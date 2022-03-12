Admissions: March 12, 2022

Information on scholarships, admissions and courses

Information on scholarships, admissions and courses

BBA Honors Programme

T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has introduced a BBA Honours programme from the academic year 2022-23 , at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) ‘s Bengaluru campus.. A valid score from IPMAT (conducted by IIM Indore), JEE, or SAT exams is necessary for applying to the programme.

Duration: Four-year duration, with an exit option at the end of three years with a BBA degree.

For more details on application, eligibility, fees, scholarships, and more, visit, https://www.tapmi.edu.in/bba-honors/admission-process-student-aid/

UEA’s new scholarships for India

The University of East Anglia (UEA) recently announced six new scholarships for India, offered by various departments. The sponsorships will be provided to students applying to Master’s courses in the academic year 2022-2023.

UEA India Award: Available to Indian students applying for postgraduate studies. Worth £4,000, it will be automatically awarded to those meeting the entry criteria. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3tQyOYA

International Development: Scholarships for this programme require students to have the theoretical and practical skills necessary to create a change in the world. The university is offering up to £8,000 worth reduction in tuition fee for Master’s applicants from India. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/35K8EyLEconomics: M.Sc. Applied Training Scholarships: From the School of Economics, this is worth up to £5,000 to the best applicant from Africa, Asia, South and Central America applying for a M.Sc. Applied Training programmes. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3w37t87

Economics: M.Sc. Academic and Professional Scholarships (International): The School of Economics is offering competitive scholarship equal to full international fees (£19,000) and 50% of international fees (£9,500) to students taking any of the M.Sc. Academic and Professional programmes such as M.S.c Economics, M.Sc. Finance and Economics, M.Sc. Behavioural and Experimental Economics, M.Sc. Competition Economics and Policy. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hXAMk7

UEA Law School: Country Specific Academic Excellence Scholarships: UEA is offering two competitive scholarships equal to £8,000 tuition fee reduction for LLM applicants from India, Nigeria, Turkey, and Vietnam for eight graduates. This scholarship cannot be combined with any other scholarship made available through the UEA International Office Scholarship programme or from UEA Law School. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3CDHWUu

Deadline: May 31

M.Sc. Psychological Research Methods with Data Science

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Psychological Research Methods with Data Science course starting in September 2022..

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year/ four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or first-class, from a recognised university, or equivalent, in Psychology or a related discipline. Applicants must also have evidence of undergraduate training in statistics for Psychology.

Fee- Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £26,200

https://bit.ly/3pX1xdb

Les Roches’ Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management

Modules: The Executive MBA is composed of 12 months + capstone project. There are two intakes in a year — April and October. Four online modules combine topics which are key components of a modern hospitality leader’s toolkit. They include digital transformation, sustainability, revenue and demand management, data analytics, corporate finance, organisational change management, and much more.

Eligibility: A university degree is required. IELTS requirement of 6.0 or equivalent, if English is not mother tongue. English capacity will be assessed during the interview and an internal test may be part of conditions of acceptance. Applicants’ minimum age must be 28 years.

Fee and scholarship: Executive MBA Les Roches Global Hospitality Education costs 45 KCHF

https://bit.ly/3MEt2Sm

M.Sc. in Food Business Strategy

MSc in Food Business Strategy by University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School offers training in business concepts and practice.

Commences: September 2022

Entry Requirements: The course is open to a wide range of undergraduate profiles, but is suitable for those with a Business Agriculture or Science background, seeking to develop their business expertise and those with more business-focused degrees and an interest in moving into the food sector.

Eligibility: Applicants who hold a minimum second-class honours degree (or equivalent) in any discipline, or a primary degree with a minimum of three years’ work experience.

Tuition: € 20,620

Deadline: Applications are assessed on a rolling basis and courses will close once they are filled.

For admission process and details, visit, www.fateheducation.com