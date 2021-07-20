News from the world of Education: July 20, 2021

20 July 2021 15:39 IST

Course on conversational Chinese

A three-month virtual course on basic Chinese conversation will commence from July 24 under the auspices of World Trade Center Mumbai. Each session will be for two hours and the course will be spread over 12 Saturdays. Conducted by Jennifer Makhecha, it has been designed to facilitate accurate and appropriate business communication. Register at https://forms.gle/6F51Q9u84UtZK8uEA

Six new courses

SVKM’s NMIMS recently announced six new programmes at the Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS), at its Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, and Bengaluru campuses.

Courses:

B. Sc. (Applied Psychology)

Eligibility: Students from any stream must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online computer-based exam

Application process: Aspirants can submit their applications at https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-applied-psychology/

B.Sc. (Data Science)

Eligibility: Students must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board with Maths/Statistics/ Mathematics and Statistics as compulsory subjects, with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online computer-based exam

https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-data-science/

B.Sc. (Animation and VFX)

Eligibility: Aspirants must have passed class 12 Science, Commerce, the Arts, or equivalent exam (Diploma in engineering/ITI etc) from a recognised board, with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Preference will be given to those who had completed national-level certification courses in drawing, acting, dancing, and photography. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online computer-based exam.

https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-animation-vfx/

B. Sc. (Hon's) Artificial Intelligence

Eligibility: Aspirants must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 60%, and at least 60% marks in Maths. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online online computer-based written test — Remote Proctored Exam

https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/four-year-bsc-hons-artificial-intelligence

B. Sc. (Tech.) Cosmeticology and Perfumery

Eligibility: Candidates must have Class 12 Science stream or have a Diploma in Chemical Engineering, Pharmacy or ITI in Hair and Skin care, or Cosmetics from a recognised board with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Eligible candidates must appear for an online computer-based written test.

https://www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/academics/programs/bsc-tech-cosmeticology-and-perfumery/

M. Sc. (Applied Psychology)

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering, Technology, Medicine or Pharmaceutical Science with minimum 55% marks. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online online computer-based exam

Application process: Aspirants can submit their applications at https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc-applied-psychology/

For more details, visit, https://science.nmims.edu/

Amrita School of Pharmacy kicks off admission process

Amrita School of Pharmacy, Kerala, recently announced the opening of admissions for its various programmes for 2021-22. Students can apply online at https://www.amrita.edu/admissions/pharmacy. The deadline to apply and pay the fees is July 31.

Courses: B.Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy), B.Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) Lateral Entry, Pharm. D (Doctor of Pharmacy), M. Pharm (Master of Pharmacy) programmes: M. Pharm Pharmaceutics, M. Pharm Pharmaceutical Chemistry, M. Pharm Pharmacology, and M. Pharm Pharmacy Practice, and Pharm. D P B (Post Baccalaureate).

Civil Service Exams prep

Ed-tech firm Dhurina is offering coaching for the Haryana state-level civil service exams, which will be held from August 7 to December 12. A mobile app provides courses that include detailed and well-planned live lectures. Each session is recorded and provided to students along with e-notes. Students can also access to e-papers and short videos (on tips and tricks) by various educators. More details at https://dhurina.net/#

MaterialNEXT 2.0 winners

Team Titans from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which created an innovative solution and prototype of Ti6AL4V implant for the reconstruction of bone defects, won the second edition of ‘Tata Steel MaterialNEXT’ programme. Team members Pearlin Hameed, Ansheed A .Raheem, Jishita R., and Ashwin G. received a cash prize of ₹ 5 lakh. They were mentored by Prof. Geetha Manivasagam. Team Changemakers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, comprising Saswat Choudhury and Rishabh Soni, mentored by Kaushik Chatterjee, Professor from IISc Bangalore, and Sonal Asthana, Clinical lead from Aster Hospital, were declared the runner up for creating prototypes of bio-absorbable and deployable biliary stents using shape memory polymer composites.

Google Summer of Code 2021

Eight B.Tech students of Amrita Vishwa were recently selected for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2021, where Google awards stipends to students who successfully complete a free and open-source software coding project during the summer. Those selected include Alluri Harshit Varma, Nived, Pranjal Singh, Vishnu Madhav, Simran Kathpalia, Aswin C, Anoushka Ramesh and Mainak Deb. In addition, two previous-year GSoC students of Amrita, Shashank Priyadarshi and Abhijit Ramesh, are also participating as mentors.

Impetus to students’ foreign dreams

MPOWER Financing recently raised an equity investment of $100 million for students aspiring to study abroad. The new funding is in addition to the $30 million raised earlier this year from Tilden Park Capital Management, which also participated in the current round, and ETS Strategic Capital on behalf of ETS. Other investors in the current round include King Street Capital Management, Drakes Landing Associates, and Pennington Alternative Income Management.

Webinar on Electron microscopy

Sanskriti University's School of Basic and Applied Sciences, recently organised a webinar on Electron microscopy and its applications. Preetam Bhardwaj, Research Faculty Member, Centre of Nano Technology Research, (Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu), was key speaker, and shared insights with the audience. He emphasised that Electron microscopy has a diverse range of applications in practice.

Practically partners with CBSE School Management Association

Practically has entered into an exclusive partnership with CBSE School Management Association, Tamil Nadu, to provide high-quality education to more than 1 lakh students and 6,000 teachers from 300 member schools in Tamil Nadu. It will offer immersive content and learning experiences through its Practically School Solution, which enables teachers with capabilities such as 3D visual content, life-like simulations, AR modules, NCERT solutions, test preparation, and so on, that will help K-12 students grasp STEM concepts better.

Webinar to promote CSR Education for the differently-abled and children

Narayan Seva Sansthan recently hosted webinar to promote CSR Education for the differently-abled and children with the objective of developing an understanding on the influence of COVID-19 on education, and to promote social values. Speakers who shared their insights included Sunita Meena, Addl. DCP Jaipur Nodal Officer (Nirbhaya Squad); Goutam Sadhu, Professor, IIHMR University and Adjunct Faculty, Department of International Health, Johns Hopkins University, and Amit Kanoongo, Delivery Director and HR Head, ATCS India.

Nupur Prakash appointed Vice-Chancellor of The NorthCap University

The NorthCap University recently announced the appointment of Prof. (Dr.) Nupur Prakash as its Vice Chancellor. She will head all academic schools and departments and chair the Board of Management, the Academic Council, and other statutory bodies. Prior to joining The NorthCap University, she served as the Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Principal of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology and Dean, School of IT, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

KL Deemed to be University achieves highest-ever placement offers

KL Deemed-to-be University achieved a new milestone in campus recruitments this year with the highest pay package recording a jump of 150%, while the average salary package witnessed 35% increase in the last four years. Students were imparted internship training for six months at international companies from Germany, Japan, the U.S., and Taiwan. Prominent recruiters included ServiceNow, Flipkart, HP, Hyundai, Vodafone, KPMG, Naukri.com, Bharati Airtel, BYJU'S, HCL Technologies, CISCO Systems, ICICI Bank, among others.

Innovative Ideas in Engineering Technologies

IIT-Madras and Capgemini will be hosting an online competition seeking Innovative Ideas in ‘Engineering Technologies’ from polytechnic college students of Tamil Nadu. The Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CSIE), which focuses on teaching and research-related, to social enterprise in India, is coordinating the competition.

Deadline: August 21

Awards: The top two innovative ideas will be awarded prize money of Rs. 50,000 each and also will receive mentor support from CSIE and IIT Madras Faculty for prototype development.

Eligibility: Second and third-year polytechnic college students from Tamil Nadu. The maximum number of students allowed per group is four. There can be any number of groups and ideas from an institution. Ideas related to IoT, IT and AI will not be accepted.

Registration: Students can submit their ideas by filling the registration form available at the IDEA SPARK page in CSIE’s official website - https://csie.iitm.ac.in.

Fee waiver

Sai University (SaiU) is offering scholarships to meritorious students ranging from 25% to a full fee waiver, based on applicant’s merit.

For details, visit, https://saiuniversity.edu.in/

NSDC onboards WhiteHat Jr as its training partner

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recently empanelled WhiteHat Jr as its training partner to accelerate Skill India Mission. WhiteHat Jr will contribute towards significantly increasing the talent pool of qualified coders to teach coding to children across the country.

Webinar on youth and environment

The District Institute of Education and training, recently organised a webinar on We are together: Youth and Environment. Environmentalist Mukesh Kwatra was the key speaker. Alok Tiwari inaugurated the webinar by briefly discussing the subject. The webinar was attended by several people including 300 students and a host of educationists.

Collaboration between Swiss Education Group and Club Med Switzerland

Swiss Education Group and Club Med Switzerland, recently collaborated for a partnership that will equip the resort and wellness professionals of tomorrow. The partnership includes an extensive talent development programme and offers Swiss Education Group’s students formative internships and an accelerated career path within Club Med’s global resorts. In exchange, Club Med Switzerland will benefit from students' creativity in developing dedicated projects initiated by the group with the school's teachers.

Happenings at XLRI

XLRI recently welcomed a new batch of students for the new academic session at the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses. At the fomer, the institute PGDM in Business Management and Human Resource Management; an Executive Postgraduate Diploma in Management, a Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and an Executive Fellow Programme in Management. The Delhi-NCR campus offers a PGDM in Business Management.

On another note, Fr. E. Abraham S.J. Former Director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, passed away recently at XIM Bhubaneswar. An alumnus of XLRI (Batch of 1978), the 70-year-old Fr. Abraham was the longest-serving Director of XLRI with a tenure of over 16 years, across two terms, from 1989 to 1994 and from 2008 to 2019.

SRM-AP Students launch start-up

The maiden batch of graduating students successfully launched a startup called OurEye.ai, a real-time video analytics platform that enables enterprises to supercharge their business with video analytics. The co-founders are Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi, and Saurabh Ghanekar, all students of Computer Science students of SRM University-AP.