conferred upon 631 students of PG Diploma Management. Gold medallists from various streams were also awarded for academic excellence.

Hero Vired is LaLiga’s Knowledge Partner in India

Hero Vired announced its appointment as the official Knowledge Partner for LaLiga In India. The two-year agreement will see Hero Vired as the exclusive knowledge partner for all LaLiga events in India over the period and offer 25 select LaLiga fans access to Hero Vired’s programmes. The fans will be selected based on various competitions and engagement activities. Additionally, all Hero Vired learners and their family members will have access to LaLiga football workshops and masterclasses.

Research at IIT-Guwahati

A research team headed by Prof. P. Muthukumar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, developed ‘Porous Radiant Burners’ for stoves that can save fuel and be operated with LPG, biogas and kerosene. This technology has been transferred to an industrial partner for commercialisation. This effort is part of the effort to enhance access to clean cooking energy.

Researchers at the institute are also developing novel materials that can use sunlight to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. These will be cheaper than current materials and could lead to cost-effective solar-powered hydrogen generators. The team from the Department of Chemistry led by Dr. Mohammad Qureshi has reported their findings in the peer-reviewed Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

Dadi Pudumjee at IIAD

The Indian Institute of Art and Design held a masterclass with Padma Shri awardee, puppeteer Dadi Pudumjee. The session was organised by IIAD and The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust to give students an insight into puppetry in India. Pudumjee spoke about various forms of puppets, the material used to make them and also about how puppetry could be used for storytelling.

IIM B student wins national competition

Mridul Nedungottil, a student of the one-year MBA at IIM Bangalore, won first place in the national-level article-writing competition organised by Finomenon, School of Business Studies, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. He was awarded a cash prize and a certificate. His article was about the ever-evolving VC landscape in India.

Third cohort of PG Certification in AI for BFSI

WileyNXT, in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, announced its third cohort of Post Graduate Certification in AI for BFSI, which will commence from November 14. The programme aims to provide in-demand Deep AI, ML and Deep Learning skills, techniques, and tools along with their applications in the real-world context of the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry.

EuroSchool in Bannerghatta, Bengaluru

EuroSchool will launch its 14th school in India in Bengaluru. Spread across five acres, EuroSchool Bannerghatta is designed to accommodate 2000 students and is affiliated to the CBSE Board. In the academic year 2022-2023, admissions will be invited for Classes Jr.KG to VII. The school will feature Artificial intelligence (AI) Labs, cafeteria-cum-dining hall, a day-boarding facility, a 3,500 sq.ft library, a 600-seater auditorium, outdoor nature-inspired learning , technology-enabled classrooms, fully equipped child-friendly and safe kids’ play areas, an infirmary, music room and art studio and more.

Researchers from SRM-AP in Stanford list

Dr. Karthik Rajendran and Dr. Lakhveer Singh from the Department of Environmental Science and Dr. Imran Pancha from the Department of Biological Sciences of SRM University-AP have been enlisted on the global list of the top 2% of scientists in data compiled by Stanford University. The quality of research work, its societal impact, number of publications and citations were taken into consideration for this recognition.

Jain Online hosts Techspectations EDUCATE 2021

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), successfully co-hosted Techspectations EDUCATE 2021, a summit to discuss the emerging possibilities and challenges transforming the Indian education sector. Over 20 industry experts in delved into the pressing issues of the education sector. The keynote address was delivered by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

NIT-AP hosts seminar and publishes research findings

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh conducted a seminar on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to bring awareness among the stakeholders in educational institutions. The focus was to provide a pathway to NIT Andhra Pradesh for a focused performance in all aspects of NIRF Ranking in the coming years.

Researchers from the institute also worked with teams IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Naya Raipur, Kyungpook National University (South Korea), and University of Wollongong (Australia) to develop a protocol to address security and privacy vulnerabilities in the dynamic charging of electric vehicles. The research was led by Dr. Alavalapati Goutham Reddy, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh and findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal IEEE Transaction on Vehicular Technology.