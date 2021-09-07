News from the world of Education: September 7, 2021

07 September 2021 18:29 IST

Information on admissions, scholarships, and more

MSc Advanced Software Engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Advanced Software Engineering course starting at an additional entry point in January 2022.

Fee: £18,950 for international students

Advertising

Advertising

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a closely-related discipline. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Duration: One year

https://bit.ly/3yQiMyh

President’s Honorary Scholarship

Truman State University, the U.S., is offering a special merit-based President’s Honorary Scholarship for international students from India.

Scholarship levels and selection

$10,000 Scholarship

Selection criteria: Students must have an SAT score of 1300, an IELTS of 7.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.5, and have to submit an essay.

Number of awards: Five for students enrolling in Spring 2022, and 10 for students enrolling in Fall 2022

$7,500 Scholarship

Selection criteria: Students must have an IELTS score of 7.0 or equivalent and either a GPA of 3.25 or SAT 1240, and submit an essay.

Number of awards: Varies

$5,000 Scholarship

Selection criteria: Students must have an IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent and either a GPA of 3.0 or SAT 1160.

Number of awards: Varies

For details, https://www.truman.edu/

MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST), Chennai, has introduced MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (MBA IEV). The objective is to nurture and produce new-generation entrepreneurs with the right business skills while studying. It comprises core and elective courses, skill certification, capstone projects and Action Learning Segments. Students will receive access to pre-incubation and incubation support at the institute to convert ideas to business model, traverse a path of entrepreneurship and practice venture as part of academic curriculum to obtain the master’s degree. FIND LINK AND ADD

Stella Maris College, Chennai, inaugurates Digital Learning and Research Centre

The “Jayshree Venkatraman Digital Learning and Research Centre” at Stella Maris College was recently established in the memory of Jayshree Venkatraman, erstwhile Chairman of AMCO Batteries and Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited. It will offer physical and digital infrastructure for conducting online and hybrid courses, producing web-based learning modules, and optimising online collaborations with academic institutions and the industry across the globe.

Merck funds Indian IIT-Bombay for COVID-19 research

Merck recently announced a donation of ₹ 1.7crore over two years to IIT-Bombay to support the development of clinical tests for COVID-19 disease severity assessment. The partnership will focus on five areas including, Biomarker discovery of COVID-19 severity at an early phase of infection, Immunoassays for the detection of biomarkers using Single Molecule Counting technology, AI-driven short-listing of COVID-19 biomarkers for prognosis using immunoassay panel.

Affordable access to higher education

UNext Learning Private Limited recently launched a multi-film ad campaign that seeks to reimagine traditional learning choices and address some current challenges in the higher education ecosystem by going online. The ad films, with the tagline ‘Aapka Next, Aapka Right’ created by McCann Worldgroup, highlights how students today can overcome the obstacles of distance, accessibility, affordability, and quality content by choosing a next generation online learning partner in UNext to continue their higher education. UNext plans to offer a wide variety of online courses and degrees from top universities and colleges, enabling students/learners to have better outcomes and opportunities in their lives.

LastPass releases survey on IT security at HEIs

LastPass by LogMeIn recently released a study on the solutions and strategies needed to protect critical systems and sensitive data based on an IDG survey of 300 IT professionals employed at HEIs. The IDG survey found that 88% of institutions suffered an IT security infringement because of poor password management this year alone. Four in 10 respondents reported difficulty keeping up with cyberattacks, and 32% were stymied by the task of protecting every entry point and device accessing the institution’s data and applications. For more information and to read the full paper, visit, https://bit.ly/3BG6Roo

Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing Hub at IIIT-Delhi

iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi was recently funded by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI, recently funded the establishment of iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi. The company has been created under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) of the GOI. It has been set up to create a collaboration between industries, academic institutions and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions to four main sectors — health, law enforcement and security, education and environmental sustainability.

HELP programme

Heartfulness Meditation’s HELP programme has a positive impact on students’ motivation, as per a study published in International Journal of Current Research. It concluded that positive motivation leads to rewards and negative motivation towards pain. Students must develop positive motivation to cultivate a healthy society. The programme significantly decreases negative motivations and shows a greater improvement in positive motivation amongst students that can eventually raise a healthy generation.

Instructional design for effective teaching

BMU recently hosted AICTE’s Teaching and Learning Academy Faculty Development programme on Instructional Design for Effective Teaching, with over 140 teachers across different disciplines attending the FDP. The workshop was attended by participants from around the country and included expert talks and hands-on sessions in conducting running simulations for engaged classroom, teaching through case studies, gamifying teaching, using various online tools like Jamboard, Padlet, Mentimeter and Poll for effective teaching and conducting evaluations online and offline, for assessing effectiveness in learning. Participants also gained a perspective on the NEP and how it affects teachers and teaching.

ISBF collaborates with Lancers International School, Gurugram

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) recently collaborated with the Gurugram-based Lancers International School for its growing EMF Club initiative. The EMF Club is a student-led body aimed at facilitating enthusiasm and passion for innovation in Economics, Management and Finance (EMF). Close to 55 learners from Classes 10-12, led by founder member Mokshika Maheshwari, attended the launch.

Joint Study by IC3 Institute and Shiv Nadar University

IC3 Institute and Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, recently released the 2021 IC3 Institute Student Quest Survey Report that examines the dynamics of students’ decision-making process for higher education. More than 6,600 students between Classes 9 and 12 from 2,000 schools across India and South Asia responded. When choosing a particular programme, three factors seemed most significant: about 35% said that they would choose a programme based on their interests, 27% favoured future job prospects, and 21% gave the highest importance to their own perceived strength in a particular area of study. It also revealed that 68% of Class 11 and 12 students preferred to study in their home countries, a sharp increase of 24% from 2020. Around 49%students in Classes 9 and 10 preferred to study in their home countries, and 24% remained undecided, highlighting the importance of counselling in earlier grades.

Acquisition of programming knowledge at IIT Bombay

Progate Inc recently announce the provision of the programming learning service “Progate” to 10,000 IIT-Bombay students. Progate has been recognised by IIT-B to be a suitable course of learning, allowing it to be the service of choice that provides an educational base and support the acquisition of basic coding knowledge to 10,000 students on campus. For details, visit progate.com

Spirit of Invention Scholarship Programme 2021

Avery Dennison Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avery Dennison Corporation, recently felicitated the winners of the 9th edition of its annual scholarship programme ‘Spirit of Invention’ (InvEnt). With the objective of supporting leadership and innovation, and nurturing young talent in students studying in Science, Engineering and Technology, Avery Dennison awarded 15 scholars with a scholarship of $ 1,300 each in a virtual award ceremony.

Future of work and learning

Ǫuest Alliance recently brought together key players in the CSR and social impact sector for a dialogue on the essential skills and mindsets that young people in India will need to navigate a VUCA world. Hosted in collaboration with Sattva Consulting, the fourth edition of the Ǫuest Funder Co-Lab was held under the aegis of the Annual Ǫuest 2 Learn Summit, and brought together representatives from industry leaders like IBM, J.P. Morgan, H.T. Parekh foundation, Cap Gemini and Dasra. The session was designed to examine trends, gaps, and opportunities in STEM education and featured a panel discussion on aligning STEM education with the NEP.

Scaler Academy acquires Coding Elements

Scaler recently announced the acquisition of Coding Elements, marking the ed-tech start-up’s first acquisition to accelerate business growth. With this acquisition, Scaler aims to bring synergies between the two companies to strengthen further and expand its offering in the professional upskilling space.

FLAME University gets E-LEAD certification by QS I∙GAUGE

FLAME University was recently certified with an E-LEAD certificate by QS I∙GAUGE to certify the preparedness of the university to conduct online teaching and learning. The certification process involved rigorous data collection, evaluation and assessment of performance metrics as set out in the methodology by QS. It is a validation of the effort put in by the faculty and professional associates in setting up their online learning systems last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

Meet for Associates Partners contribution

Noida International University recently organised Associates Partners Meet 2021-22, where associate partners or representatives of its business associates got to meet the top management. These meets are means to develop a cordial relation and strengthen the bond with the APs outside the reigns of work pressure. It is an open platform where business associates can voice views and share feedback. APs have been awarded for their effort and contribution to NIU success.

IIM-Sambalpur’s virtual inauguration

After introducing its Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals in this March, IIM-Sambalpur, welcomed its first Executive MBA batch through a virtual inauguration. The keynote speaker was Sandeep Tyagi, Director-HR, Samsung Electronics. There are 54 students in the first batch of the two-year programme who come from diverse sectors.

ImaginXP joins UiPath Academic Alliance programme

ImaginXP recently announced that it has joined UiPath’s Academic Alliance programme, as a part of which UiPath will equip ImaginXP educators with knowledge, skills and abilities required to adopt Robotic Process Automation (RPA). UiPath will also provide educators with curriculum, course content, learning materials, and the software required to train students. ImaginXP will work with its partner universities to explore opportunities of incorporating RPA as part of various technical and non-technical programmes. On successful completion of these courses, students will receive a course completion certificate jointly issued by UiPath and ImaginXP.

Commandant Swati Sharma selected for Chevening Scholarship

Commandant Swati Sharma from the Rajasthan Home Guards Services Officer was recently selected for the Chevening Scholarship to pursue her Master’s in Risk, Disaster and Resilience from University College, London. Chevening is the UK government’s international award scheme aimed at developing global leaders and is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). A national-level Pistol Shooter, Swati Sharma joined the RHS cadre in 2012, as the first woman officer. She qualified for the Civil Defence and Disaster Management Course at National Civil Defence College, Nagpur, and has diplomas from Army College of Materials Management and Symbiosis.

Plaksha University in Mohali

Plaksha University recently announced that its 50-acre state-of-the-art campus in IT city, Mohali, will open on October 4. Plaksha is being set up in collaboration with top universities such as UC Berkeley, Purdue and SRI, and will foster an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. Its vision is to focus on contemporary and interdisciplinary technology degrees, set up research centres in areas such as digital health, cybersecurity, data science, digital agriculture and manufacturing, and stimulate entrepreneurship. The university aims to reimagine technology education and research for India and the world.

Gender diversity in the Investment Management industry

CFA Institute recently conducted its ‘Young Women in Investment’ initiative, with 41 participants. The cohort had women aged between 20 and 25 years with up to two years of work experience from varied educational backgrounds, who underwent a four-week intensive boot camp on core finance and business skills. Participants were mentored by industry leaders such as Navneet Munot, CEO, HDFC AMC; Satish Betadpur, MD, Investment Research, State Street Global Advisors, and more. Following the boot camp, participants were placed in stipend-paying internships for six months at reputed financial institutions in India such as BlackRock, CDPQ, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, and others.

Sanskriti conducts conference on education

Sanskriti University’s School of Education, recently conducted a two-day conference on “Innovations in Learning Experiences and Opportunities”. Prof. Sajid Jamal (DOE, AMU, Aligarh), Prof. Mohd Muzammil (Former VC of Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra), Dr Chandra Pal Singh Chauhan (former Dean, AMU, Aligarh) were key speakers of the conference, which was designed for research scholars and delegates from academic institutions and universities. The theme was divided into eight sub-themes such as innovation in learning, virtual learning,. learning through shadow education and web-based learning.

Jaro Education partners with Swiss School of Management

Jaro Education recently announced its partnership with the Swiss School of Management to launch a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Programme designed for working professionals who aspire to pursue a rewarding doctoral degree with international standards. The two-year DBA Programme, offered by SSM, is research-based, and will prepare business professionals to expand their knowledge and skills in the modern business world. It provides knowledge, real-world skills, and business and management practice to enhance career opportunities and expand professional networks.

Successful placement season at Marwadi University

Marwadi Education Foundation Group of Institutions, along with Marwadi University (MU), recently announced successful placements for 2021. Over 5,500 students were placed in reputed companies across India. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the university ensured students are successfully placed with packages of up to ₹ 10 lakhs per annum. Apart from placements from top companies, the university also signed a training and placement MOU with TCS.

Proctur to launch services in 50 regional languages

Proctur recently reached a user base of over a million students, 15,000 teachers, and 3,000 educational institutes. It has grown 300% in the last year and by offering its services in 10 regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, Assamese, and Malayalam) and other app updates and technological advancements, it will directly penetrate the regional market. By the end of the year, it will add 50 more languages and in-app chat feature and in-app messaging to create a seamless experience for users.

IIT-Guwahati lauded for contribution to the state during pandemic

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently appreciated the contributions of IIT Guwahati in tackling the pandemic. He was the Chief Guest of IIT Guwahati’s recently celebrated Foundation Day, and highlighted the institute’s support, leadership role and the collaboration with state government officials.

Affordable American MBAs and BBAs in India

Nexford University, a Washington D.C.-based, tech-enabled online university, recently announced a partnership with Eduvanz to bring affordable business education to Indian consumers. The partnership will make educational loans more affordable and flexible for business students. Eduvanz will finance Nexford University’s MBA and BBA programmes for up to 36 months at zero interest rates. Learners can finish the programme as rapidly as they wish, but repay over a much longer period.

Whistling Woods International joins SMPTE Initiative

Whistling Woods International (WWI) recently joined the On Set Virtual Production (OSVP) initiative undertaken by the Society for Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE). With this, WWI is taking another step towards educating its students and the Indian filmed entertainment industry on workflows of the future. The OSVP RIS will define standards and best practices and formulate pedagogy and workflows. WWI’s role as an academic institution will be hands-on testing and application of these technologies in production environments by its students.

Felicitating teachers

Vodafone Idea Foundation recently hosted Vodafone Idea Teacher’s Day Conclave 2021 to felicitate the beneficiaries of its Teachers Scholarship programme. Teachers shared their experience and spoke of how the scholarship would help them upskill. The foundation also unveiled “Teachers’ Diary”, a journal that captures stories on the power of technology in enabling teachers to reach students at large. The journal can be accessed at https://vicsr.flowpaper.com/TeachersDiary/