Save the date: March 26, 2022 

March 26, 2022 13:59 IST

Information on colleges, admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more…

Start-up weekend

Masters’ Union School of Business will host a three-day start-up weekend at its Gurugram campus, to encourage ideation and promote entrepreneurship. Participants must ideate a tech driven start-up in fintech, agri-tech, ed-tech or health-tech while staying at the campus throughout the event. Eighty participants will work in a team of four.

Rewards: The winning team gets an equity-free grant up to ₹10 lakh

Advertising

Advertising

Eligibility: Those pursuing any UG degree, B-school students or any start-up enthusiasts

Dates: April 1 to April 3

https://mastersunion.org/events/startupweekend

M.Sc. admissions open

Gujarat Biotechnology University has opened admissions to its M.Sc courses. Those interested can apply using their Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology ( GATB) scores.

Courses: Animal Biotechnology, Environment Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology

Deadline: March 31.

Exam date: April 23.

https://dbt.nta.ac.in

Executive Programme in Strategic HR

IIM Lucknow invites applications for its six-month experiential Executive Programme in Strategic HR and the first batch will commence on April 16. The programme is designed for aspiring human resource executives who are passionate about building tech-savvy future organisations. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3wBLllz

Certificate Programme in Strategic Management and Business Essentials

Hero Vired recently announced its partnership with INSEAD to offer a certificate programme in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India. It consists of 70-90% live classes and is meant for learners eager to expose themselves to a global management programme. For details, visit, https://herovired.com/

Medical courses conducted

Royal College of Surgeons of England recently partnered with Rela Hospital, Chennai, for an interactive course on Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients (CCrISP) and another course designated Systematic Training in Acute Illness Recognition and Treatment (START) for the state’s practising doctors. These courses are for pre-selected candidates who have completed their MBBS with an additional two years of surgical experience training. For details, write to academics@ relainstitute.com

The WorldGrad’s virtual Internships

The WorldGrad recently announced virtual internships for students to prepare them for work experience as well as create a network of virtual connections to succeed. The internship engages with over 4,000 host companies from 79 countries. Students who want to gain international work experience can enroll and complete the internship at their own comfort, by working for 10, 20, or 30 hours per week for one to four months. The programme is grounded in the NACE 8 career readiness competencies with a focus on leadership, teamwork, and communication. This internship allows students to focus on any particular country or multiple countries for placement options.