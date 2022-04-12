News from the world of Education: April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 17:38 IST

Information on admissions, scholarships, and other events in schools and colleges.

PG programme in Economics

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics invites applications for a one-year PG programme in Economics.

Eligibility: Graduates from any stream, with minimum 50% or equivalent score..

Admission: The admission process will include screening, entrance test and personal interview.

https://bit.ly/3xipD6o

The institute also hosted an online talk by its Chairman Lord Meghnad Desai, in which he touched upon various current economic issues in the world.

MRes Cardiovascular Medicine

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year MRes Cardiovascular Medicine: From Molecules to Man course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three/ four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class from a recognised university, in a relevant Science undergraduate degree, with an overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/3O0zq7c

M.Sc. Immersive Technologies

The University of Bristol invites applications for M.Sc. Immersive Technologies (Virtual and Augmented Reality) through Fateh Education.

Deadline: July 29

Eligibility: Minimum requirement is Bachelor’s degree that is equivalent to a U.K. upper second-class degree (also known as a 2:1).

Visit www.fateheducation.com

Edu Brain Academy opens admissions

The Edu Brain Academy invites applications for its UG, PG and diploma programmes. It offers courses such as Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture, Hotel Management and Design and more.

Applications: Online and offline.

Eligibility: For the degree course, students should have completed Class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed class 10 in any stream from an approved school board. There is no entrance exam; admissions will be based on merit.

Admissions process: Personal Interview

Deadline: April 30

http://www.edubrain.in

M.Sc Digital Manufacturing

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc Digital Manufacturing course starting this September.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering, Technology, or a business-related discipline, an IELTS (Academic): 6.0 overall (no individual band less than 5.5), are required

https://bit.ly/3vbwegb

TSU opens applications

Truman State University invites applications for the Fall intake across various STEM and business management programmes.

Programmes offered: Agricultural Science, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Environmental Studies, Mathematics, Business Administration, and more.

Minimum eligibility: 3.0 GPA or 1160 SAT and IELTS 6.5 or equivalent

Deadline: April 30

https://international.truman.edu/southasia/

Certificate course in Machine Learning and Python

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants recently launched its new course on Certificate in Machine Learning with Python for finance professionals. It includes 16 practical exercises and solutions to help finance professionals learn how machine learning tools are used to develop time saving solutions. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3v6yN3q

Job-guaranteed linked courses

EduBridge recently announced fully online job-guarantee courses for its Data Analytics, Java Full Stack Development and Software Testing courses. Successful candidates will be offered a job through its internal placement team. These courses are also available with a no-cost EMI option to make them more accessible.

EduCrack launched

The Lexicon Group recently launched EduCrack , an online education platform for competitive exams. Starting with MBA, Law, English Proficiency and CRT, EduCrack will tutor students for more than 15 competitive exams across banking, management, public services among others. It is available across all mobile devices, and the app can be downloaded through Google Playstore and also on IOS App Store shortly.

Guidance to UPSC aspirants

PrepeLadder guides UPSC aspirants, with free access to all its premium UPSC study material for seven days. Aspirants can sign up on the PrepLadder app and unlock the entire application by using the code FREETRIAL.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Kozhikode held its 24th Annual Convocation on campus, where 962 were students conferred titles and degrees. The graduating students included 11 from IIMK’s Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), 468 from the PGP, 60 from the one-year full-time PGP-BL, and 40 each from the batch of PGP-Finance and Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management, and 343 from the Executive Post Graduate Programme - Interactive Learning Mode.

IIM Bangalore’s 47th convocation saw 690 students graduate with nine winning gold medals. This included 11 from the Doctoral Programme,488 from PGP, 76 from EPGP, 75 from PGPEM, and 40 from PGP-BA. The institute also welcomed eight students to the fifth batch of the NS Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship programme.

Researchers of the Electric Mobility Laboratory of IIT-Guwahati, led by Prof. Praveen Kumar, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, recently developed a technology that rates the motors and batteries of electric vehicles and suggests to Original Equipment Manufacturers the best drivetrain components for the Indian scene.

RITES Limited recently entered into an MoU with IIT-Delhi to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.

IIT-Madras researchers recently launched India’s first indigenously developed Polycentric Prosthetic Knee, called Kadam, which aims to improve the quality of life for thousands of above-knee amputees. This was developed in association with Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT) and Mobility India.

News from Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University School of Tourism and Hospitality recently organised the Punjabi Food Festival to give budding chefs practical experience to help service personnel develop their skills.

The university recently signed an MoU with The Academy For Cultural Diplomacy in Berlin, Germany, to develop academic and cultural ties between students of both nations.

The university, in association with the Council of Industrial Innovation and Research, recently organised a virtual international conference on Machine Learning and Blockchain Technologies to enable synergy between these areas and to provide a leading forum for researchers, developers, practitioners, and professionals from various sectors to meet and share latest solutions and ideas.

MoUs and collaborations

Arvog Finance (Finkurve Financial Services Limited), with an aim to transform the education sector through its easy-to-avail financial service, recently tied-up with Finplan International Education.

IIFL Foundation recently partnered with FinX (ID Finxperts Skilling Foundation) to skill and train women graduates and groom them to be job-ready in the BFSI industry.

The University of Jammu Special Purpose Vehicle foundation (UOJSPVF) recently signed an MoU with the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India to develop Centers of Excellence and Product Innovation Centre in collaboration with Industry partners.

The Faculty of Agriculture, Human Resource Development Center of Sri Sri University, Cuttack, and the Sattvik Council of India recently conducted a series of seminars on applications of Sattvik certifications.

The Design Village, Noida, recently collaborated with originators of ARAKU speciality coffee brand to set up an unique cafe experience to spread awareness about the complex processes involved in the delivery of these speciality coffee beans.

Arvog recently partnered with Finplan International Education to leverage modern learning and to make aspiring CA professionals equipped for the global market.

Manipal Global Skills Academy and HDFC Life recently collaborated to hire tech talent to empower the FinTech capabilities in India and polish the existing skills of India’s IT and Tech talent.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, in partnership with The Hebrew University, Israel, will launch an Innovation Management Course, a virtual training programme on innovations and entrepreneurship. The first programme will include topics such as incubation, disruptive innovation, funding, and more.

George’s University, Grenada, in association with Ramaiah Group of Institutions, will host a roadshow in several cities throughout South India, in an effort to guide medical aspirants to an international medical degree. Starting on April 27 in Kochi, the roadshow will continue until May 3 in Chennai. For more details, and to register, visit, bit.ly/sgu-roadshow

The University of Melbourne and IISc recently collaborated for the first-ever joint Ph.D. programme in Science and Technology which may be extended to Medical PhD programmes in the near future. The programme is part of the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy (MIPA).

Convocation held

IMS Noida recently organised the convocation ceremony for the management students. Dhruv Kumar Gupta, Former President of Havells Pvt Ltd; S.K. Gupta, MD, Institute of Cost Accounting of India; and Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, were present.

Insights into board exams

Filo recently released insights on how students are preparing for the CBSE and ICSE Class 10 and 12 board exams. Key findings were — students spend 4-5 hours per week on query resolution; most doubts were in Maths, followed by Physics; 80% are dealing with exam pressure,seeking tips for last-minute preparation, time management, and preparation anxiety; 30% who are preparing for Class 12 boards were concerned about career choices.

Diamond Subject Rating in Management awarded

BML Munjal University recently announced that its School of Management has been awarded with ‘Diamond’ Subject Rating in Management by QS I-GAUGE, an independent private sector rating system for India’s universities, colleges, and schools.

Anurag Agrawal joins Ashoka

Ashoka University recently appointed Anurag Agrawal, former Director, CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, as the Dean of Biosciences and Health Research.

Sona College placements

Companies from Software, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Textiles and Infrastructure sector emerged as the top recruiters during the recent campus placement season at Sona College of Technology, Salem, where 656 students, out of the 772 who opted for placement, have got job offers. IT and Software sector firms remained the top employers, and non-IT sector firms too preferred to hire those with a knowledge of software and digital tools.

NITIE to reduce academia-industry gap in supply chain logistics

NITIE recently embarked on bridging the academia-industry gap in the field of supply chain and logistics. At a recently-held stakeholder meet, industry experts spoke about the need for skill upgradation to address the last mile needs.

GRE General Test at Home

ETS introduced the GRE General Test At Home. It allows test takers to complete time-sensitive admissions applications by providing the GRE test in an identical format and on-screen experience as in a test centre. The content and scoring of the assessment remain unchanged. It has introduced new methods to keep malpractices and cheating in check. For details, visit, www.ets.org

MBA mentorship career fest

VMentor.ai recently hosted its mentorship fest, Step Up, under its vertical YUGMA. Over 25 industry mentors attended and interacted with aspiring and current MBA students. Key industries such as BFSI, healthcare/pharma, IT, FMCG, FMCD, market research were represented.