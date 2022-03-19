News from the world of Education: March 19, 2022

Information on colleges, admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more..

Executive Programme in Data Science

IIM Lucknow has launched an Executive Programme in Data Science with Eruditus for early stage professionals, business and data analysts, management professionals and entrepreneurs who want to upskill themselves. On successful completion, learners will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible for the IIM Lucknow Executive Education Alumni Status. Details at https://bit.ly/3MLHd8b

ProTeen expands to Tier 2/3 markets

With the launch of 15 new career centres, the integrated digital career guidance platform ProTeen has expanded its presence to smaller towns and regions to bring accessible career counselling to all. ProTeen can now be found in Delhi, Srinagar in J&K; Kolkata, West Bengal; Mumbai, Indapur, Nagpur, Jalgaon,Talegaon, and Daund in Maharashtra, and Tirupati and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

COMEDKARES launched

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) plans to establish eight advanced skill centres to support member institutions under the COMEDKARES initiative. The centres will focus on subjects such rapid prototyping tools, Social Innovation, ML and AI and help develop an innovative mindset. For details, visit, www.comedkares.org

TN signs an MoU with British Council

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and British Council have signed an MoU to strengthen the efforts to learn English, integrate education and culture, and impart skills training and opportunities for economic advancement in the state.

Manipal University Jaipur extends partnership with ISDC

Manipal University Jaipur extended its International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) partnership by signing an MoU to deliver US CMA (IMA) qualification. The MoU will enable Manipal University Jaipur to offer US CMA Qualification along with its undergraduate Commerce degrees.

OUP launches books for competitive exams

Oxford University Press (OUP) India recently launched three books to prepare for exams such as NTA UGC NET, JRF and SET. The UGC NET titles have been released both in English and Hindi. The content is a blend of theory, practice questions, and discussions which are further supported by updated facts, figures, diagrams, and tables.

First Unacademy store launched

Unacademy recently launched the Unacademy Store, which will serve as an offline touchpoint for learners to know more the platform’s various offerings. The store is conceptualised to help learners stay updated about their chosen career pathways and connect with like-minded people.