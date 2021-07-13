News from the world of Education: July 13, 2021

13 July 2021 18:00 IST

Information on admissions, research news, MOUs signed, scholarships and more...

Phase 2 Applications for B.Tech. and MBA Tech. programmes

VKM’s NMIMS Deemed-To-Be-University invites applications from students who could not apply to NMIMS-CET (NMIMS Common Entrance Test). Candidates can now apply through non-NMIMSCET procedure for B.Tech. and MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) programmes at the campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, Navi Mumbai and Indore. Admissions will commence after the conclusion of the NMIMSCET admission process and be based on Class XII marks. Candidates with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for Shirpur Campus) in Physics, Chemistry/Vocational Science and Maths will be eligible for admissions to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Indore Campuses. For details, visit www.nmims.edu/non-nmimscet

Versant Automated Language Practice Tests

Pearson recently added Versant English Practice Tests for test-takers who aim to build confidence and want to familiarise themselves with the test format before taking the real exam. The Automated Practice Test aims to help students and professionals in recruitment, training, and advancement in English spoken and written skills. The formats in which Versant Practice Tests will be available includes single skill speaking and writing tests, four skills corporate screening test, and four skills university placement test. For details, visit, http://www.VersantTest.com/prepare

Indian Institute Of Art and Design applications

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management.

Admissions process: IIAD Entrance Test

Deadline: July 26

Exam date: August 1 (online and offline)

Admission Helpline: +91 98713 83633, +91 11 4138 0000

www.iiad.edu.in

Data Science Programme and webinar

NUS Business School, in collaboration with Great Learning, is offering a six-month Data Science Programme for practical decision-making. The programme will be conducted online and includes masterclasses from industry experts. On completion, candidates will get a certificate from NUS Business School.

Great Learning will be hosting an hour-long (12 p.m. onwards), free-of-cost webinar on Careers in Data Science in 2021 on July 16. It will shine the spotlight on the current prevailing trends in the world of Data Science and Data Analytics. The instructor will break down the important concepts to give participants a sense of direction while shaping a career in these lucrative domains. The session aims to touch base in a structured manner to achieve a successful transition in the data science and analytics field. Those interested can register for the webinar by visiting https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/careers-in-data-science-in-2021

Deadline: July 15

https://bit.ly/3raAgTJ

MBA programmes at Jaipuria Instiute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, recently announced admissions to its two-year MBA and the MBA in Business Analytics programme for 2021-2023. Admission process includes a Group Discussion/Personal inteview followed by an aptitude test.

Eligibility: Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in graduation, in any discipline, from a recognised university/institute. Candidates who are in their final-year of graduation can apply, provided they can furnish the provisional results during the final admission process. Performance in CAT/CMAT/MAT nationalised tests approved by AICTE is considered (Not Mandatory)

Helpline: 0120-4550100, 9958222099, 9958077088

www.jaipuria.edu.in/jim

Free online CET/ComedK

Dayananda Sagar Institutions (DSI) recently announced that it will offerg free CET/ComedK classes for students preparing to write the 2021 tests. The initiative aims to provide a platform for students across Karnataka and the nation to learn from the best minds, enabling them to do well in the CET and COMED-K exams and choose a college/university of their choice. Online classes for Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology will be conducted by subject matter experts. To register, visit, www.dayanandasagar.edu

MoU signed

School of Branding and Advertising (SOBA), part of SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, recently signed a MoU with 120 Media Collective and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to promote self-regulation for consumer protection. Under the agreement, 120 Media Collective and ASCI will facilitate live projects for the school’s students to help them acquire on-ground experience by working on campaigns, research, ad films, branding exercises, media management, and more. Certificates will be issued to students who complete the required work. Both organisations will also conduct master classes or webinars to enable students to interact with the leadership. Additionally, 120 Media Collective will offer internships to final-year students who have excelled in academics. For details, visit, https://advertising.nmims.edu/

Human infrastructures of Social Support

Venkata Ratnadeep Suri, Faculty at IIIT-Delhi, recently participated in a programme broadcast on BBC Radio 4, conducted as part of the series The Digital Human. The programme, hosted by Aleks Krotoski, talks about ordinary people who have stepped up to save lives during India’s second wave of COVID-19. During his appearance on the podcast, Suri discussed how technology enabled people to form local ‘microcosmic systems’ to allow those most in need to get the oxygen supply or other vital resources during the crisis. For details, visit, https://www.iiitd.ac.in/

International virtual symposium on women empowerment

The Centre for Women Empowerment at Bharathi Women’s College (Autonomous), Chennai, recently organised an international virtual symposium on Women Empowerment: Issues and Challenges. Inaugurating the session, Dr.R.Srinivasan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology said that the TNSCST has a number of schemes for the benefit of women and they can utilise these schemes to empower them in their career. The speakers emphasised on the need to tackle problems in the digital world from a broader perspective. About 600 people joined the conference virtually.

At Toycathon 2021

Team Mighty Warriors — Ayush Sankaran, Dhwani Raghuram from Billabong High International School (BHIS) and Jashith Narang from Bombay Scottish School — emerged winners of at the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan competition at Toycathon 2021. They created an application to learn Indian languages such as Sanskrit, Tamil and Kannada. Nineteen-year-old civil engineering student Athik Mohamed M, from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Salem, also showcased his ‘Heritage Race’ at the same event. With a VR headset, a phone, and the app, the game allows users to view historic monuments in a virtual environment, while cycling indoors. Users on a regular bicycle can follow heritage routes and even listen to soothing music in the background.

Perfect score

The NorthCap University (NCU), Gurugram, recently scored an overall rating of four stars in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Stars Ratings. According to the rating assessment report, NCU has achieved a perfect score of five stars in Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Online Learning, and Inclusiveness.

Deccan’s Park Education Scholarships

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin recently handed over education scholarships from Deccan Park to more than 100 school students in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The beneficiaries were studying in classes VI to XII and from economically backward classes or among those worst affected due to the pandemic.

BITSoM commences academic session

The BITS School of Management (BITSoM) recently commenced its first academic session today for the two-year residential MBA programme with its founding class of 140 students, out of which 35% are women. Students were selected after a rigorous selection process that comprised of academics, CAT/GMAT/GRE scores, extracurricular achievements, and a personal interview. Half the class had work experience of two or more years with top companies such as Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, TCS, and ZS Associates from across more than 20 industries.

Webinar on Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Crimson Education recently conducted a webinar on the Importance of Entrepreneurship and Innovation through the Principles of Design Thinking, specially for high school students in India seeking admission to universities in the U.K. and the U.S. It provided expert tips and exclusive insights on how to impress admission councils at leading universities, to participants and highlighted how building and showcasing entrepreneurial skills helps applications stand out among the pool of applicants.

Microsoft Imagine Cup award

Two Mumbai-based teens, Aasimm Khan and Sidharth Jain, recently won the Imagine Cup Junior AI award, an initiative of Microsoft for developing a non-invasive screening for skin cancer using Artificial Intelligence. They represented OMOTEC (On My Own Technology), a city-based educational and innovation centre, under the banner “Team GForce” to showcase their research in developing a non-invasive pressure mapping method to screen skin cancer and enable early detection. The team won the award in the “AI for Humanitarian Action” category for detecting Genital Skin Cancer.

KLEEE-2021 Results and ₹ 100 Crores in Merit Scholarships

KL Deemed-to-be University recently announced the results of KL Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 (KLEEE-2021) conducted in a remote proctored mode. The exam was conducted for admission in Engineering courses in its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses. The counselling will be conducted simultaneously at both campuses from July 11-29. Scholarships through exemptions in fees will be provided based on the merit ranks of students attending the counselling. Exam results, counselling schedule, and courses offered will be available at www.kluniversity.in

CFP Certification in India

Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.) recently announced the launch of its FPSB Integrated Financial Planning Course, which integrates global and local content and includes financial plan assessment and mentorship components. On completion, candidates will pass the CFP exam and meet additional initial certification requirements. The course will be delivered through FPSB Ltd.’s online learning platform. For details, visit, https://www.fpsb.org/

Space station for multiple satellites

Lovely Professional University (LPU) announced the establishment of ‘Professional Space Station for Multiple Satellite Tracking and Telemetry’ on its campus. The station will function under LPU’s ‘Centre for Space Research’ and will not only act as a resource for LPU and its researchers, but also be a virtual lab for other educational institutions in India and neighbouring countries. It will allow students and researchers to communicate with the International Space Stations as well as receive data from nano satellites and other spacecraft. The centre will carry out awareness programmes related to space research and remote sensing, with the support of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. It also offers an Internet-to-orbit gateway mission control centre, for public use.