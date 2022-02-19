News from the world of education - February 19, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and other events

Global hackathon initiative

ION has launched its inaugural global hackathon initiative, ‘ION<athon> 1.0’, in partnership with HackerEarth. Through this, ION invites teams and individuals to put forward ideas for industry-transforming technology around four key themes: ‘Fintech’, ‘Employee Experience’, ‘Social Service’, and ‘Open Innovation’. Registration is open until February 20. For details, visit: https://ion-athon.hackerearth.com/.

Multilingual courses

HSNC University’s H.R. College of Commerce and Economics has introduced multilingual courses. The International Programs Committee is conducting the courses virtually. This is in keeping with the NEP’s idea of accessible education, overcoming the language and geographical barriers.

#CreativityInClassroom Design Challenge

The Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) in collaboration with Canva has launched #CreativityinClassroom. Participation in this design challenge is open to all full-time teachers across India who will be required to create and submit a design using posters, infographics, presentations, or video templates available on Canva for Education. Deadline for submission is February 25. For details, visit, https://www.canva.com/competitions/india-creativity-challenge/

Education in Ireland’s virtual fair

Education in Ireland recently announced a virtual fair for students in South Asia on February 26. Prospective students will get to speak privately through text and video chat with representatives from Irish higher education institutions with regard to recognised UG and PG programmes in Business, Science, Engineering, Arts, Creatives Media, and Humanities. Register at https://india.educationinireland.live/

LIBA online MBA Programme

LIBA invites applications to its two-year online MBA programme. It is an exam-free curriculum where marks are based on continuous assessment such as case studies, quizzes and assignments. Open to graduates and diploma holders with work experience. For details, visit, https://iop.liba.edu/

Vice Chancellor’s South Asia Scholarship

The University of Dundee, Scotland, offersg the Vice Chancellor’s South Asia Scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the session commencing in September 2022.

Eligibility: Eligible students must pursue an undergraduate or a postgraduate full-time course for one year. They must prove their South Asian domicile and have an international fee status.

For more, visit, https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/.

M.Sc. Bioengineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for one-year, full-time M.Sc. Bioengineering course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class, from a recognised university in an Engineering subject (Mechanical Electrical, Control General, or Chemical), or Pure Sciences (Maths, Physics). Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/34RpFpIOnline Coding courses

Tinkerly and Dogma Soft Limited are teaming up to make Coding and job training accessible in India. Programmes will be available in English and Hindi. More than two million youngsters will be reached in the next 8-10 months.

Internet Radio at Dr. MGR Janaki College

MJC Campus Radio, the 24x7 Internet radio of Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, Chennai, is now available on Younify, Google Play Store and Apple Store. The programmes curated by a 80-member student team comprises interviews, lectures, content on healthcare, current affairs and other events.

LawSikho teams up with ASAP Kerala

LawSikho recently partnered with Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala to roll out three legal courses for students pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Law and working professionals. The programmes being launched are Diploma in Advanced Contract Drafting, Negotiation and Dispute Resolution; Diploma in Cyber Law, FinTech Regulations and Technology Contracts; Diploma in M and A, Institutional Finance and Investment Laws (PE and VC transactions).

JGLS signs 10 MoUs

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (JGU), recently expanded its international partnership by signing 10 new MoUs with universities in six countries. These partnerships offer a range of opportunities for JGLS students

ATOM Learning App

HIVoco has launched its new product ATOM Learning. The AI modules helps create personalisation and customisation of the content. The advanced analytics help the system as well as the teacher to identify the student’s learning abilities and provide a personalized learning path. Visit https://hivoco.com/ for more.