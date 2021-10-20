News from the world of Education: October 20, 2021

Information on admissions, scholarships, courses, and more...

The University of Hull becomes full Chevening partner

The University of Hull recently became a full Chevening partner. It announced five new scholarships for students from eligible countries for Master’s programmes. It is accepting applications from over 160 countries including India for the academic year 2022-23.

Eligibility: Prospective applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree equivalent to a high UK second class honours. Students must also meet the English language requirements set out in Chevening’s guidance for applicants on their website. Prospective candidates must apply for a University of Hull full-time postgraduate taught programme, which leads to a Master’s qualification. Chevening scholars are required to demonstrate qualities of influence and leadership, and applicants must be able to demonstrate they have at least two years of work or equivalent experience by the end of September 2021. Last, all Chevening scholars need to return to the county they were selected from at the end of the period of study. To be considered for a scholarship, students need to submit their applications through Chevening’s online application system and complete their Master’s degree application on the University of Hull’s website.

Deadline: Chevening’s online application system will be open until November 2.

For details, visit, www.hull.ac.uk/scholarships

Federal Bank’s internship programme

Federal Bank has launched a Federal Internship Programme (FIP), is organised in association with Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE). This integrates virtual sessions by MaGE and internship at Federal Bank branches/ offices. Upon successful completion, the intern will be awarded a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking, from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). In addition, the intern stands a chance to be considered for absorption as probationary Officer with Federal Bank.

Duration: Two years

Eligibility: Minimum aggregate of 60% or above throughout Class X, XII and graduation. In addition, candidates must not exceed 27 years of age as on October 1, 2021. The place of candidates’ domicile can be Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana or Uttar Pradesh.

Deadline: October 23. Online aptitude test is scheduled for November 7.

https://www.federalbank.co.in/federal-internship-program

World University of Design’s CULT 2021

World University of Design’s two-day inter-college annual design and cultural festival, Cult 2021, will be held on October 22 and 23, and will host several competitive events in an online mode. With cash prizes for winner, first and second runner ups, the event invites participation by undergraduate and graduate students from across India. Along with categories such as Group Dance Competition, Virtual Jamming Sessions, Broadway Style Theatre, Solo Dance and Song Contests, new categories have been added. Register at https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/cult-2021/

Advantage 15 Challenge and Summit

Clever Harvey, in association with IIT-Kharagpur E-Cell, is organising Advantage15 Challenge 2021. an entrepreneurship competition for teenagers. The final round on October 24 will see 24 teams pitch their business ideas ‘Shark Tank’ style to a jury of experts during the Advantage 15 Summit, a virtual career event for teens and parents. Four shortlisted winners will win a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and unlock a certification of achievement from IIT-Kharagpur E-cell. The one-day virtual event will feature 15 live events and competitions for both parents and children and have a stellar line-up of speakers for intriguing one-on-one sessions. For more details, visit https://cleverharvey.com/advantage15/

Orchids - The International School Celebrates World Mental Health Day

Orchids - The International School recently started its month-long Mental Health Awareness activities on World Mental Health Day. To raise awareness among students, parents, and staff regarding mental health issues, Orchids organised a laughter therapy session on October 10. Orchids will organise a series of events till November 10 to address Mental Wellbeing post-Covid, where mental health experts will help clear doubts pertaining to mental wellness.

Pharmacovigilance Training and Internship

The Whiteboard recently announced its partnership with Oviya MedSafe aimed at graduates who want to make a career in pharmacovigilance. It will also help students with a Life Science background gain exposure and equip them with wider knowledge in PV, thereby making them project-ready. For details, visit, http://www.thewhiteboard.co.in

Morgan Stanley to collaborate with RV University

Troy Tohid, Executive Director, Asia Head of Institutional Client Services - Equities and Fixed Income (Institutional Securities Group), Morgan Stanley, recently visited RV University to explore opportunities, collaborate for curriculum development, blended learning and research in the areas of finance and banking. Addressing students, faculty and staff, Tohid stated that Morgan Stanley would like to establish a partnership with RVU and that India would be a core site for his company and shared details about Morgan Stanley’s business units.

XLRI completes summer internship

XLRI recently completed its Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for its largest-ever class of 474 students (2020-22 batch) of the Business Management and Human Resource Management programs across its Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses. Top recruiters were Amazon, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Company, Accenture Strategy, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, to name a few.

MVJCE students devise method to extract gold, other metals

The students from the Civil Engineering department of MVJ College of Engineering (MVJCE) devised a method to extract gold from printed circuit boards of old mobile phones. The same method can be used to extract other metals like silver and copper too from e-waste. Akshaya G., B. Kamala, Chandana M.C. and Deepthi K.V. used aqua regia, a corrosive reagent used to clean glassware and in gold refining processes, for the leaching (extraction of certain materials from a carrier into a liquid) of the precious metal (Gold) from the PCBs of the used mobile phones.

CDSIMER faculty bags the first prize in a national level competition

On the occasion of National Pharmacovigilance Week, the National Coordination Center-Indian Pharmacopoeia commission (NCC-IPC, Govt of India) under the Pharmacovigilance Program of India (PVPI) recently organised various national level competitions including e-poster, video-animation, and essay writing. The theme for this year’s programme was Patient safety through Pharmacovigilance. Dr. Shiva Murthy N., Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Dr. Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research (CDSIMER), won the video-animation short film competition with his film Brandabuse — End the Menace.

DOT School of Design wins awards

DOT School of Design, Chennai, recently launched a redesigned website with a fresh look and added features. Early this year the institute won the ‘Most Promising Design Education College’ award in the WEEXPO Lead ‘21 conclave. The Higher Education Digest named the institute as the “College of the Year 2021”. The Indian Achievers Forum conferred the “Shiksha Bharathi” award for educational excellence to the Dot School of Design, Chennai. The forum also awarded the institute for their “Outstanding Professional Achievement & Contribution in Nation Building, among others.

Low-Code/No-Code AI-Driven Proctoring as a service launched

Wheebox recently launched a Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) AI-Driven Proctoring Solution for all Learning Management Solution Companies. The application can be integrated into any existing Learning Management System (LMS) in a single touch. This integration is suited for Certification Platforms and many other LTI-compliant applications.

GLIM announces an exclusive Alumni Rewards Programme

GLIM, Chennai, recently announced the launch of an exclusive Alumni Rewards Programme — Great Lakes Insider for its 9,800+ strong alumni spread across 33 countries. The launch event was held virtually on at its mega alumni meet Confluence 2021. The focus is to Connect, Communicate, and Create relations between GLIM and its alumni.

Te Herenga Waka student joins Emerging Innovator

Holly Gooch, a Master of Educational Psychology student at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University of Wellington, will join the KiwiNet Emerging Innovator programme to progress a project to help twice-exceptional secondary students. Twice-exceptional students are those identified as gifted, with strong ability in some cognitive, creative, and/or cultural area, while also having a diagnosed disability. Holly is the first person in the University’s Faculty of Education to receive this award from KiwiNet.

Devusinh Chauhan at IIT Guwahati

Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, Government of India, recently visited IIT Guwahati, where he inaugurated the BSNL EPBAX Exchange and Bharat Fibre Services at IIT Guwahati. On his way to the inauguration venue, the MoS also visited the Lakshminath Bezbaroa Central Library where various aspects of connected library, IT enabled state-of-the art facilities and unique installations were explained.

S. Chand Group forms Convergia to offer integrated EdTech solutions

In order to strengthen its focus on the EdTech business, S. Chand group recently consolidated its digital businesses in the newly formed company Convergia Digital Education Pvt. Ltd, that aims to offer technology integrated teaching and learning solutions for delivering superior academic outcomes for schools, teachers and students. Convergia has two EdTech offerings — Mylestone smart curriculum, a one-stop, 360° academic solution for schools, to empower them to continue teaching and learning completely online or hybrid. The second is a personalised learning solution for students, Learnflix, which offers a highly affordable at-home learning package.

ISTE Membership Portal Developed by K. J. Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology

A team from K. J. Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology (KJSIEIT), Sion, Mumbai, recently developed the ISTE Membership Portal that enables professionals, students, and technical institutes across the nation to connect with the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) by applying for Life Membership, Institutional Membership, and Student Membership in an Online Mode. It was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the 50th ISTE National Annual Convention Award Function 2020.

Podar Innovation Centre implements Special Scheme of Assessment for student

The Podar Innovation Centre has implemented Special Scheme of Assessment for students of classes X and XII based on the new CBSE exam pattern and ensured that 13,240 students (7,106 from class IX and 6,134 from class X) from 75 schools got enough practice in the new exam pattern.

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya ropes in Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, recently onboarded cricketer Rohit Sharma as its Brand ambassador. He will be the face of Infinity Learn’s multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities. He will represent the brand positively in a multitude of settings and add a push button to multi-channel marketing campaign as well as brand engagement activities.

IBM to skill 30 million people globally by 2030

IBM recently committed a global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030. To achieve this goal, IBM announced a clear roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. The effort will leverage IBM’s existing programmes and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.

EuroSchool Whitefield receives International Dimension in Schools Award

The Whitefield Campus of EuroSchool, was recently awarded the British Council International Dimension in Schools Award/ Certificate for the period 2022-25 by British Council. International Dimension in Schools (IDS) supports schools that have shown a commitment to embed international awareness and global citizenship within their classroom teaching practices and school.

Ela Green School receives LEED Platinum certification

Ela Green School was recently awarded the LEED Platinum Certification for its building, located at Maraimalai Nagar, on the outskirts of Chennai. The building has received the certification under LEED v4.1 Operations + Maintenance (O+M) earning a score of 86 LEED credit points.

Students from Aakash Institute secure ranks in top 200 in the JEE Advanced 2021

Fourteen students from Aakash Institute have secured ranks in the Top 200 in the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Apart from the 14 classroom students, 13 students from the DLP (Distance Learning Programme) and 5 from Aakash Live have secure ranks in Top 200.

Great Learning to host a Master Class on Growth Marketing

Great Learning will host a Masterclass on Growth Marketing on October 25. The one-hour live session is free and can be attended by interested growth marketing. Rajneesh Negi, Brand Management and Digital Marketing expert,will be the key speaker. The session will conclude with a Q and A. Register at https://www.greatlearning.in/webinar/masterclass-growth-marketing-101?utm_source=branding_pr&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=test

Lido Learning’s coding boot camp

Lido Learning recently announced its first-ever Coding Boot Camp. The top 5% participants will get the opportunity to take the Microsoft Office Specialist exam, all expenses for which will be borne by Lido Learning. Up to 30 participants will be eligible for participation at the India-level of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship. The Indian winner will go on to compete with other countries’ winners for the title of the World Champion and a bumper cash prize. The free five-session camp is aimed at students from classes 1 to 10. According to the eligibility criteria, students must have access to a laptop or desktop to be able to take the five sessions, and attend at least four of the five sessions to qualify for the rewards.

IIM-B to celebrate 48th Foundation Day

The 48th Foundation Day of IIM Bangalore will be celebrated on October 28, virtually. Apart from addresses by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chair, Board of Governors, IIMB and Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, the event will include a lecture on Reconnecting to the West: India's New Geopolitics by Chief Guest Professor C Raja Mohan, Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, and will be streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BAgoOso7l0

Heritage Olympiad

Startup Innovation and Incubation Centre, IIT Kanpur’s incubatee, Cultre will be launching the second edition of the Heritage Olympiad on November 14. The Olympiad serves the primary objective of integrating heritage education in the mainstream curriculum. The curriculum for the Olympiad closely aligns with the syllabus and curriculum followed across major national and international boards to ensure the development of a sound perspective of Indian Heritage. For details, visit, www.siicfirst.com

Aditya Birla Education Trust #BackToSchool survey

Aditya Birla Education Trust recently conducted a survey #BackToSchool to gather insights from students, parents and teachers on their readiness to get back to physical schools. As per the ABET report, 57% of students based in Mumbai will prefer a hybrid learning model going forward. The survey was conducted among 1,500 respondents including students, parents as well as teachers from Mumbai. The analysis revealed that approximately 30% of students, 32% parents, and 44% teachers found the online mode of learning to be somewhat challenging due to various reasons. It recognised that 67% of students, 59% of parents, and 64% of teachers prefer attending schools physically provided all the safety precautions are followed. It also captured that around 57% students and 48% of parents would like to opt for a hybrid learning model. Similarly, 44% of teachers also prefer a hybrid model of teaching for the interim.

Aakash Educational Services Limited launches Aakash EduTV on JioTV App

To help students excel in NEET and JEE, Aakash EduTV recently forayed into the OTT space by launching the channel on JioTV application. This can be downloaded from the App store (ios) and play store (android). The channel offers access to Aakash’s programmes such as NEET Achiever, NEET Nurture, JEE and NEET MAX, JEE Repeater, FoundatioN Fastrack and Short video content such as Space and Us, JAM (just a minute) series, Science behind series, and so on. All updates related to the courses and schedule for the classes are available on edutv.aakash.ac.in.