Admissions: February 12, 2022

12 February 2022 14:03 IST

M.Sc. (Eng) Aerospace Materials

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. (Eng) Aerospace Materials course starting in September 2022. The course is fully accredited by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IoM3).

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class from a recognised university in materials, a physical science (chemistry or physics) or a related engineering subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/3HNdHw3

Bridge programme

upGrad Abroad announced a partnership with ESIGELEC, France to offer a Bridge Programme for Masters in Engineering. The partnership will provide learners from B.Sc and BCA backgrounds with a regular science degree to pursue a Master’s degree in Engineering in France and expand their career opportunities. The three-and-a-half-month online module, designed by ESIGELEC and powered by upGrad, covers topics such as Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Signal and Systems, Control Systems, Biographical Studies, and Communication Skills. Through this partnership, learners can also avail post-study work visa support and career support, after course completion.

Eligibility: For Master’s in Software Engineering and Digital Transformation, one should be a BCA or B.Sc (IT/Computer Science) Graduate with 60% marks. For Masters in Electronics and Embedded Systems, one must be a B.Sc (Electronics) Graduate with 60% marks. Additionally, a minimum of 50% marks in all subjects of the bridge programme is mandatory.

https://bit.ly/3JoxJx6

IAS Gurukul app upgraded

IAS Gurukul has upgraded its online preparation app with new supportive features and cutting-edge technology for aspirants 2022. Students can also connect with the faculty in real-time to resolve doubts making the learning process more interactive and interesting. The upgraded app offers live lectures, access to 250+ hours of recorded sociology lectures, and extra viewing hours that helps students to prepare from anytime and anywhere. The app offers several free preparation resources including lectures on important topics, sociology toppers’ strategy videos, and NCERT and IGNOU digital content for easy access.

Global Health International Summer Programme

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) invites applications for the seventh edition of its ‘Global Health International Summer Programme’. Led by BGU’s School of Public Health, the programme will have world-renowned professors and lecturers like Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, Dr. Anat Rosenthal, Dr. Maya Leventer-Roberts, Dr. Yannai Kranzler, Prof. Mark Katz, Prof. A. Mark Clarfield and Prof. Michael Yudell participating. The course will run from July 10 to August 4.

Deadline: March 20

Eligibility: Third-year undergraduate students or those pursuing Master’s or PhD, in the fields of Health Sciences or Social Sciences, as well as health professionals with interest in Public Policy and Health Economics. Applicants must be proficient in English.

https://bit.ly/3uL5Rzh

PG Diploma Management

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Ghaziabad, invites applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management. All eligible candidates will have to undergo an entrance exam (written aptitude test, group discussion/extempore and personal interview. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and performance in the entrance exam

Eligibility: Three-year Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent in any discipline recognised by the UGC/ AICTE. Candidates appearing for the final semester exams of the Bachelor’s degree can also apply. Valid CAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT/NMAT/XAT Test score is required

https://bit.ly/3rKqwBK

M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Big Data

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MSc Advanced Computer Science with Big Data course starting in September 2022. Key technologies such as NoSQL databases, Hadoop and Map-Reduce programming paradigm will be covered. Scholarships are available to new international students.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in Computer Science or another numerate discipline such as Maths, Physics, or Engineering).Some programming or database experience is normally required.

https://bit.ly/3rI9UKB

Financial Literacy course

Maths learning app Countingwell has launched a new course on Financial Literacy for students from Class 6 to 8. This will impart learning of important financial concepts linked with Maths that the students can apply and learn to manage personal finance and money. The course will introduce students to real-life scenarios and situations where they make decisions about money and personal finances using Maths concepts. The course will be available on the Countingwell Mobile App later this month.