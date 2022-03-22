News from the world of Education: March 22, 2022

March 22, 2022 13:11 IST

Information on colleges, admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more…

ScottishPower International Master’s Scholarship Programme

Applications are now open for ScottishPower’s International Master’s Scholarship programme. The scholarships will cover the cost of tuition fees for students’ M.Sc studies, as well as a £14,400 stipend, paid out in monthly instalments of £1,200, to cover the costs of living and material expenses .

Eligibility: Applicants must be in possession of, or expect to receive, a Bachelor with Honours at a minimum 2:1 (or equivalent) or Master’s degree from a recognised university, on submission of the application. If the applicant is still in the final year of the academic course 2021-22, the grant will be contingent upon the applicant securing the university degree at the determined level at the end of the academic cycle in June/July 2022.

Deadline: March 31

https://bit.ly/36flhBR

Crimson Access Opportunity Programme

Crimson Education’s programme, Crimson Access Opportunity (CAO), recently took on the role of mentoring and guiding Vaasu, a student from India, in his admissions journey to the Franklin & Marshall College in the U.S. He is one of the 55 students selected globally to receive free university admissions support as part of the CAO Programme through which he has been able to secure a $3,00,000 scholarship from the college.

She Represents programme

Indian School of Democracy recently opened applications for the third edition of She Represents, a seven-day political leadership online programme for women leaders, which focuses on interaction with senior political leaders, political skill-building and building a community of women political leaders. It is scheduled between May 18 and 22, and May 28 and 29.

Application deadline: April 10.

www.indianschoolofdemocracy.org/sr

Crossword contest

The AICTE and UGC will be organising a national-level crossword contest for students of higher education between this March and August, called the National Inter-college Crossword Contest 2022, which will be held in hybrid mode. The first round will be open to all students from colleges and institutes to play individually for four successive Sundays, starting April 3. After the fourth Sunday round on April 24, the top two participants from each institute will form the institutions’ teams for the offline rounds. For more details and registration, visit, https://nice.crypticsingh.com.

New proof of financial support

ApplyBoard and Royal Bank of Canada recently announced a joint Proof of Financial Support solution, which will help Indian students looking to fulfil their dreams of higher education in Canada. By using ApplyProof, eligible Indian students can submit their study permit application to the Government of Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme with the added trust and security of a digitally verifiable Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) provided by RBC.

News from NIT-AP

Assistant Professor Karthick Seshadri recently authored a book, Discrete Mathematics with Applications. It is a key prerequisite for emerging courses such as ML, AI, and Data Science, among others, and was published by Cengage.

The Department of Civil Engineering recently organised a short-term online GIAN Course on Risk and Life Cycle Assessment of Engineered Nanoparticles in the Environment, and was open to postgraduate students from Civil, Environmental, Chemical, Biochemical Engineering, Biotechnology, and researchers from government organisations. Faculty from academic Institutions from Engineering and Life Sciences interested in risk assessment also participated. It was sponsored by Global Initiative for Academic Networks (GIAN), Ministry of Education, GOI.

The institute, to encourage innovation in Drone technology, recently organised a two-day skill development workshop on Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, in collaboration with Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation, IIT Hyderabad and OptimusLogic.

The institute’s researchers recently developed a continuous reactor for the treatment of textile industrial effluent by nano coupled advanced oxidation process. Researchers also secured second place in Avishkaar-2022, “Student Innovation Contest”, conducted by Andhra Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (APCOST), in collaboration with the AICTE. The research was conducted by V. C. Padmanaban, Department of Biotechnology, NIT-AP, along with his scholars Gindi Neha Madhav, Sadhana Pitambar Patil, and Avanti Bhute.

News from IMS Ghaziabad

The institute recently organised an interactive session on Sharing Success Stories for its PGDM students, to provide a platform for those placed from the batch to share their journey in getting placements in different organisations.

The institute recently organised a Summer Internship Project Sensitisation Workshop for its PGDM students, to enhance effectiveness of students’ learning experience in their forthcoming summer internships.

News from Noida International University

The university recently conducted a five-day-long student recruitment exercise in various cities of Zambia, Southern Africa, to make students aware of the efforts put in by the university in terms of the desired course curriculum, diverse learning environment and dynamic teaching pedagogy. The International Admissions Team, helmed by Alkananda, Dy. Director Admissions and International Relations, conducted the student recruitment exercise with local representatives to increase visibility, networking and collaboration with associate partners for student outreach.

The university recently appointed Prof.Uma Bhardwaj as its new Vice-Chancellor. With 30 years of experience, she intends to bring global education and opportunities to students and faculty.

News from The Design Village (TDV)

TDV recently organised a space exhibition by the fifth-semester students of the Space and Interior Design course. The themes were nature, varying from the tangible to the intangible, where students showcased their concept on the lines of light, movement, sound, patterns, time, and emotion.

TDV recently celebrated the Art of Process Design with the theme of innovation and ingenuity. The making of the tablet is a step-by-step process, which was designed by mentors and students at the design village to be able to create fine lettering on clay. As an annual tradition to create graduation mementos, these clay tiles are presented to the graduating batch of student.

News from University of Sheffield

The university’s physicists were recently awarded more than £2.6 million to address fundamental questions on the composition of the universe. The grant, from the Science and Technology Facilities Council, is part of a wider £60 million investment to keep the U.K. at the forefront of global particle physics research, and to support the next generation of particle physicists.

Researchers from the university’s Institute for Sustainable Food recently hosted national discussions about the sustainability of global food systems, at the Royal Society in London.

News from Amity University

Amity Centre for Gender Justice and Child Rights, under Amity Law School, Amity University Noida, UP, recently organised a one-day community outreach training programme, NITYASHAKTI 2022: Social and Gender Equilibrium, in collaboration with Shambhukha Foundation, to sensitise students towards the challenges of society’s elders.

The university’s Department of Information Technology, Amity School of Engineering and Technology, recently organised the second international conference on Information Technology themed Computational Intelligence: Automate Your World, in hybrid mode. Over 60 speakers from 18+ countries participated.

Amity Online MBA recently became the only MBA programme from India to be featured in the QS Online MBA Rankings-2022, for the fifth year in a row. It has received seventh-best score for class experience globally, and is the most affordable QS ranked online MBA around the world.

Amity School of Engineering and Technology, Amity University Mumbai, in collaboration with National Taipei University, Taiwan, and Tokyo University of Technology, Japan, recently organised the second international conference on recent advances in computational Techniques – (IC-RACT 2022), to provide an international platform to researchers, scientists and industry personnel to engage in scientific discussion on the current research and the latest advancements in computational fields of Engineering and technology.

The institute recently virtually organised an International Mobile and Embedded Technology Conference, MECON-2022 themed Evolution in Smart Appliances and Devices, aimed to bring together professionals, academicians, industry experts, and researchers to discuss emerging trends and innovations, share research results and new directions in the field of next generation technologies. Over 40 international experts and speakers globally participated.

Amity Institute of Environmental Sciences recently organised a five-day, activity-based, value-added programme on Groundwater Crisis, Water Security and Fostering Resilience towards Climate Change, in collaboration with the National Mission for Clean Ganga, to provide an opportunity for academicians, researchers, practitioners, policy-makers and research scholars to discuss ideas and practices across a range of approaches to deal with the water, climate change crises, and climate triggered disasters.

A team of 27, from Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), Nepal, sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme, recently visited the university along with a delegation of scientists from Nepal, to present their views on Postharvest Technologies, related to fresh produces.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT Guwahati, and Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea, recently developed ferromagnetic nanocomposites to be utilised as a positive triboelectric layer in triboelectric nanogenerator suitable for energy harvesting device applications to harvest biomechanical energy from breathing (inhale and exhale) during standing, sitting, and bending positions. The results of this work have recently been published in journals Nano Energy and Materials Letters

The institute also recently signed an MoU with the India Japan Lab of Keio University to collaborate on research projects, joint student supervision, develop new certificate courses, students and faculty exchange visits, and so on.

The institute’s team of researchers led by Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Professor, Chemical Engineering, recently developed a Decision Support System for Oil and Gas Drilling under a collaborative R and D project funded by the Institute of Drilling Technology, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited. The system, based on the application of AI/ML and hybrid model-based diagnostics and data analytics algorithms, will significantly reduce the non-productive time during exploration and drilling projects in the oil and gas industry.

Archana Raichur and Niraj Sinha from the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering , IIT Kanpur, recently invented a Nano-Adsorbent having applications in Waste Water Treatment. It will help in the selective removal of antibiotic and metal resistant bacteria from polluted water with a rapid method to synthesise.

Social Innovation Lab by Citi recently selected 29 startups to receive grants and mentoring for their cutting-edge solutions, aimed at creating a positive impact on society. IIT Kanpur and T-Hub, along with Citi, selected these early-and growth-stage startups across AgriTech, FinTech, and HealthTech. The 29 finalists were felicitated during a virtual event at which Nandan Nilekani, co-foundere, Infosys, was the keynote speaker.

In the recently held ed-tech Hackathon 2022, under the banner name TIDE 2.0 organised by Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur, MK Yadav, founder of AI testified, won the first prize for best innovators in India under the technology segment.

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) recently partnered with IIT Madras to accelerate research in new areas of technology, and provide Walmart associates with continuing education and collaborate on projects for Corporate Social Responsibility for their India operations. Through this partnership, IITM students and WGT associates will work on research projects, facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC and SR) at IITM.

An international virtual conference on the Future of Aerospace and Aviation (FoAA) was recently hosted by the Executive Education Programmes Office, IIM Bangalore, in association with Toulouse Business School, France, and Kempegowda International Airport. The guests in the inaugural session included Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Hari K Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL; Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman, Tata Singapore Airline (Vistara); and Srinivasan Dwarakanath from Airbus.

Bajaj Finserv Limited recently successfully completed the fourth season of its B-school campus competition ‘ATOM’, which witnessed 1,180 teams from 17 B-schools, across the country, fighting it out to build cutting-edge solutions for futuristic Fintech scenarios. Of the top five teams that presented their solutions at the finale, Team Catalyst from FMS, Delhi, emerged as the winner. The runner-up team, Sodawaterbottleopenerwala from IIM Kozhikode, received a cash prize of ₹3,00,000 and a pre-placement interview with Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Pearl Academy and FDCI collaboration

Pearl Academy recently strengthened its collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The collaboration aims to provide an enhanced learning experience to students through a series of programmes and industry events, spread over the next few months.

SPARK

The recently-concluded two-day annual techno-cultural fest, SPARK, organised at Sanskriti University, Mathura, witnessed the participation of thousands of students, faculty members, guests, and Indian singer Stebin Ben, who performed on the second night of fest.