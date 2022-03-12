News from world of education: March 12, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, and other events from schools and colleges.

Young Women in Investment

CFA Institute invites applications for the fourth edition of the ‘Young Women in Investment’ initiative, which offers 40 selected eligible women an opportunity to enter the field of finance with the help of a boot camp followed by an industry internship.

Eligibility: Open to women in the final year of an undergraduate programme in any educational discipline, and Indian citizens.

Visit https://www.youngwomenininvestment.com/india for details.

New courses from Lawpreneurz

Digital learning platform Lawpreneurz now offers new courses on the Judiciary and UPSC. The former includes a broad selection of custom-made videos, previous year papers and test series, live doubt solving sessions, all curated by professionals in law. The UPSC curriculum comprises courses on Indian Polity and Governance, Economics, History, Reasoning, Geography, Quantitative Aptitude, Science & Technology, International Relation & Modern India and Environment Ecology & Disaster Management. For more, see https://lawpreneurz.com/

CIM-accredited Marketing courses

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is offering International Marketing programmes accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), a professional marketing organisation in the U.K., and specifically designed for MBA and BBA students. Students can achieve Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Associate Membership upon the completion of the course.

PG Certificate in Cybersecurity

MIT xPRO has launched the third cohort of the 10-month Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity, which starts on March 31. The program is offered through Emeritus,. Visit https://bit.ly/3vGF9bE for more details. Those interested can apply by March 30.

M.Sc. Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence course starting in September 2022.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or First Class from a recognised university in a relevant discipline (Computer Science or a numerate discipline with experience of software systems development). Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Visit https://bit.ly/3IMxn3o for more.

Three new hospitality courses

Sommet Education now offers three new courses: Executive Master’s in International Hotel Management by Les Roches Marbella in Spain; Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management by Les Roches Crans-Montana; and Executive Master’s in in Luxury Management and Guest Experience by Glion. These nine-to 12-month distance-learning programmes are divided in different modules, allowing participants to study without interrupting their career and balance fast-paced professional activity with in-depth learning. For details, visit https://www.sommet-education.com/

Skill-Lync partners with LDRA

Skill-Lync, with support from Liverpool Data Research Associates Ltd. (LDRA), has launched an online training course to address the skill gap in developing connected software-defined embedded systems for automotive, medical and avionics applications. This course will help final-year engineering students and young professionals develop a strong foundation on software testing practices to develop safe, bug-free standards-compliant software for embedded systems as followed in the industry. For details, visit https://skill-lync.com/

Industrial Engineering and Management

Ariel University, Israel, has opened applications for its two-year, research-intensive Master’s in Industrial Engineering and Management. The programme is taught entirely in English and offers three areas of specialisation: Robotics, Human Factor Engineering and Knowledge and Data Engineering.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Management with a grade average of 80 or above. Students with an average of 75-80 in these fields may apply through an admissions committee and attach two letters of recommendation. Students are required to present a score of at least 6.5 and above on the IELTS English proficiency test.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/35AlrU5

AI-driven Admission Helpline

SuperBot has launched an AI-driven Admission Helpline to help educational institutes provide round-the-clock support for student queries. This is designed to handle over 1 million calls per day and provide support for nine regional including Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Gujarati. The helpline also allows for human-to-human interactions if required, allowing callers to request real-time call transfer to human agents. More details at https://superbot.works

MBA Scholarships

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, is offering MBA Scholarships for September 2022. These will be awarded on a monthly rolling basis from the end of April 2022 and the final date for consideration will be August 31. Scholarships of between £7000 and £15,000 will be awarded to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance; significant professional/ managerial/leadership experience and career development and will contribute to the overall profile of the programme cohort. Leadership /management skills or quality of the application and financial need will also be considered.

Visit https://bit.ly/3MsDAUr for more details.