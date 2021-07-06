News from the world of Education: July 6, 2021

Information on admissions, partnerships, new initiatives, rankings and more

BEng Bioengineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its Bioengineering BEng course starting this September.

Duration: Three years

Fee: Annual fee for overseas students is £24,450

Eligibility: 80% in Class XII including Maths and a second Science subject. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

For further information, visit, https://bit.ly/3wjwacQ

Skill-based training

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), in collaboration with Apollo MedSkills (ASML), will offer training to students pursuing programmes at the University’s School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences. This association will allow students to explore and gain practical experience in the paramedical area through practical labs, on-the-job training/clinical internships across Apollo Group of Hospitals, and other associated hospitals. It will be rolled out to B.Sc. and M.Sc. courses including Medical Lab Technician, Operation Theatre Technician, and Dialysis Technician. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3ximlxm

B.Des in JKLU

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) recently announced admissions for its B.Des programmes in Product Design, Interaction Design, Integrated Communication Design, and Interdisciplinary Design.

Selection process: Minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST Candidates) from a recognised Central/State Board/University exam in India, or in any foreign country recognised as equivalent to 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Students appearing in the final exam of 10+2 may also apply. Applicants are required to appear in one of the national-level design admission tests, such as UCEED or NID DAT, held in 2020-21. In case candidates have not appeared for any national-level design tests, they will have to appear in the JKLU Design Entrance Test (DET).

Deadline: July 15

To apply, visit, https://applications.jklu.edu.in/lp/application2021.html

Jobs galore

The inaugural cohort of SP Jain School of Global Management’s Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) programme has had excellent placement outcomes. The school reported that over 80% of the students who stayed back in Australia upon course completion have found Australian jobs. In India, students were interviewed and, in most cases, recruited by companies such as AT Kearney, Here Technologies, Wolters Kluwers, nxd more. In Vietnam, students received offers from VP Bank Hanoi, OFB Bank Ho Chi Mihn City and Raffles Inc. Vietnam (a leading data analysis firm). Some have been accepted to reputed Master’s programmes in top US universities.

Eighth anniversary

Open Door Education recently celebrated its eighth anniversary. The organisation works with schools to help students become deep thinkers. Its programmes — Mastery Assessments and Thinking Classroom — are a regular part of Science and Maths teaching in over 200 schools. It has partnered with 200+ CBSE and ICSE schools across India and West Asia. For details, visit, https://www.opendooreducation.in/

Grant awarded to PIET

Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) was recently awarded a grant of ₹ 55 Lacs by AICTE to set up an Idea Lab at the dedicated State of the Art Incubation-Centre of Excellence and Innovation cell. The announcement was made at a joint conference/webinar conducted on Awareness Of All India Council Technical Education organised by CBSE in collaboration with AICTE and Ministry of Education’s Innovative Cell (MIC).

Business success stories

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh recently organised a five-day online workshop on ‘Business Success Stories from Entrepreneurs’. Recognising the key role of innovation and entrepreneurship in this process, the event was meant for students to learn from entrepreneurs’ success stories and to nurture and encourage entrepreneurship among students and young faculty.

Excellent placement season

The maiden graduating students of SRM University-AP achieved 100% placement with all of them getting multiple offers. Over 600 companies visited the university for recruitment. The university’s entrepreneurial ecosystem — with 200+ mentors and venture capitalists, seed-funded incubators and accelerators, UC Berkeley Collaboration for Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship — helped the graduating student start-up, OurEye, get angel funding of $120,000. Many other students were admitted to top global universities for higher studies with half of them being awarded scholarships up to $52,000.

Important acquisition

ExamSoft recently announced the acquisition of iSchoolConnect’s (iSC’s) proctoring and assessment technology to help institutions efficiently conduct and uphold the integrity of remote online assessments. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, iSC adapted its technology platform to deliver proctoring services at scale. Since its launch in March 2020, the updated iSC platform has helped education institutions, technology and service providers, and businesses to proctor more than three million exams. iSchoolConnect’s proctoring technology is integrated in ExamSoft’s services, giving millions of exam-takers the option to take tests from the comfort of their homes.

Pearson India & Asia gets new MD

Pearson recently announced the appointment of Siddharth Banerjee as the new Managing Director for India and Asia. He will work towards strengthening Pearson’s Direct To Consumer (D2C) strategy and Digital proposition in the region, while building a direct relationship with the region’s education ecosystem. He is slated to play an instrumental role in accelerating the digital transition journey of Pearson, with key focus on strengthening its higher education portfolio.

Webinar on re-imagining education

To discuss the various aspects of the future of online admissions and assessment, a webinar was recently organised by AWS and Learning Spiral on the topic Reimagining Higher Education. Sachin Punyani, Lead Business Development AI and ML, Analytics and IoT for WWPS, AWS India, AISPL, moderated the session. The speakers were Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUT), Subhashis Datta, Controller of Examinations, MAKAUT, and Manish Mohta, Assessment Technology Expert, Learning Spiral.

National Tinkering Awards

Rishihood University and Tinkerly recently announced the National Tinkering Awards 2021, a competition for original technological ideas and innovations from those in classes X-XII from any stream. After applying online at www.rishihood.edu.in/nta/, participants will receive three free masterclasses. Entries will be accepted till July 15. The top three winners will receive scholarships to study at Rishihood University. The National Tinkering Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze) carry cash prizes of ₹ 25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively, along with DIY Tinkering Kits by Tinkerly.

Palantir Women in Technology scholarship

Saloni Hajare. a Computer Systems Engineering student at the University of Sheffield, the U.K., was recently awarded one of the 10 Palantir scholarships. After a Europe-wide competitive process, Saloni was invited to a virtual developmental workshop. Programming will include professional development sessions and breakout discussions with Palantir’s engineers. She will also be awarded a grant of £5,500 to support her education.

International case study writing workshop

Mumbai’s Universal Business School (UBS) recently organised a virtual case study writing workshop especially for professors and research scholars from academic institutions across five Asian countries in June 2021. Launched in February this year, Universal Case Research Centre is a not-for-profit initiative of UBS, India, which works in the areas of research, case writing, industry-academia collaboration and teaching methods in business education. The centre will focus on Indian and Asian case studies in areas such as business, operations, innovation, finance, marketing, organisation culture, and more.

Seamless online education

Parul University recently selected Dell Technologies’ infrastructure solution to facilitate seamless online learning to more than 30,000 students enrolled in different programmes. The university implemented a hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solution that enables compute, storage, and networking functions to be decoupled from the underlying infrastructure, improving efficiency and lowering costs. With the deployment of Dell Technologies’ HCI, the university system administrators started receiving insights such as proactive alert, back-up, and resource forecasting. The implementation of Dell OpenManage Software helped the university manage the entire infrastructure using a single console and the entire setup remotely with the iDRAC Enterprise solution.

Undergraduate scholarships

The University of Hull recently announced a scholarship scheme for undergraduate courses in this academic year for students with an international fee status. The scheme gives a total discount of £1,500 per year for the Science programmes and £1,000 for Arts programmes. All European Union and international students are eligible. Students do not have to apply specifically for the scholarship, as the scheme will be automatically applied. There is no discount on the courses that offer a year and a semester abroad or industry placement. This scholarship scheme is only applicable for students beginning their undergraduate courses in the 2021/22 academic year. For details, visit, https://www.hull.ac.uk/

Kids Education Revolution’ Week

Teach For India will host its Kids Education Revolution Week (KER) virtually, from July 6-9. It is an annual event that brings student voice to the forefront of decision- making. KER Week 2021 will bring together exemplary educators and students from around the globe who have had a profound impact on thousands. The pandemic has made it necessary for schools to reimagine and adapt to the changing circumstances. The event will host close to 40 sessions that will reinvigorate discourse within the education space and provide a robust platform for strengthening social leadership within young students. To register, visit, https://www.kidseducationrevolution.org/ker-week-2021-registrations