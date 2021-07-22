News from the world of education - July 22, 2021

Information on admissions, new courses, webinars, partnerships, awards and more

Great Learning hosts ML workshop

Great Learning will host a free online webinar on getting started with Machine Learning today. Anirudh Rao, expert in Python, Machine learning and Data Analysis will focus on basic concepts of ML and of the scikit-learn library to implement the machine learning algorithm and concepts of Data manipulation and Data visualisation with exploratory data analysis. From 12.00 noon onwards. Register at https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/getting-started-with-machine-learning

KL Deemed-to-be University opens admissions

KL Deemed-to-be University has opened admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university has started the counselling process for all Engineering, Management, Science, Humanities, Law, Agriculture, Architecture, Commerce, Fine Arts, Pharmacy and Lateral Entry courses. The process will close on July 29. Candidates who have qualified KL Engineering Entrance Exam (KLEEE) or obtained minimum required scores in intermediate, state or national entrance exams will be eligible. The counselling schedule and courses offered are available at https://www.kluniversity.in/kleeeschedule.aspx

UpGrad partners with Jain Deemed-to-be University

Ed-tech firm upGrad has entered into a partnership with JAIN Deemed-to-be University to introduce two new online degree programmes: MBA (Master of Business Administration) and BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), with added specialisations. The courses will involve a 360-degree university experience online, flexibility of learning at convenience, student support teams, peer-to-peer learning, along with proctored assessments and exams. After completion, upGrad will assist learners with career services that involve a paid internship up to six months and placement support up to three years based on performance. Applicants to the two-year MBA programme must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a UGC-recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade. For the three-year BBA programme, applicants must have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised board. For details, visit https://www.upgrad.com/

upGrad also announced the appointment of Jeetender Singh as the Head of Business for its Degrees’ vertical, which comprises three-year Bachelors’ Degrees and two-year Masters’ Degrees in India. upGrad offers online degrees with its partnerships with JAIN (Deemed-to-be-university), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and Chandigarh. Jeetender Singh will be responsible for expanding and driving the Degree business.

Admissions open at JKLU

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur, Rajasthan, has opened admissions for all UG programmes for 2021. Candidates can apply online at https://applications.jklu.edu.in/lp/application2021.html Last date for final round of early admissions is August 2. In the absence of Class 12 Board examination marks, consideration will be given to Class 10 scores and performance in co-curricular activities (national level exams, competitions, sports, research, community service etc.) not only for admissions but also to award scholarships. JEE Mains percentile will also count for B.Tech Programmes. Students who have appeared for JEE 2020 may also apply. Students looking for scholarship can apply on https://www.jklu.edu.in/scholarship

The University will also collaborate with the University of Birmingham, the U.K., to offer innovative and advanced courses to its students to make them future-ready for the ever-evolving industries. The university has explored collaboration for the programmes like, BEng and MEng Civil Engineering, BEng And MEng Electronic and Electrical Engineering BEng and MEng Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering. The universities have considered two formats: a 2+2 arrangement and a semester exchange. In the first, students will get a chance to study at UOB for the last two semesters. The second will let the students from JKLU study one semester at UoB.

Hero Vired Scholarships announced

Hero Vired has announced Hero Vired Scholarship Advantage to make its programmes accessible to a broader spectrum of learners and working professionals in India. Vired Toppers offers up to 100% fee waivers to batch-wise toppers based on performance; Vired Achievers gives up to 50% fee waivers for those with exceptional academic or industry-related experience; with Women of Vired: women with outstanding professional experience, academic performance and interest in the domains will receive up to 50% fee waiver; and those with outstanding past performance and need for financial assistance will get up to 50% fee waivers with Vired Winners. For details on eligibility and process, visit https://herovired.com/scholarship/

‘Study in the U.K.’ bootcamp

Crimson Education will host the ‘Oxbridge and the U.K. Medical Bootcamp for Indian School Counsellors’ on July 23 and 24. The two-day virtual masterclass is meant for Indian school counsellors working with high achieving students to gain insights into securing admissions in top universities and medical schools including Oxford and Cambridge Universities.It will provide expert tips and guidance on how to develop a holistic strategy for their students and craft an exceptional personal statement for themselves to crack admissions in the U.K.-based educational institutions. To register visit https://bit.ly/3xYF6X0

HP introduces digital learning tools

HP India has introduced new technology solutions to empower educators with digital tools that will unlock a student’s unique potential and help education institutions in the transition to a digital learning environment and offer students 24/7 access to knowledge, courses, and collaborative resources. It will also enable schools to use a blended model for remote and classroom learning. HP School Coach, developed in collaboration with Mirai Partners, integrates the pedagogical technologies into school curricula. To enable gamified education that allows schools to create engaging teaching solutions, HP has also launched HP Classeasy in partnership with Classera. This activity-based learning system creates a virtual classroom environment that adds a layer of gamification to the platform to boost engagement while encouraging and inspiring learners.

HKUST to resume normal activities in Fall term

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has announced that normal teaching and learning activities will resume in the Fall Term, starting from September. To ensure safety of its students, faculty and the staff from Covid-19, the University is conducting a vaccination drive on its campus while implementing strict social distancing and precautionary measures. Upon beginning of the new school term, all students, faculty and staff members are required to be either vaccinated or undergo testing every two weeks. The classes will be held in a hybrid mode to accommodate student(s) who cannot be physically present in Hong Kong. Apart from providing its members a safe work and study environment, HKUST is also making collaborative efforts to fight the pandemic through science and technology.

TFI hosts Kids Education Revolution Week

Teach For India recently organised the Kids Education Revolution (KER) Week. This four-day virtual event brought together educators, leaders and students from across the globe to reimagine education for a reimagined world amidst the new normal. The platform saw students and expert speakers hailing from India, the U.S., Ukraine, Uganda, Tanzania, Malavi, and Kenya work together to continue the learning process of the students. More than a thousand student changemakers attended the event. The event also had the Museum of Solutions, a JSW Initiative, where student-leaders built models of change to tackle real community problems. Designed as immersive and interactive experiences to help children discover and understand the world around them, the exhibits mentored student leaders by helping them explore their potential as change-makers.

Dr. Anirban Chakraborti joins BMU

BML Munjal University (BMU) has announced the appointment of Dr. Anirban Chakraborti as the Dean for School of Engineering and Technology and the Dean for Research. With over two decades of experience as an academician, prior to this, Dr. Chakraborti has been the Professor and former Dean of School of Computational and Integrative Sciences, JNU, Delhi, and the Associate Professor at the Chair of Quantitative Finance, Ecole Centrale Paris, France, and a Lecturer in Theoretical Physics at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. He was awarded the Young Scientist Medal from the Indian National Science Academy in 2009 and his pioneering research works have been published as books, edited volumes, and research articles in reputed journals.

Sukhpreet Singh is HR head at mPokket

mPokket, an instant loan app for college students and young working professionals, has appointed Sukhpreet Singh as their new Head of Human Resources. He will be responsible for leading the HR team, developing and implementing strategies and initiatives aligned with the company’s overall business strategy. Singh has worked with organisations such as Lenskart, Concentrix, Aon Hewitt and VitalSmarts India. At mPokket, he aims to strengthen numerous initiatives where employees are placed at the centre of events.

Burlington English conducts programme at Mayo College

Burlington English, an international English language teaching and learning conglomerate, conducted a reading programme at Mayo College to promote creativity and critical thinking skills. The Burlington English Reading Programme helps enhance learners' ability to read challenging texts competently. Participating students got access to an impressive selection of carefully graded readers and also took part in the closed-group interactive sessions designed to hone their language skills, become conscious, independent readers, and develop an appetite for life-long learning.

Zupee launches e-skills programme

On World Youth Skills Day, online gaming major Zupee launched a special e-skill training programme under its flagship initiative Zupee Skilling Academy (ZSA). The second leg of the Zupee e-Skills programme, conducted at the Zupee training centre at Jogeswari East area of Mumbai in collaboration with the Ekta Foundation, will train 60 youth from under-served sections of society in courses such as foundation skills and domain-specific areas that are aligned with the QP (qualification pack) and NOS (National Occupation Standards) as specified by the Sector Skill Council. Under this pilot programme, ZSA will train 30 candidates each in retail sales associate and social media executive domains. Due to the pandemic, the classes will be held in hybrid mode. After two months of training, followed by assessment, participants will receive a certificate and placement opportunities.

SBF promotes entrepreneurship for youth

Mumbai-based NGO Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) is all geared-up to provide a platform for skill-trained youngsters to think and act as entrepreneurs under its ‘Entrepreneurship Incubator for Grassroot Adolescents’ programme. The initiative was launched on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in the presence of Chintan Bakshi, Partner-Incubation at CIIE.CO, IIM-A; Harshal Shah, CEO AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre; Sobins Kuriakose, Head, State Government and Citizen Engagement (South) at National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC); Sijo Varghese, Manager- Innovation and Start-up, MSInS, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Maharashtra; and Preeti Telang, Former CEO, Swadhaar FinAccess, currently Consultant to Suryoday Foundation, CSR to Suryoday Small Finance Bank. Speakers stressed that this programme would help adolescents play a vital role in economic participation that could subsequently fuel India’s Human Development Index (HDI) value.

Talentedge redesigns logo

Ed-tech firm Talentedge has unveiled a new brand purpose and identity, as it spreads its wings in the high-growth Online Programme Management (OPM) as well as the executive-education and cohort-based-courses (CBC) space. The new logo highlights and underscores the importance of helping Talent get the ‘Edge’ and also emphasises that every human being is born with innate talents and the only thing needed to succeed is to realise the ' Edge’ that each possesses.

LPU students win honours at IAAC

Six students from Lovely Professional University (LPU) won awards at the prestigious International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition (IAAC), one of the biggest astronomy competitions in the world. Over 4000 students from across the world participated and 1300 were selected for the final round in the youth and junior category. LPU Aerospace Engineering students Gopalchetty Brahma, and Vinay Kumar Reddy Andluri won Gold; Akash Sharma and M.S. Ragul won silver in the Youth category. In the Junior category, Sathwick Bikumalla won Gold and Bhanu Kapeendra Majety won Bronze.