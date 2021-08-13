News from the world of education - August 13, 2021

13 August 2021 16:36 IST

British Council hosts Study UK Virtual Fair

British Council is hosting this year’s ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on August 21 from 1.30 to 5.30 pm. It offers information about studying in the U.K. for prospective students and will allow participants to get answers about the current process for obtaining a student visa and Graduate Route from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) officers. Experts will also address queries on the newly launched Graduate Route and post-study work opportunities in the U.K. Representatives from the British Council will also share information on available scholarships and student life in the U.K. Additionally, the event will allow prospective students to consult and get guidance on programmes, university selection, eligibility, application process, course content and more, with representatives from over 35 universities, including prestigious Russell Group establishments like the University of Bristol, University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Sheffield, University of Manchester, among others. For more information and to pre-register, visit https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/events/virtual-fair-2021

XAT 2022 date announced

XLRI Xavier School of Management has announced that Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 will be held on January 2, 2022. Registration has begun and will continue till November 30. Applications for XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus will be accepted and the candidate can choose two preferred cities for the test. Applicants must have a recognised Bachelor’s degree of minimum three years or equivalent in any discipline. XAT 2022 will be conducted from 185 centres across India. Details are available at https://xatonline.in/

Terra.do introduces course on EVs

Terra.do has launched a new course in Electric Vehicle and Fleets that will give a clear overview of the technology, infrastructure, policy, and economics of EVs. This six-week programme on opportunities and challenges on the upcoming electrification of commercial fleets is open to anyone with an interest in Climate/ Electric Mobility/ Environment sustainability. The fee is $699 and merit- and need-based financial aid is available. For more information and to register, visit https://www.terra.do/electric-vehicles-ev-fleet-management/

HITS launches online learning platform CODE

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, has launched the Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), an inclusive online learning platform to enhance career prospects and enable inclusive education, accessible anywhere. CODE was inaugurated by Dr. K. Ponmudi, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of the Special Guest S.S. Balaji, MLA, Thiruporur constituency and Guests of Honour Prof. M.P. Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Col. Dr.G. Thiruvasagam, President, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi. The function was presided over by Dr. Elizabeth Verghese, Chancellor; Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Pro Chancellor; Dr. S.N. Sridhara, Vice Chancellor; and Ashok Verghese, Director, HITS.

Prep course for JEE Advanced from ZinEdu

Ed-tech company ZinEdu has introduced a free course on the upcoming JEE Advanced exam to help aspirants boost their preparation. Apart from discussion of concepts, the course will also consist of practice tests and analysis of the test papers. This programme will be taught by experienced faculty. Visit http://www.zinedu.com for further details.

NCU opens admissions at School of Law

The NorthCap University (NCU) announces admissions to degree programmes offered by the School of Law at the undergraduate and graduate levels for Academic Year 2021-22. A total of 140 seats are available across the five-year integrated BBA LLB (Hons.) and one-year LLM programmes with specialisations in Corporate Law, Human Rights Law, and Intellectual Property Rights. The sessions will start from September 1. NCU also offers merit-based scholarships up to 100% of tuition fees on a first-come first-served basis for the undergraduate programme. For more details, visit https://apply.ncuindia.edu/

HKUST Business School offers new programmes

The School of Business and Management of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST Business School) has introduced a range of new programmes. The BSc in Sustainable and Green Finance (BSc SGFN), in September 2022, will have a range of subjects across multiple disciplines including climate and ESG, finance and risk management, statistics and programming, big data, operations management, public policy, among others. An interdisciplinary dual degree 4+1 pathway — BSc in Risk Management and Business Intelligence (BSc RMBI) and MSc in Financial Technology (MSc FinTech) — offers in-depth exposure and development in FinTech. The school will also introduce new extended major options for undergraduates, covering emerging areas in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Media and Creative Art (DMCA) in September 2021 and September 2022, respectively. More details are available at http://undergrad.bm.ust.hk For admission enquiries, contact bmadmit@ust.hk

Pearl Academy launches AICTE-approved PGDM

Pearl Academy’s School of Creative Business has launched a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme, approved and recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Business and Management aspirants can enroll for the two-year full-time programme with electives in the specialised areas of Entrepreneurship, Start-up and Family Business; Digital Business and E-commerce; Business Analytics and Data Science; and Marketing and Communication. This will be taught at three campuses in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-South. A 25% scholarship is available on the first-year tuition fee for the founding batch of 2021. Pearl Academy will also provide placement support and career mentoring for alumni for up to five years after graduation. More details at www.pearlacademy.com

IDFC First Bank offers MBA Scholarship programme

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced an MBA Scholarship programme for the batch of 2021-2023. This year, it will award scholarships to 350 Indian students. The programme provides financial assistance to meritorious Indian students from economically weaker sections of the society to help them complete their master’s degree in management. The applicant must be an Indian and enrolled for a two-year full-time MBA or its equivalent in an Indian university or college that is part of the programme with a gross family annual income less than or equal to Rs.6 lakhs per annum. Last date to apply is September 2. Visit https://www.buddy4study.com/page/idfc-first-bank-mba-scholarship to apply.

New courses from TreeHouse

Online preschool TreeHouse is launching virtual livelihood education courses for students from Class 6 to 9. These courses will cover a gamut of subjects and immerse young minds in skills they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world. Each course will have 10 sessions and cost Rs2,500 each. The courses will cover industries like Banking, E-commerce, Aviation and Hospitality, and Business Management and entrepreneurship. The curriculum for each has been drawn up by experts in the field and will help bridge the gap between practice and theory. For details, visit https://treehouseonline.in/categories-vocational/

Fintech festival and Vista 2021 at IIM-Bangalore

NSRCEL, the incubation arm of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), organised a Fintech Festival to celebrate the success of its fintech start-up incubation programme in partnership with ICICI Securities. The day-long event testified to the eventful 12-month journey of the programme and began with a welcome address by Prof. Venkatesh Panchapagesan. It saw robust discussions and debates on key topics including the opportunities and challenges in fintech, venture capital for fintech venture with global perspective, market expansion opportunities from Indian context, global fintech and aspirations on scaling up, and post-incubation relationship between NSRCEL and ventures.

IIM-Bangalore also hosted a three-day event Vista 2021 on the theme theme ‘Together Towards Tomorrow’, which focused on tackling unprecedented challenges and explore the plethora of opportunities that lie ahead. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Dr. Rishikesha Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore and Professor Arvind Subramanian, Former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India delivered a keynote address. Speakers like Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America; Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman, Marico; Rajat Sharma, Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief, India TV offered their insights and panel discussions explored sustainable growth and developing the Electric Vehicle ecosystem. There were a host of workshops, professional training sessions and a series of competitions across the various domains of management.

FLAME University’s seminar series on research

FLAME University launched the International Research Seminar Series, which will go on till December, with an inaugural session on ‘Developing and Impactful Research: Ideas and Strategies’. This featured speakers like Raj Sethuraman, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Retailing; Professor Harold Simmons, Chair in Marketing, Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University, the U.S., Justin Paul, Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Consumer Studies, and Professor, Universidad de Puerto Rico, San Juan, the U.S., and Vivek Balaraman, Chief Scientist and Head, Behavioural, Business, and Social Science Research, TCS Research, Tata Consultancy Services, India. The next session on ‘Impactful Experimental Research’ included Prof. Rajat Roy, Associate Professor, Bond Business School, Bond University, Australia. The series is open to all students, academicians and practitioners.

IIT-Kanpur launches entrepreneurship policy and wins award for Tech for Tribal programme

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur announced that its Academic Senate had approved a comprehensive Students Entrepreneurship Policy that recognises the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among the students in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP). The policy introduces allows undergraduate students in the third year and the postgraduate students to gain academic credit while pursuing entrepreneurial activities. The students can also avail semester leave to pursue their ideas by using facilities both inside and outside the campus.

The institution also won the Best Entrepreneurial Skill Training Project award for its ‘Tech for Tribal’ programme at the inaugural Van Dhan Annual awards of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). Tech For Tribals aims at the holistic development of tribals with a focus on entrepreneurship development, soft skills, IT, and business development through SHGs operating through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs).

MAAC opens new centre in Delhi

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) inaugurated a new centre in Kalkaji, New Delhi. Spread across 6000 sq. ft., fthe centre has a dedicated game zone, chroma setup, audio and video editing sections, pre-production set up, placement department, art gallery and more. Atishi Marlena, member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, inaugurated the centre in the presence of special guests such as Abhinandan Ghosh, Art Director, Lakshya Digital; Manpreet Singh, Creative Specialist, Zee Media Corp. Ltd., who is also a MAAC Alumni; and Hitesh Kumar, CEO and Chief Creative Director, Splat Studio. For more visit www.maacindia.com/

Joint certification from Wiley’s and IIM Lucknow

WileyNXT offers a flagship programme of Data Driven Product Management, in collaboration with IIM Lucknow. It brings together Product, Marketing, Development and Scale Up Strategy across product life cycle with Data Analytics and Design Thinking. Curated for a diverse target audience, this programme offers a joint certification from Wiley’s and IIM-Lucknow along with executive alumni status to the learners. Four batches of this seven-month course have been completed and the fifth will begin in September 2021. For more information, visit https://www.wileynxt.com/

Health-related programmes at Sanskriti University

Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital organised a free vaccination drive for the faculty, staff members, and their families. Through this initiative, the university has ensured the safety of its students and faculty members upon their return for offline classes. The drive was inaugurated by Chancellor Sachin Gupta, who was vaccinated along with senior functionaries. The institute also organised Suvarna Prashan Sanskar child care camp for children from 0 to 16 years.

Sanskriti University’s School of Medical and Allied Sciences conducted a webinar on eye problems among students and faculty members. Eye-related problems are beginning to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The resource person was Dr. Lakshmi Kuniyal, who spoke about popular manifestations of COVID -19 and sensitised the students about the symptoms and diagnoses of different kinds of eye diseases caused by COVID-19.

BMU conducts programme for educators

BML Munjal University (BMU) hosted an ATAL (AICTE’s Teaching and Learning Academy) Faculty Development Programme on Instructional Design for Effective Teaching, with over 140 teachers and professors across different disciplines. Prof. Manoj K. Arora, the Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the event, which included expert talks and hands-on sessions for effective teaching and conducting evaluations in online and offline mode. The participants also gained a perspective on National Education Policy and how it affects teachers and teaching.

Flipkart and IIM-Sambalpur partner to promote small businesses

Flipkart and Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur announced a partnership to support and promote small businesses, artisans and weavers by leveraging technology, e-commerce platform and market insights. Through this partnership, announced on National Handloom Day, IIM-Sambalpur and Flipkart will leverage their deep expertise and knowledge to create an operational framework to support under-served communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach. Flipkart executives will participate by sharing operational know-how, market and consumer insights. The company will also explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products created by these entrepreneurs, MSMEs and artisans through its marketplace.

Learning Spiral conducts online entrance exams for two institutes

Learning Spiral, an online examination solution provider, conducted online admission entrance examinations for Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Anurag University, Telangana. More than 15,000 candidates were assessed for admission for various courses. Learning Spiral combines several technologies like Remote Proctoring, Secure Browsing, Remote Candidate Authentication, Data Encryption during transit, and Record and Review Proctoring for the online examination system.

Over 100 Indian students awarded the Erasmus Mundus scholarship

Of the 2,756 scholarships awarded worldwide, 153 students from India were awarded the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarships this year. With this, India ranks first for the second consecutive year among 167 countries. The 74 girls and 79 boys were selected from 756 applications from India. The Delegation of the European Union to India organised a virtual event for the Indian students who have received a scholarship for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) funded by the EU’s Erasmus+ programme. The selected students will have the opportunity to study and conduct research in at least two universities located in different European countries and obtain a joint, double or multiple degree in a wide variety of topics such as big data management, life sciences, food innovation, environmental sciences, urban climate and culture. The fully funded scholarship will cover tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance of the recipient. The students get an opportunity to stay and experience over 20 different European countries over two years.

Scholarships from upGrad and Swades Foundation

Edtech firm upGrad and the Swades Foundation have announced 100 scholarships in name of each Olympic medal winner - Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the members of the medal-winning Indian hockey team. The scholarships will be broken into Gold, Silver and Bronze tiers, and will be given on basis of the candidate’s merit. The idea is empower ambitious youth and working professionals at the grassroots level.

Edukemy to host scholarship test for UPSC CSE General Studies

Edukemy announced free Online Scholarship Tests for General Studies (UPSC CSE) for students across India. These tests are prepared by expert faculty and are intended to provide financial assistance to deserving students. This course is an intensive online learning programme that ensures coverage and understanding of the complete UPSC CSE syllabus. Students can avail only one chance to be eligible for the scholarship. Visit https://edukemy.com/events/edukemy-s-online-scholarship-test-for-general-studies-upsc-cse to register

University of Essex to offer data science classes to all students

As data analytical skills are increasingly required across other disciplines, the University of Essex is offering free data science training to all students in a pioneering project to be launched at the end of September. Every Essex student will be offered the new 10-day Data Science for All course undergraduates who do not have a computer science background but want to improve their skills in data science and data analytics. A Data Science Boot Camp is also being launched for Master's students in the social sciences and humanities.

New course in Rotomotion and Matchmoving

Ri8brain has launched Rotomotion and Matchmoving, a course that covers a vital process in achieving the VFX workflow, and is designed to give students a strong foundation in the subject. The course mentor, Sajeev Sadanandan, is a Matchmove and Layout expert with over 14 years of experience in the Visual Effects Industry. This 120-hour course is available for Rs.76,464, with easy, interest-free finance options. Details at https://ri8brain.com/courses/rotomotion-matchmoving/

ICA Edu Skills launches new diploma course

ICA Edu Skills announced the launch of a diploma course in Financial Markets in order to prepare industry-ready professionals. The four-month ‘Diploma in Financial Market' programme, targeted at the post-graduates or new graduates, consists of industry-oriented course curriculum, experienced and certified faculty, soft skills training, placement assistance and hands-on practical training on capital markets and financial management. The duration four months (230 hours) and it has been divided in 10 study modules. After the completion, the students will get certification from ICA, NSE and NISM.

Deborah Quazzo joins Simplilearn’s Board

Simplilearn announced the addition of Deborah Quazzo to the company’s Board of Directors. Deborah Quazzo is the managing partner at GSV Ventures and the co-founder of the annual ASU+GSV . With her experience in the education and corporate skilling sectors, she is expected to play a pivotal role in driving growth and transformation in the company.

VMC to hold NAT on August 15

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) will hold its National Admission Test (NAT) with scholarships for the academic year 2021-22 via online mode on August 15. VMC’s NAT is a qualifying exam designed exclusively for IIT-JEE and NEET applicants. The institute will not charge any registration fee from those who register until August 15. Also the students taking the test will get an additional concession of 15% on tuition fee. To celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, VMC is also offering a 75% fee concession on 12th Pass NEET course and 12th Pass JEE Course.

ICF India Conclave to be held in August

International Coaching Federation (ICF) Chennai Charter Chapter presents ICF India Conclave 2021 in collaboration with other ICF India Chapters. It will be held as a virtual event from August 26 to August 28. The theme is Coaching for Growth – Individuals, Teams, Organisations, Systems (ITOS) and is for anyone who is seeking growth for themselves or for others. The sessions will be a mix of inspiring talks, coaching success stories, interactive panel discussions, experiential masterclasses, roundtables and more. It also offers “Experience Coaching” where participants can avail of a complimentary 1:1 coaching session with an ICF coach. To register and for more information, visit https://coachingforgrowth2021.com/ or contact +919010059007

Infinity Learn offers NEET prep

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya launches FINALE (Final Infinity National Learner’s Exam) on August 18 and August 30. Students can register and take mock tests and attempt previous year papers as a preparatory exercise for the NEET exam scheduled to be held on September 12. Applicants will have to register with their NEET exam hall ticket number, which is the only eligibility criteria. For more details visit www.infinitylearn.com